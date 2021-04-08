Urban Milwaukee
1,046 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 14 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 8th, 2021 07:37 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,046 new COVID-19 cases Thursday from 5,846 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 5,131, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 29,822, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 17.21%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 11.78%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 286 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 18 from the day prior and an increase of 47 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 244.

The state reported 77 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 27,971 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 333 in the past week.

DHS reported 14 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,667 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,266 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.23, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 15.20.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,028.3). Dodge County has recorded 13,010.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,999.3). Jackson, Barron, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Pepin, Kewaunee, Eau Claire, Calumet and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,779.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,759.4) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,082.0 ( up from 10,063.9).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 1st and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (97.9) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has low transmission based on the positive test rate (4.9%). Low transmission is defined as less than 5%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 13.1%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases
 Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,652 8,193 176 10 5 8,060.5 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,213 7,161 80 16 0 7,646.7 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,572 19,554 155 76 0 12,144.7 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,114 6,978 109 19 0 7,327.0 125.0 1.7%
Brown 30,882 132,410 3,196 233 39 11,862.7 89.5 0.8%
Buffalo 1,330 5,426 33 7 0 9,845.3 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,256 6,111 137 21 1 8,131.0 135.9 1.7%
Calumet 5,643 21,686 634 46 4 10,962.4 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,209 29,554 191 94 2 11,225.5 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,178 10,963 395 58 4 9,147.7 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,239 27,415 386 56 12 9,170.6 98.0 1.1%
Crawford 1,682 7,557 57 17 0 10,160.1 102.7 1.0%
Dane 42,708 333,924 1,460 290 23 8,081.0 54.9 0.7%
Dodge 11,606 41,720 868 161 21 13,010.5 180.5 1.4%
Door 2,544 14,308 212 21 5 9,069.2 74.9 0.8%
Douglas 3,801 19,355 694 32 17 8,663.4 72.9 0.8%
Dunn 4,472 19,132 386 31 0 9,987.3 69.2 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,311 50,250 338 105 12 10,993.0 102.0 0.9%
Florence 435 1,616 50 12 0 9,839.4 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 12,137 45,830 1,198 105 9 11,741.0 101.6 0.9%
Forest 941 4,375 75 23 3 10,248.3 250.5 2.4%
Grant 4,777 23,663 744 84 5 9,120.9 160.4 1.8%
Green 3,399 17,021 113 17 6 9,220.4 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,548 7,949 431 19 3 8,109.8 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,965 11,246 88 10 1 8,256.6 42.0 0.5%
Iron 570 2,612 116 21 19 9,753.6 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,586 9,464 62 26 2 12,526.6 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,138 36,413 1,130 106 22 9,610.9 125.2 1.3%
Juneau 3,046 14,590 112 21 4 11,320.1 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,099 74,616 2,554 304 15 8,975.2 180.7 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,310 7,560 318 26 8 11,189.7 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 12,495 55,909 770 80 0 10,559.2 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,514 6,658 152 7 1 8,967.6 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,951 7,208 162 32 14 9,865.0 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 2,978 10,915 211 60 27 10,470.4 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,384 31,073 1,185 68 18 9,200.8 84.7 0.9%
Marathon 14,032 51,914 1,464 184 34 10,414.1 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,018 18,867 421 65 3 9,814.8 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,345 6,286 183 21 6 8,746.3 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 792 3,792 8 11 0 18,073.9 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 101,813 490,101 9,625 1,266 45 10,779.8 134.0 1.2%
Monroe 4,396 19,172 107 37 1 9,556.9 80.4 0.8%
Oconto 4,319 17,155 513 49 8 11,377.2 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,527 15,143 151 68 6 9,821.0 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,079 88,843 2,779 201 16 10,924.4 109.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,940 42,128 966 83 7 8,986.0 93.9 1.0%
Pepin 823 3,142 24 7 0 11,198.8 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,679 17,050 944 35 6 8,836.3 84.1 1.0%
Polk 4,078 19,678 121 43 6 9,289.3 97.9 1.1%
Portage 6,580 27,150 558 67 3 9,304.4 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,188 5,646 101 7 0 8,603.7 50.7 0.6%
Racine 20,830 99,132 2,881 336 28 10,670.9 172.1 1.6%
Richland 1,277 8,109 73 15 0 7,209.8 84.7 1.2%
Rock 14,985 75,960 1,726 166 20 9,350.1 103.6 1.1%
Rusk 1,273 5,113 52 16 1 8,758.8 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,562 35,038 269 45 6 8,872.8 71.8 0.8%
Sawyer 1,580 8,408 41 23 1 9,535.9 138.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,641 17,619 564 69 12 11,248.2 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,387 47,995 863 134 9 11,690.2 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 6,999 36,648 1,661 49 7 7,938.2 55.6 0.7%
Taylor 1,831 5,986 235 24 8 8,897.0 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,482 12,451 104 38 3 11,871.0 129.6 1.1%
Vernon 1,884 12,701 70 38 3 6,220.5 125.5 2.0%
Vilas 2,201 9,030 142 39 2 10,163.5 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,153 42,066 2,636 136 19 8,919.7 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,370 6,603 75 18 2 8,641.9 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,213 55,476 1,962 143 10 10,568.4 106.3 1.0%
Waukesha 42,525 179,075 4,736 505 48 10,667.5 126.7 1.2%
Waupaca 4,799 20,967 1,085 116 44 9,276.8 224.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,129 10,980 316 32 3 8,762.0 131.7 1.5%
Winnebago 17,638 83,048 2,997 190 21 10,415.5 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,790 32,270 483 77 13 9,172.5 104.0 1.1%

