1,046 New COVID-19 Cases Reported
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,046 new COVID-19 cases Thursday from 5,846 processed tests.
The seven-day case total stands at 5,131, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 29,822, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.
The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 286 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 18 from the day prior and an increase of 47 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 244.
The state reported 77 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 27,971 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 333 in the past week.
DHS reported 14 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,667 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,266 in Milwaukee County.
The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.23, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 15.20.
Menominee County has recorded 18,073.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,028.3). Dodge County has recorded 13,010.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,999.3). Jackson, Barron, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Pepin, Kewaunee, Eau Claire, Calumet and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.
According to DHS data, 10,779.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,759.4) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,082.0 ( up from 10,063.9).
The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.
The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).
The data, last updated April 1st and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (97.9) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).
The city has low transmission based on the positive test rate (4.9%). Low transmission is defined as less than 5%.
The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 13.1%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.
The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.
The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.
Cases and deaths by county
|
Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths †
|Number of probable deaths ‡
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
|
Case fatality percentage ††
|Adams
|1,652
|8,193
|176
|10
|5
|8,060.5
|48.8
|0.6%
|Ashland
|1,213
|7,161
|80
|16
|0
|7,646.7
|100.9
|1.3%
|Barron
|5,572
|19,554
|155
|76
|0
|12,144.7
|165.6
|1.4%
|Bayfield
|1,114
|6,978
|109
|19
|0
|7,327.0
|125.0
|1.7%
|Brown
|30,882
|132,410
|3,196
|233
|39
|11,862.7
|89.5
|0.8%
|Buffalo
|1,330
|5,426
|33
|7
|0
|9,845.3
|51.8
|0.5%
|Burnett
|1,256
|6,111
|137
|21
|1
|8,131.0
|135.9
|1.7%
|Calumet
|5,643
|21,686
|634
|46
|4
|10,962.4
|89.4
|0.8%
|Chippewa
|7,209
|29,554
|191
|94
|2
|11,225.5
|146.4
|1.3%
|Clark
|3,178
|10,963
|395
|58
|4
|9,147.7
|166.9
|1.8%
|Columbia
|5,239
|27,415
|386
|56
|12
|9,170.6
|98.0
|1.1%
|Crawford
|1,682
|7,557
|57
|17
|0
|10,160.1
|102.7
|1.0%
|Dane
|42,708
|333,924
|1,460
|290
|23
|8,081.0
|54.9
|0.7%
|Dodge
|11,606
|41,720
|868
|161
|21
|13,010.5
|180.5
|1.4%
|Door
|2,544
|14,308
|212
|21
|5
|9,069.2
|74.9
|0.8%
|Douglas
|3,801
|19,355
|694
|32
|17
|8,663.4
|72.9
|0.8%
|Dunn
|4,472
|19,132
|386
|31
|0
|9,987.3
|69.2
|0.7%
|Eau Claire
|11,311
|50,250
|338
|105
|12
|10,993.0
|102.0
|0.9%
|Florence
|435
|1,616
|50
|12
|0
|9,839.4
|271.4
|2.8%
|Fond du Lac
|12,137
|45,830
|1,198
|105
|9
|11,741.0
|101.6
|0.9%
|Forest
|941
|4,375
|75
|23
|3
|10,248.3
|250.5
|2.4%
|Grant
|4,777
|23,663
|744
|84
|5
|9,120.9
|160.4
|1.8%
|Green
|3,399
|17,021
|113
|17
|6
|9,220.4
|46.1
|0.5%
|Green Lake
|1,548
|7,949
|431
|19
|3
|8,109.8
|99.5
|1.2%
|Iowa
|1,965
|11,246
|88
|10
|1
|8,256.6
|42.0
|0.5%
|Iron
|570
|2,612
|116
|21
|19
|9,753.6
|359.3
|3.7%
|Jackson
|2,586
|9,464
|62
|26
|2
|12,526.6
|125.9
|1.0%
|Jefferson
|8,138
|36,413
|1,130
|106
|22
|9,610.9
|125.2
|1.3%
|Juneau
|3,046
|14,590
|112
|21
|4
|11,320.1
|78.0
|0.7%
|Kenosha
|15,099
|74,616
|2,554
|304
|15
|8,975.2
|180.7
|2.0%
|Kewaunee
|2,310
|7,560
|318
|26
|8
|11,189.7
|125.9
|1.1%
|La Crosse
|12,495
|55,909
|770
|80
|0
|10,559.2
|67.6
|0.6%
|Lafayette
|1,514
|6,658
|152
|7
|1
|8,967.6
|41.5
|0.5%
|Langlade
|1,951
|7,208
|162
|32
|14
|9,865.0
|161.8
|1.6%
|Lincoln
|2,978
|10,915
|211
|60
|27
|10,470.4
|211.0
|2.0%
|Manitowoc
|7,384
|31,073
|1,185
|68
|18
|9,200.8
|84.7
|0.9%
|Marathon
|14,032
|51,914
|1,464
|184
|34
|10,414.1
|136.6
|1.3%
|Marinette
|4,018
|18,867
|421
|65
|3
|9,814.8
|158.8
|1.6%
|Marquette
|1,345
|6,286
|183
|21
|6
|8,746.3
|136.6
|1.6%
|Menominee
|792
|3,792
|8
|11
|0
|18,073.9
|251.0
|1.4%
|Milwaukee
|101,813
|490,101
|9,625
|1,266
|45
|10,779.8
|134.0
|1.2%
|Monroe
|4,396
|19,172
|107
|37
|1
|9,556.9
|80.4
|0.8%
|Oconto
|4,319
|17,155
|513
|49
|8
|11,377.2
|129.1
|1.1%
|Oneida
|3,527
|15,143
|151
|68
|6
|9,821.0
|189.3
|1.9%
|Outagamie
|20,079
|88,843
|2,779
|201
|16
|10,924.4
|109.4
|1.0%
|Ozaukee
|7,940
|42,128
|966
|83
|7
|8,986.0
|93.9
|1.0%
|Pepin
|823
|3,142
|24
|7
|0
|11,198.8
|95.3
|0.9%
|Pierce
|3,679
|17,050
|944
|35
|6
|8,836.3
|84.1
|1.0%
|Polk
|4,078
|19,678
|121
|43
|6
|9,289.3
|97.9
|1.1%
|Portage
|6,580
|27,150
|558
|67
|3
|9,304.4
|94.7
|1.0%
|Price
|1,188
|5,646
|101
|7
|0
|8,603.7
|50.7
|0.6%
|Racine
|20,830
|99,132
|2,881
|336
|28
|10,670.9
|172.1
|1.6%
|Richland
|1,277
|8,109
|73
|15
|0
|7,209.8
|84.7
|1.2%
|Rock
|14,985
|75,960
|1,726
|166
|20
|9,350.1
|103.6
|1.1%
|Rusk
|1,273
|5,113
|52
|16
|1
|8,758.8
|110.1
|1.3%
|Sauk
|5,562
|35,038
|269
|45
|6
|8,872.8
|71.8
|0.8%
|Sawyer
|1,580
|8,408
|41
|23
|1
|9,535.9
|138.8
|1.5%
|Shawano
|4,641
|17,619
|564
|69
|12
|11,248.2
|167.2
|1.5%
|Sheboygan
|13,387
|47,995
|863
|134
|9
|11,690.2
|117.0
|1.0%
|St. Croix
|6,999
|36,648
|1,661
|49
|7
|7,938.2
|55.6
|0.7%
|Taylor
|1,831
|5,986
|235
|24
|8
|8,897.0
|116.6
|1.3%
|Trempealeau
|3,482
|12,451
|104
|38
|3
|11,871.0
|129.6
|1.1%
|Vernon
|1,884
|12,701
|70
|38
|3
|6,220.5
|125.5
|2.0%
|Vilas
|2,201
|9,030
|142
|39
|2
|10,163.5
|180.1
|1.8%
|Walworth
|9,153
|42,066
|2,636
|136
|19
|8,919.7
|132.5
|1.5%
|Washburn
|1,370
|6,603
|75
|18
|2
|8,641.9
|113.5
|1.3%
|Washington
|14,213
|55,476
|1,962
|143
|10
|10,568.4
|106.3
|1.0%
|Waukesha
|42,525
|179,075
|4,736
|505
|48
|10,667.5
|126.7
|1.2%
|Waupaca
|4,799
|20,967
|1,085
|116
|44
|9,276.8
|224.2
|2.4%
|Waushara
|2,129
|10,980
|316
|32
|3
|8,762.0
|131.7
|1.5%
|Winnebago
|17,638
|83,048
|2,997
|190
|21
|10,415.5
|112.2
|1.1%
|Wood
|6,790
|32,270
|483
|77
|13
|9,172.5
|104.0
|1.1%
