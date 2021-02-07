Wisconsin Would Use Marijuana Legalization to Pay For Education, Equity
Evers will include proposal in his upcoming executive budget.
Governor Tony Evers announced Sunday morning that his 2021-2023 budget proposal would include a proposal to legalize marijuana.
The biennial Wisconsin budget often is used as a major policy document for the state.
Evers said legalization would generate $165 million in tax revenue annually starting in the first full state fiscal year of its implementation (July 2022-June 2023).
The governor’s budget will set $80 million aside for local investment through a new community reinvestment fund. Of that, $34 million would go to rural school districts, $30 million for equity grants and $5 million towards grants to underserved communities.
The remaining funding would go to the state’s general fund.
Wisconsin would become the 16th state to legalize marijuana. The existing states that have legalized marijuana include neighboring Michigan and Illinois. Medicinal uses are legalized in 36 states.
“Frankly, red and blue states across the country have moved forward with legalization and there is no reason Wisconsin should be left behind when we know it’s supported by a majority of Wisconsinites,” said the governor.
The full budget is expected to be released in the coming weeks. The Republican-controlled Legislature will then take up the document, with adoption likely for the summer.
But the marijuana proposal faces an uphill climb to be included in the approved budget.
Evers’ first budget proposal, the current 2019-2021 budget, included a less aggressive push to legalize medical marijuana usage and decriminalize possession. The proposal was quickly removed by the Legislature.
There would be limits on possession and production. Wisconsin residents would have a two-ounce possession limit, a total that drops to 0.25 ounces for nonresidents. Marijuana processors would be required to only use marijuana grown in the state.
Recreational use would be available for individuals 21 and older. Medical use would be available for qualifying individuals 18 and up.
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the 2021-2023 Wisconsin Budget
- Wisconsin Would Use Marijuana Legalization to Pay For Education, Equity - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 7th, 2021
- Senator Agard Supports Governor Evers’ Budget Provision to Legalize and Tax Marijuana in Wisconsin - State Sen. Melissa Agard - Feb 7th, 2021
- Gov. Evers Proposes Legalizing Marijuana, Investing Portion of Revenue in Equity Initiatives and Rural Schools - Gov. Tony Evers - Feb 7th, 2021
Read more about 2021-2023 Wisconsin Budget here
More about the Legalizing of Marijuana
- Wisconsin Would Use Marijuana Legalization to Pay For Education, Equity - Jeramey Jannene - Feb 7th, 2021
- Senator Agard Supports Governor Evers’ Budget Provision to Legalize and Tax Marijuana in Wisconsin - State Sen. Melissa Agard - Feb 7th, 2021
- Gov. Evers Proposes Legalizing Marijuana, Investing Portion of Revenue in Equity Initiatives and Rural Schools - Gov. Tony Evers - Feb 7th, 2021
- County Supervisors Back $1 Pot Penalty - Gretchen Schuldt - Feb 6th, 2021
- Cannabis Reform Gets Bipartisan Support - Isiah Holmes - Nov 8th, 2020
- A Day to Consider Legalizing Pot - Isiah Holmes - Apr 20th, 2020
- New ACLU Report: Black People Four Times More Likely to Get Arrested for Marijuana Possession in Wisconsin - American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin - Apr 20th, 2020
- ‘When, Not If’ Medical Marijuana Is Legalized - Corri Hess - Feb 4th, 2020
- State Residents Cross Border for Legal Pot - Corri Hess - Jan 3rd, 2020
- GOP Bill Legalizes Medical Marijuana - Shawn Johnson - Dec 11th, 2019
Read more about Legalizing of Marijuana here