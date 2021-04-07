Urban Milwaukee
727 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 5 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 7th, 2021 07:20 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 727 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday from 5,148 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,602, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 28,585, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 16.10%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 11.19%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 268 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 7  from the day prior and an increase of 35 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 255.

The state reported 25 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 27,894 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 296 in the past week.

DHS reported 5 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,653 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,265 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.73, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 14.30.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,028.3 cases per 100,000 residents (unchanged). Dodge County has recorded 12,999.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,988.1). Jackson, Barron, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Pepin, Kewaunee, Eau Claire, Calumet and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,759.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,751.0) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,063.9 ( up from 10,051.3).

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 1st and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (97.9) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has low transmission based on the positive test rate (4.9%). Low transmission is defined as less than 5%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 13.1%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,649 8,168 173 10 5 8,045.9 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,209 7,145 82 16 0 7,621.5 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,569 19,526 155 76 0 12,138.2 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,099 6,964 107 19 0 7,228.4 125.0 1.7%
Brown 30,845 132,190 3,182 233 39 11,848.5 89.5 0.8%
Buffalo 1,330 5,415 33 7 0 9,845.3 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,252 6,100 137 21 1 8,105.1 135.9 1.7%
Calumet 5,636 21,644 634 46 4 10,948.8 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,204 29,516 191 94 2 11,217.7 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,176 10,950 395 58 4 9,141.9 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,225 27,368 386 56 12 9,146.1 98.0 1.1%
Crawford 1,680 7,544 57 17 0 10,148.0 102.7 1.0%
Dane 42,570 333,360 1,452 289 23 8,054.9 54.7 0.7%
Dodge 11,596 41,673 866 161 21 12,999.3 180.5 1.4%
Door 2,539 14,276 212 21 5 9,051.4 74.9 0.8%
Douglas 3,791 19,332 692 30 17 8,640.7 68.4 0.8%
Dunn 4,460 19,104 385 31 0 9,960.5 69.2 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,306 50,167 338 105 12 10,988.1 102.0 0.9%
Florence 434 1,617 50 12 0 9,816.8 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 12,129 45,770 1,198 105 9 11,733.2 101.6 0.9%
Forest 938 4,368 74 23 3 10,215.6 250.5 2.5%
Grant 4,764 23,615 742 84 5 9,096.1 160.4 1.8%
Green 3,391 16,989 113 17 6 9,198.7 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,548 7,938 431 19 3 8,109.8 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,961 11,237 89 10 1 8,239.8 42.0 0.5%
Iron 570 2,597 117 21 19 9,753.6 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,583 9,477 62 26 2 12,512.1 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,126 36,326 1,126 106 22 9,596.7 125.2 1.3%
Juneau 3,043 14,574 112 21 4 11,308.9 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,080 74,490 2,551 304 15 8,963.9 180.7 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,308 7,551 317 25 8 11,180.0 121.1 1.1%
La Crosse 12,487 55,778 770 80 0 10,552.4 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,513 6,644 151 7 1 8,961.7 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,948 7,195 162 32 14 9,849.8 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 2,962 10,883 213 60 27 10,414.2 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,374 31,018 1,185 68 18 9,188.3 84.7 0.9%
Marathon 13,998 51,828 1,462 184 34 10,388.8 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,016 18,831 421 65 3 9,810.0 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,342 6,277 183 21 6 8,726.8 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 790 3,781 8 11 0 18,028.3 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 101,620 489,278 9,652 1,265 45 10,759.4 133.9 1.2%
Monroe 4,391 19,141 107 36 1 9,546.1 78.3 0.8%
Oconto 4,319 17,129 509 49 8 11,377.2 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,524 15,120 150 68 6 9,812.6 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,039 88,689 2,776 200 16 10,902.6 108.8 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,930 42,035 964 82 7 8,974.6 92.8 1.0%
Pepin 822 3,130 24 7 0 11,185.2 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,673 17,025 941 35 6 8,821.9 84.1 1.0%
Polk 4,068 19,648 120 43 5 9,266.5 97.9 1.1%
Portage 6,576 27,128 557 67 3 9,298.8 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,188 5,638 100 7 0 8,603.7 50.7 0.6%
Racine 20,806 98,929 2,877 336 28 10,658.6 172.1 1.6%
Richland 1,276 8,096 73 15 0 7,204.2 84.7 1.2%
Rock 14,948 75,843 1,728 165 20 9,327.1 103.0 1.1%
Rusk 1,273 5,106 52 16 1 8,758.8 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,543 34,970 269 44 6 8,842.5 70.2 0.8%
Sawyer 1,578 8,397 41 23 1 9,523.8 138.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,634 17,568 564 69 12 11,231.2 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,356 47,909 859 134 9 11,663.1 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 6,970 36,566 1,657 49 7 7,905.3 55.6 0.7%
Taylor 1,831 5,980 234 24 8 8,897.0 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,481 12,434 104 38 3 11,867.6 129.6 1.1%
Vernon 1,882 12,686 69 38 3 6,213.9 125.5 2.0%
Vilas 2,198 9,014 142 39 2 10,149.6 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,128 41,994 2,632 136 19 8,895.4 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,367 6,592 74 18 2 8,623.0 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,191 55,368 1,958 142 10 10,552.0 105.6 1.0%
Waukesha 42,447 178,717 4,713 503 48 10,647.9 126.2 1.2%
Waupaca 4,792 20,927 1,088 116 44 9,263.3 224.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,125 10,970 317 31 4 8,745.6 127.6 1.5%
Winnebago 17,602 82,882 2,997 190 21 10,394.2 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,778 32,222 483 77 13 9,156.2 104.0 1.1%

