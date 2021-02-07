Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Feb 7th, 2021 07:00 am

Milwaukee Featured In Super Bowl Ad

1. Milwaukee Featured In Super Bowl Ad

Vince Lombardi won’t walk the streets of Green Bay, but of downtown Milwaukee and Walker’s Point.

Feb 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: Steam Tunnel Flood Repairs Will Cost Over $60 Million

2. Plats and Parcels: Steam Tunnel Flood Repairs Will Cost Over $60 Million

Plus: Conagra closing Milwaukee plant and logistics company moving to Bay View.

Jan 31st, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Underway on River One

3. Eyes on Milwaukee: Demolition Underway on River One

Following explosion, construction and demolition are occurring side by side.

Feb 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Robin Vos Will Solve Foxconn Fiasco

4. Murphy’s Law: Robin Vos Will Solve Foxconn Fiasco

Assembly Speaker has toured the plant and Foxconn is definitely, probably manufacturing… something.

Feb 2nd, 2021 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: City Creating Plan to Develop and Preserve Bay View

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: City Creating Plan to Develop and Preserve Bay View

New area plan would create shared vision for future of neighborhood.

Feb 4th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Wisconsin Billionaire Donated to QAnon Congresswoman

6. Wisconsin Billionaire Donated to QAnon Congresswoman

ABC Supply founder Diane Hendricks donated to campaign of conspiracy theorist.

Jan 29th, 2021 by Henry Redman

Op Ed: Congress Should Approve Two More States

7. Op Ed: Congress Should Approve Two More States

It’s time to make Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico states.

Jan 30th, 2021 by Spencer Black

Eyes on Milwaukee: Daycare Owner Buying Lloyd St. Building

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Daycare Owner Buying Lloyd St. Building

Charlotte Randolph has been paying rent to tax-delinquent owner for nine years and will now buy the building.

Feb 2nd, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Masonic Center Would Become Up to 25 Apartments

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Masonic Center Would Become Up to 25 Apartments

New filings reveal more of Ascendant’s new plan for the 132-year-old building.

Feb 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Friday Photos: The DNR’s New Digs

10. Friday Photos: The DNR’s New Digs

New Milwaukee office will be located in an unnatural location.

Feb 5th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Millionaire Ron Johnson Votes Against COVID Relief for Wisconsin Families

1. Millionaire Ron Johnson Votes Against COVID Relief for Wisconsin Families

 

Feb 2nd, 2021 by American Bridge 21st Century

Another Milwaukee Icon Falls Victim to COVID-19

2. Another Milwaukee Icon Falls Victim to COVID-19

 

Jan 26th, 2021 by Sup. Joe Czarnezki

MTEA announces 2021 School Board, State Superintendent endorsements

3. MTEA announces 2021 School Board, State Superintendent endorsements

 

Feb 2nd, 2021 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

WEAC Educators Recommend Jill Underly for State Superintendent

4. WEAC Educators Recommend Jill Underly for State Superintendent

 

Jan 31st, 2021 by Wisconsin Education Association Council

Kids From Wisconsin Announce 2021 Board of Directors

5. Kids From Wisconsin Announce 2021 Board of Directors

Adding Diversity and Community Enrichment in Milwaukee

Jan 31st, 2021 by Kids From Wisconsin

Senator Johnson Votes Against Working Wisconsinites, Stands in the Way of Relief Once Again

6. Senator Johnson Votes Against Working Wisconsinites, Stands in the Way of Relief Once Again

 

Feb 2nd, 2021 by Opportunity Wisconsin

Pilot program would put residents to work with snow removal cleanup

7. Pilot program would put residents to work with snow removal cleanup

Workers would remove snow piles blocking driveway, alley approaches after city plows come through

Feb 2nd, 2021 by Ald. Chantia Lewis

Dr. Deborah Kerr Nears Election with Most Cash on Hand, Most Signatures for Ballot Placement

8. Dr. Deborah Kerr Nears Election with Most Cash on Hand, Most Signatures for Ballot Placement

State Superintendent candidate has broad appeal, strongest organization in statewide race

Jan 19th, 2021 by Deborah Kerr

St. Thomas More High School to Welcome New President on July 1

9. St. Thomas More High School to Welcome New President on July 1

 

Jan 29th, 2021 by St. Thomas More High School

Senator Melissa Agard and Representative Gary Hebl Respond to Racist Assignment at Patrick Marsh Middle School

10. Senator Melissa Agard and Representative Gary Hebl Respond to Racist Assignment at Patrick Marsh Middle School

 

Feb 2nd, 2021 by State Sen. Melissa Agard

