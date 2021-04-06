Urban Milwaukee
886 New COVID-19 Cases Reported

DHS reported 8 COVID-19 deaths.

By - Apr 6th, 2021 08:19 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 886 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from 3,308 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 4,438, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946. The seven-day testing total stands at 40,976, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests.

The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 10.83%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 11.08%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 275 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 34 from the day prior and an increase of 25 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 249.

The state reported 72 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 27,869 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 338 in the past week.

DHS reported 8 COVID-19 deaths. A total of 6,648 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,264 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 5.57, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 15.37.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,028.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,005.5). Dodge County has recorded 12,988.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,976.9). Jackson, Barron, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Sheboygan, Oconto, Juneau, Shawano, Chippewa, Pepin, Kewaunee, Eau Claire, Calumet and Outagamie are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,751.0 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents (up from 10,738.2) have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began.

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 10,051.3.

The City of Milwaukee revised its gating criteria on March 18th in accordance with its new health order. The three criteria are intended to guide what phase of the health order the city should progress to, either loosening or tightening restrictions.

The five-level scale measures range from blue (good, low transmission) to purple (bad, extreme transmission).

The data, last updated April 1st and excluding the four days prior, indicates the city has a substantial transmission level (97.9) with regards to new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days (50-99 is substantial transmission).

The city has low transmission based on the positive test rate (4.9%). Low transmission is defined as less than 5%.

The adult vaccination rate (which the city defines as any individual over the age of 15 completing the dose course for any COVID-19 vaccine) stands at 13.1%. The low transmission target is 80% and the city has not defined the lower benchmark thresholds.

The city is no longer using hospital bed usage, contact tracing or personal protective equipment supply to guide its COVID-19 health order.

The city is currently in phase six of its health order. According to a chart produced by the health department, the city would enter phase 7 when all three criteria reach the low transmission benchmarks.

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,646 8,149 171 10 5 8,031.2 48.8 0.6%
Ashland 1,209 7,126 80 16 0 7,621.5 100.9 1.3%
Barron 5,556 19,493 155 76 0 12,109.9 165.6 1.4%
Bayfield 1,095 6,960 105 19 0 7,202.1 125.0 1.7%
Brown 30,831 131,991 3,172 233 39 11,843.1 89.5 0.8%
Buffalo 1,330 5,407 33 7 0 9,845.3 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,246 6,092 137 21 1 8,066.3 135.9 1.7%
Calumet 5,630 21,607 631 46 4 10,937.1 89.4 0.8%
Chippewa 7,197 29,475 191 94 2 11,206.8 146.4 1.3%
Clark 3,173 10,926 395 58 4 9,133.3 166.9 1.8%
Columbia 5,214 27,336 384 56 12 9,126.9 98.0 1.1%
Crawford 1,677 7,531 57 17 0 10,129.9 102.7 1.0%
Dane 42,515 332,992 1,447 289 23 8,044.5 54.7 0.7%
Dodge 11,586 41,562 865 161 21 12,988.1 180.5 1.4%
Door 2,534 14,264 211 21 5 9,033.5 74.9 0.8%
Douglas 3,783 19,314 679 30 17 8,622.4 68.4 0.8%
Dunn 4,442 19,071 383 31 0 9,920.3 69.2 0.7%
Eau Claire 11,296 50,124 339 105 12 10,978.4 102.0 0.9%
Florence 432 1,614 50 12 0 9,771.5 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 12,118 45,718 1,197 105 9 11,722.6 101.6 0.9%
Forest 938 4,360 74 23 3 10,215.6 250.5 2.5%
Grant 4,757 23,579 738 84 5 9,082.8 160.4 1.8%
Green 3,387 16,953 114 17 6 9,187.8 46.1 0.5%
Green Lake 1,548 7,920 429 19 3 8,109.8 99.5 1.2%
Iowa 1,960 11,209 89 10 1 8,235.6 42.0 0.5%
Iron 570 2,590 117 21 19 9,753.6 359.3 3.7%
Jackson 2,580 9,488 62 26 2 12,497.6 125.9 1.0%
Jefferson 8,115 36,242 1,123 105 22 9,583.7 124.0 1.3%
Juneau 3,041 14,561 112 21 4 11,301.5 78.0 0.7%
Kenosha 15,066 74,369 2,521 303 15 8,955.5 180.1 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,307 7,541 315 24 6 11,175.2 116.3 1.0%
La Crosse 12,482 55,669 769 80 0 10,548.2 67.6 0.6%
Lafayette 1,511 6,637 151 7 1 8,949.8 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,947 7,186 162 32 14 9,844.8 161.8 1.6%
Lincoln 2,957 10,854 215 60 27 10,396.6 211.0 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,371 30,944 1,181 68 18 9,184.6 84.7 0.9%
Marathon 13,981 51,723 1,458 184 34 10,376.2 136.6 1.3%
Marinette 4,013 18,787 419 65 3 9,802.6 158.8 1.6%
Marquette 1,338 6,256 181 21 6 8,700.7 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 790 3,776 8 11 0 18,028.3 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 101,541 488,468 9,600 1,264 45 10,751.0 133.8 1.2%
Monroe 4,388 19,118 107 36 1 9,539.5 78.3 0.8%
Oconto 4,317 17,106 504 49 8 11,371.9 129.1 1.1%
Oneida 3,518 15,098 150 68 6 9,795.9 189.3 1.9%
Outagamie 20,026 88,513 2,761 200 16 10,895.5 108.8 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,916 41,974 966 82 7 8,958.8 92.8 1.0%
Pepin 823 3,125 23 7 0 11,198.8 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,663 16,999 936 35 6 8,797.9 84.1 1.0%
Polk 4,055 19,617 119 43 5 9,236.9 97.9 1.1%
Portage 6,566 27,115 557 67 3 9,284.6 94.7 1.0%
Price 1,185 5,625 99 7 0 8,582.0 50.7 0.6%
Racine 20,788 98,729 2,875 336 28 10,649.4 172.1 1.6%
Richland 1,275 8,088 73 15 0 7,198.5 84.7 1.2%
Rock 14,912 75,731 1,718 165 20 9,304.6 103.0 1.1%
Rusk 1,272 5,100 53 16 1 8,751.9 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,522 34,927 268 44 6 8,809.0 70.2 0.8%
Sawyer 1,578 8,375 41 23 1 9,523.8 138.8 1.5%
Shawano 4,634 17,529 563 69 12 11,231.2 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 13,336 47,838 853 134 9 11,645.6 117.0 1.0%
St. Croix 6,947 36,509 1,654 49 7 7,879.2 55.6 0.7%
Taylor 1,826 5,967 235 24 8 8,872.7 116.6 1.3%
Trempealeau 3,475 12,411 104 38 3 11,847.1 129.6 1.1%
Vernon 1,881 12,671 69 38 3 6,210.6 125.5 2.0%
Vilas 2,197 8,999 142 39 2 10,145.0 180.1 1.8%
Walworth 9,104 41,928 2,642 136 19 8,872.0 132.5 1.5%
Washburn 1,364 6,584 74 18 2 8,604.0 113.5 1.3%
Washington 14,156 55,261 1,956 141 10 10,526.0 104.8 1.0%
Waukesha 42,363 178,356 4,699 503 48 10,626.8 126.2 1.2%
Waupaca 4,791 20,907 1,087 116 44 9,261.4 224.2 2.4%
Waushara 2,122 10,954 319 31 4 8,733.2 127.6 1.5%
Winnebago 17,586 82,763 2,985 190 21 10,384.8 112.2 1.1%
Wood 6,774 32,155 482 77 13 9,150.8 104.0 1.1%

