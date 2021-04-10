Urban Milwaukee
804 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 4 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 10th, 2021 06:54 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 804 new COVID-19 cases Saturday from 4,414 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,446, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 31,248, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 17.43%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 12.95%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 283 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 7 from the day prior and an increase of 42 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 258.

The state reported 60 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,119 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 380 in the past week.

DHS reported 4 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,676 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,269 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.07, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 14.33.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,023.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,018.3). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Kewaunee, Pepin, Eau Claire, Calumet and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,819.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,800.6) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,114.8 (up from 10,100.8).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 9th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (95.6) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.0%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 16.3%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,660 8,222 176 10 5 8,099.5 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,217 7,188 80 16 0 7,671.9 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,592 19,612 152 76 0 12,188.3 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,116 6,993 110 19 0 7,340.2 125.0 1.7%
Brown 30,961 132,808 3,235 234 39 11,893.0 89.9 0.8%
Buffalo 1,330 5,444 33 7 0 9,845.3 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,269 6,137 137 21 1 8,215.2 135.9 1.7%
Calumet 5,664 21,762 637 46 4 11,003.2 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,222 29,610 191 94 2 11,245.7 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,180 10,988 395 58 4 9,153.4 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,245 27,483 387 56 12 9,181.1 98.0 1.1%
Crawford 1,688 7,569 57 17 0 10,196.3 102.7 1.0%
Dane 42,904 334,760 1,462 290 23 8,118.1 54.9 0.7%
Dodge 11,618 41,796 869 161 21 13,023.9 180.5 1.4%
Door 2,546 14,326 213 21 5 9,076.3 74.9 0.8%
Douglas 3,840 19,451 706 32 17 8,752.3 72.9 0.8%
Dunn 4,494 19,196 386 31 0 10,036.4 69.2 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,329 50,382 338 105 12 11,010.5 102.0 0.9%
Florence 434 1,622 50 12 0 9,816.8 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 12,155 45,968 1,200 105 9 11,758.4 101.6 0.9%
Forest 942 4,386 75 23 3 10,259.2 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,793 23,735 746 84 5 9,151.5 160.4 1.8%
Green 3,414 17,057 113 17 6 9,261.1 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,550 7,971 431 19 3 8,120.3 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,969 11,281 88 10 1 8,273.5 42.0 0.5%
Iron 570 2,622 116 21 19 9,753.6 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,589 9,485 62 26 2 12,541.2 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,156 36,487 1,134 106 22 9,632.1 125.2 1.3%
Juneau 3,049 14,621 111 21 4 11,331.2 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,127 74,820 2,565 304 15 8,991.8 180.7 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,316 7,577 320 26 8 11,218.8 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,511 56,081 770 80 0 10,572.7 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,522 6,678 151 7 1 9,015.0 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,952 7,221 162 32 14 9,870.1 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 2,994 10,943 209 60 27 10,526.7 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,393 31,148 1,186 69 18 9,212.0 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,095 52,060 1,482 184 34 10,460.8 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,025 18,936 422 65 3 9,831.9 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,346 6,305 184 21 6 8,752.8 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,810 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 102,187 491,698 9,665 1,269 45 10,819.4 134.4 1.2%
Monroe 4,405 19,220 107 37 1 9,576.5 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,329 17,207 519 49 8 11,403.5 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,535 15,151 152 68 6 9,843.2 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,151 89,217 2,792 201 16 10,963.5 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,968 42,341 966 83 7 9,017.7 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 823 3,148 25 7 0 11,198.8 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,698 17,109 944 35 6 8,882.0 84.1 0.9%
Polk 4,129 19,729 121 43 6 9,405.5 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,590 27,183 557 67 3 9,318.6 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,193 5,654 102 7 0 8,639.9 50.7 0.6%
Racine 20,897 99,378 2,893 336 28 10,705.3 172.1 1.6%
Richland 1,283 8,122 72 15 0 7,243.7 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,058 76,222 1,742 167 20 9,395.7 104.2 1.1%
Rusk 1,274 5,128 51 16 1 8,765.7 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,587 35,098 271 45 6 8,912.7 71.8 0.8%
Sawyer 1,587 8,437 41 23 1 9,578.1 138.8 1.4%
Shawano 4,645 17,679 563 69 12 11,257.9 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,430 48,120 876 134 9 11,727.7 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 7,058 36,797 1,663 49 7 8,005.1 55.6 0.7%
Taylor 1,840 5,997 231 24 8 8,940.7 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,484 12,496 105 39 3 11,877.8 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,890 12,728 70 38 3 6,240.3 125.5 2.0%
Vilas 2,203 9,051 143 39 2 10,172.7 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,189 42,217 2,652 136 19 8,954.8 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,374 6,627 77 18 2 8,667.1 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,272 55,633 1,963 144 10 10,612.3 107.1 1.0%
Waukesha 42,663 179,537 4,756 506 48 10,702.1 126.9 1.2%
Waupaca 4,805 21,027 1,088 116 44 9,288.4 224.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,129 11,014 316 32 3 8,762.0 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,683 83,316 3,008 190 21 10,442.1 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,811 32,367 482 77 13 9,200.8 104.0 1.1%

