New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Kids From Wisconsin Announce 2021 Board of Directors
Kids From Wisconsin is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members, Gabriella T. Deyi and Louis Williams.
Jan 31st, 2021 by Kids From Wisconsin
St. Thomas More High School to Welcome New President on July 1
St. Thomas More High School is pleased to announce that John Hoch (TM ’87) will assume the role of president on July 1, 2021.
Jan 29th, 2021 by St. Thomas More High School
Medical College of Wisconsin Names Chair of Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology
The Medical College of Wisconsin has appointed John R. Mantsch, PhD, as professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology.
Jan 28th, 2021 by Medical College of Wisconsin
DNR Natural Resources Board Honor Awarded To Gail Good
Rebecca Wallace Memorial Award Honors Excellence In Environmental Work
Jan 27th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources
ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Elects New Slate of Officers
ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis announced today the appointment of Billie Jean Smith (President).
Jan 21st, 2021 by ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Theresa Lau Added to Major League Athletic Training Staff
Lau Named Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist
Jan 21st, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers
Florentine Opera Welcomes New Director of Marketing
Sara Hood Brings Two Decades of Integrated Marketing Experience to the Longstanding Arts Organization
Jan 19th, 2021 by Florentine Opera Company
Gov. Evers Announces Nadiyah Groves as Milwaukee Director
Jan 15th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers
ESGR Recognizes MOTIS Brands CEO Richard Spratt with Patriot Award
Award recognizes a superior’s support of military service members.
Jan 15th, 2021 by MOTIS Brands
Senator Janet Bewley announces hire of new Communications Director
State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason), announced that she has hired Leslie Westmont to be the Senate Democratic Caucus Communications Director.
Jan 14th, 2021 by State Sen. Janet Bewley
Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation elects new board of directors
Dr. Christine Tempas, a retired general dentist from Sheboygan Falls, was re-elected to serve as president, beginning her second term of office.
Jan 12th, 2021 by Wisconsin Dental Association
