New COVID-19 Cases at Lowest Point Since September 13th

But new case, hospitalization and death totals are still higher than at any point earlier than September.

By - Feb 6th, 2021 08:16 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 934 new COVID-19 cases Saturday from 4,438 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 7,747, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 13th. The seven-day testing total stands at 35,426, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 21.87%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 21.83%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent. But the seven-day average hasn’t been below 10% since September 6th.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 570 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 13 from a day prior and 87 from a week ago. The total decreased every day for the past week. Thirty days ago the total was 1,077.

The state reported 90 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,824 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 581 in the past week.

DHS reported 32 new deaths. A total of 6,052 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,180 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 32.43, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 42.43.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,051.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,028.3). Dodge County has recorded 12,586.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,572.2). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,169.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,151.5).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,499.2 (up from 9,483.1). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 337.5 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Data from DHS

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,523 7,396 155 11 3 7,431.1 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,160 6,543 64 16 0 7,312.6 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,183 18,154 137 72 0 11,296.9 156.9 1.4%
Bayfield 1,052 6,410 64 18 0 6,919.2 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,633 122,640 2,182 199 20 11,382.9 76.4 0.7%
Buffalo 1,290 4,993 29 7 0 9,549.2 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,123 5,714 127 23 0 7,270.0 148.9 2.0%
Calumet 5,332 19,470 498 39 2 10,358.2 75.8 0.7%
Chippewa 6,902 27,191 147 86 2 10,747.4 133.9 1.2%
Clark 3,126 9,951 374 56 4 8,998.0 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,899 25,713 367 46 7 8,575.5 80.5 0.9%
Crawford 1,644 7,124 47 17 0 9,930.5 102.7 1.0%
Dane 38,588 314,338 1,532 256 21 7,301.5 48.4 0.7%
Dodge 11,228 38,953 736 153 21 12,586.7 171.5 1.4%
Door 2,369 13,308 191 18 5 8,445.3 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,623 17,536 543 23 14 8,257.7 52.4 0.6%
Dunn 4,131 17,506 318 26 0 9,225.7 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,743 46,121 297 101 10 10,440.9 98.2 0.9%
Florence 430 1,543 34 12 0 9,726.3 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,682 41,799 985 87 8 11,300.8 84.2 0.7%
Forest 914 4,019 70 22 3 9,954.3 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,551 21,903 656 79 5 8,689.4 150.8 1.7%
Green 2,840 15,339 100 13 6 7,704.0 35.3 0.5%
Green Lake 1,508 7,248 414 17 3 7,900.3 89.1 1.1%
Iowa 1,812 10,414 88 9 1 7,613.8 37.8 0.5%
Iron 489 2,400 112 19 18 8,367.6 325.1 3.9%
Jackson 2,555 9,123 39 22 0 12,376.5 106.6 0.9%
Jefferson 7,653 33,721 911 73 6 9,038.1 86.2 1.0%
Juneau 2,921 14,027 81 18 1 10,855.5 66.9 0.6%
Kenosha 14,431 68,672 1,986 280 17 8,578.1 166.4 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,377 6,876 161 27 1 11,514.2 130.8 1.1%
La Crosse 11,893 49,892 628 74 0 10,050.5 62.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,387 6,057 144 7 1 8,215.4 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,902 6,590 153 31 12 9,617.2 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,838 10,018 187 56 17 9,978.2 196.9 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,058 28,160 1,072 61 15 8,794.6 76.0 0.9%
Marathon 13,386 47,268 1,312 170 32 9,934.6 126.2 1.3%
Marinette 3,930 16,937 373 61 2 9,599.9 149.0 1.6%
Marquette 1,286 5,766 166 21 5 8,362.6 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 791 3,751 2 11 0 18,051.1 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 96,051 439,745 8,541 1,180 35 10,169.7 124.9 1.2%
Monroe 4,145 17,643 84 30 1 9,011.3 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,192 15,834 425 47 7 11,042.6 123.8 1.1%
Oneida 3,255 14,106 130 62 4 9,063.6 172.6 1.9%
Outagamie 18,683 78,914 2,180 185 7 10,164.9 100.7 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,443 38,150 868 72 6 8,423.5 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 784 2,903 20 7 0 10,668.1 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,373 15,633 844 33 6 8,101.4 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,672 17,851 61 42 0 8,364.5 95.7 1.1%
Portage 6,264 25,267 484 60 4 8,857.6 84.8 1.0%
Price 1,121 5,187 92 7 0 8,118.5 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,987 95,382 2,510 302 28 10,239.1 154.7 1.5%
Richland 1,246 8,078 35 13 0 7,034.8 73.4 1.0%
Rock 13,973 69,659 1,476 148 13 8,718.7 92.3 1.1%
Rusk 1,234 4,660 40 16 1 8,490.4 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,129 33,623 237 37 6 8,182.1 59.0 0.7%
Sawyer 1,438 7,792 31 17 0 8,678.9 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,530 16,324 482 69 11 10,979.2 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,542 43,664 692 125 7 10,952.3 109.2 1.0%
St. Croix 6,197 32,955 1,546 41 4 7,028.5 46.5 0.7%
Taylor 1,766 5,501 211 20 9 8,581.1 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,311 11,383 88 36 2 11,288.0 122.7 1.1%
Vernon 1,771 12,204 62 35 3 5,847.4 115.6 2.0%
Vilas 2,014 8,127 112 32 2 9,300.0 147.8 1.6%
Walworth 8,687 38,966 2,303 122 16 8,465.6 118.9 1.4%
Washburn 1,251 6,050 71 18 2 7,891.3 113.5 1.4%
Washington 13,426 50,142 1,696 125 8 9,983.2 92.9 0.9%
Waukesha 39,575 161,259 3,940 457 41 9,927.5 114.6 1.2%
Waupaca 4,667 18,929 859 108 40 9,021.7 208.8 2.3%
Waushara 2,057 10,316 285 28 3 8,465.7 115.2 1.4%
Winnebago 16,678 75,246 2,554 173 19 9,848.6 102.2 1.0%
Wood 6,510 28,989 420 68 12 8,794.2 91.9 1.0%

