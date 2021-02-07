The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Milwaukee Featured In Super Bowl Ad
Vince Lombardi won’t walk the streets of Green Bay, but of downtown Milwaukee and Walker’s Point.
Feb 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Plats and Parcels: Steam Tunnel Flood Repairs Will Cost Over $60 Million
Plus: Conagra closing Milwaukee plant and logistics company moving to Bay View.
Jan 31st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Underway on River One
Following explosion, construction and demolition are occurring side by side.
Feb 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Murphy’s Law: Robin Vos Will Solve Foxconn Fiasco
Assembly Speaker has toured the plant and Foxconn is definitely, probably manufacturing… something.
Feb 2nd, 2021 by Bruce Murphy
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Creating Plan to Develop and Preserve Bay View
New area plan would create shared vision for future of neighborhood.
Feb 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Wisconsin Billionaire Donated to QAnon Congresswoman
ABC Supply founder Diane Hendricks donated to campaign of conspiracy theorist.
Jan 29th, 2021 by Henry Redman
7. Op Ed: Congress Should Approve Two More States
It’s time to make Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico states.
Jan 30th, 2021 by Spencer Black
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Daycare Owner Buying Lloyd St. Building
Charlotte Randolph has been paying rent to tax-delinquent owner for nine years and will now buy the building.
Feb 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Masonic Center Would Become Up to 25 Apartments
New filings reveal more of Ascendant’s new plan for the 132-year-old building.
Feb 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Friday Photos: The DNR’s New Digs
New Milwaukee office will be located in an unnatural location.
Feb 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
2. Another Milwaukee Icon Falls Victim to COVID-19
Jan 26th, 2021 by Sup. Joe Czarnezki
5. Kids From Wisconsin Announce 2021 Board of Directors
Adding Diversity and Community Enrichment in Milwaukee
Jan 31st, 2021 by Kids From Wisconsin
7. Pilot program would put residents to work with snow removal cleanup
Workers would remove snow piles blocking driveway, alley approaches after city plows come through
Feb 2nd, 2021 by Ald. Chantia Lewis
8. Dr. Deborah Kerr Nears Election with Most Cash on Hand, Most Signatures for Ballot Placement
State Superintendent candidate has broad appeal, strongest organization in statewide race
Jan 19th, 2021 by Deborah Kerr
