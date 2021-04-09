Urban Milwaukee
1,092 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 5 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 9th, 2021 05:21 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,092 new COVID-19 cases Friday from 5,514 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,348, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 31,145, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 17.17%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 12.58%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 290 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 4 from the day prior and an increase of 46 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 234.

The state reported 88 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 28,059 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 374 in the past week.

DHS reported 5 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,672 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,268 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 4.93, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 15.63.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 13,018.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 13,010.5). Jackson, Barron, Brown, Trempealeau, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Pepin, Kewaunee, Eau Claire, Calumet and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,800.6 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,779.8) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,100.8 (up from 10,082.0).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 9th and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (95.6) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has moderate transmission based on the positive test rate (5.0%). Moderate transmission is defined as between 5% and 7.9%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 16.3%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,658 8,210 173 10 5 8,089.8 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,216 7,173 80 16 0 7,665.6 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,589 19,588 155 76 0 12,181.8 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,115 6,984 109 19 0 7,333.6 125.0 1.7%
Brown 30,920 132,629 3,216 233 39 11,877.3 89.5 0.8%
Buffalo 1,330 5,437 33 7 0 9,845.3 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,259 6,127 137 21 1 8,150.4 135.9 1.7%
Calumet 5,655 21,736 633 46 4 10,985.7 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,218 29,588 191 94 2 11,239.5 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,181 10,973 395 58 4 9,156.3 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,240 27,442 386 56 12 9,172.4 98.0 1.1%
Crawford 1,684 7,562 57 17 0 10,172.2 102.7 1.0%
Dane 42,817 334,294 1,463 290 23 8,101.7 54.9 0.7%
Dodge 11,613 41,760 868 161 21 13,018.3 180.5 1.4%
Door 2,545 14,313 212 21 5 9,072.8 74.9 0.8%
Douglas 3,817 19,394 699 32 17 8,699.9 72.9 0.8%
Dunn 4,484 19,170 385 31 0 10,014.1 69.2 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,320 50,301 339 105 12 11,001.7 102.0 0.9%
Florence 435 1,617 50 12 0 9,839.4 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 12,148 45,910 1,201 105 9 11,751.6 101.6 0.9%
Forest 941 4,380 75 23 3 10,248.3 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,788 23,697 745 84 5 9,141.9 160.4 1.8%
Green 3,407 17,035 113 17 6 9,242.1 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,550 7,961 431 19 3 8,120.3 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,969 11,262 88 10 1 8,273.5 42.0 0.5%
Iron 570 2,617 116 21 19 9,753.6 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,589 9,480 62 26 2 12,541.2 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,150 36,459 1,133 106 22 9,625.0 125.2 1.3%
Juneau 3,048 14,602 111 21 4 11,327.5 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,114 74,757 2,561 304 15 8,984.1 180.7 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,311 7,570 319 26 8 11,194.5 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,504 55,978 772 80 0 10,566.8 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,517 6,665 152 7 1 8,985.4 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,952 7,215 162 32 14 9,870.1 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 2,983 10,929 209 60 27 10,488.0 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,388 31,116 1,185 69 18 9,205.8 86.0 0.9%
Marathon 14,075 51,995 1,472 184 34 10,446.0 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,021 18,903 422 65 3 9,822.2 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,346 6,293 183 21 6 8,752.8 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,799 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 102,009 491,152 9,652 1,268 45 10,800.6 134.3 1.2%
Monroe 4,399 19,198 107 37 1 9,563.5 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,325 17,178 515 49 8 11,393.0 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,532 15,147 151 68 6 9,834.9 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,120 89,051 2,775 201 16 10,946.7 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,956 42,292 965 83 7 9,004.1 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 823 3,145 24 7 0 11,198.8 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,695 17,083 943 35 6 8,874.7 84.1 0.9%
Polk 4,118 19,706 121 43 6 9,380.4 97.9 1.0%
Portage 6,583 27,156 556 67 3 9,308.7 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,188 5,650 101 7 0 8,603.7 50.7 0.6%
Racine 20,862 99,261 2,886 336 28 10,687.3 172.1 1.6%
Richland 1,282 8,116 73 15 0 7,238.0 84.7 1.2%
Rock 15,038 76,082 1,733 166 20 9,383.2 103.6 1.1%
Rusk 1,275 5,123 51 16 1 8,772.5 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,573 35,070 268 45 6 8,890.3 71.8 0.8%
Sawyer 1,583 8,426 41 23 1 9,554.0 138.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,643 17,655 564 69 12 11,253.0 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,408 48,059 868 134 9 11,708.5 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 7,036 36,723 1,663 49 7 7,980.1 55.6 0.7%
Taylor 1,838 5,987 231 24 8 8,931.0 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,482 12,467 105 39 3 11,871.0 133.0 1.1%
Vernon 1,887 12,718 70 38 3 6,230.4 125.5 2.0%
Vilas 2,203 9,043 143 39 2 10,172.7 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,179 42,151 2,633 136 19 8,945.1 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,375 6,612 77 18 2 8,673.4 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,259 55,572 1,960 144 10 10,602.6 107.1 1.0%
Waukesha 42,609 179,318 4,750 505 48 10,688.5 126.7 1.2%
Waupaca 4,803 20,999 1,088 116 44 9,284.6 224.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,129 11,001 316 32 3 8,762.0 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,665 83,196 3,003 190 21 10,431.4 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,799 32,321 482 77 13 9,184.6 104.0 1.1%

