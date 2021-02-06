Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Feb 6th, 2021 05:04 pm

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Kids From Wisconsin Announce 2021 Board of Directors

Kids From Wisconsin Announce 2021 Board of Directors

Kids From Wisconsin is pleased to announce the appointment of two new board members, Gabriella T. Deyi and Louis Williams.

Jan 31st, 2021 by Kids From Wisconsin

St. Thomas More High School to Welcome New President on July 1

St. Thomas More High School to Welcome New President on July 1

St. Thomas More High School is pleased to announce that John Hoch (TM ’87) will assume the role of president on July 1, 2021.

Jan 29th, 2021 by St. Thomas More High School

Medical College of Wisconsin Names Chair of Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology

Medical College of Wisconsin Names Chair of Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology

The Medical College of Wisconsin has appointed John R. Mantsch, PhD, as professor and chair of the Department of Pharmacology and Toxicology.

Jan 28th, 2021 by Medical College of Wisconsin

DNR Natural Resources Board Honor Awarded To Gail Good

DNR Natural Resources Board Honor Awarded To Gail Good

Rebecca Wallace Memorial Award Honors Excellence In Environmental Work

Jan 27th, 2021 by Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Elects New Slate of Officers

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Elects New Slate of Officers

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis announced today the appointment of Billie Jean Smith (President).

Jan 21st, 2021 by ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

Theresa Lau Added to Major League Athletic Training Staff

Theresa Lau Added to Major League Athletic Training Staff

Lau Named Assistant Athletic Trainer/Physical Therapist

Jan 21st, 2021 by Milwaukee Brewers

AGC of Greater Milwaukee Elects Mike Stern 2021 President

AGC of Greater Milwaukee Elects Mike Stern 2021 President

 

Jan 20th, 2021 by Associated General Contractors of Greater Milwaukee

Florentine Opera Welcomes New Director of Marketing

Florentine Opera Welcomes New Director of Marketing

Sara Hood Brings Two Decades of Integrated Marketing Experience to the Longstanding Arts Organization

Jan 19th, 2021 by Florentine Opera Company

Gov. Tony Evers Releases Statement on DHS Secretary-designee Palm Nomination, Announces DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake

Gov. Tony Evers Releases Statement on DHS Secretary-designee Palm Nomination, Announces DHS Interim Secretary Karen Timberlake

 

Jan 18th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

Gov. Evers Announces Nadiyah Groves as Milwaukee Director

Gov. Evers Announces Nadiyah Groves as Milwaukee Director

 

Jan 15th, 2021 by Gov. Tony Evers

ESGR Recognizes MOTIS Brands CEO Richard Spratt with Patriot Award

ESGR Recognizes MOTIS Brands CEO Richard Spratt with Patriot Award

Award recognizes a superior’s support of military service members.

Jan 15th, 2021 by MOTIS Brands

Senator Janet Bewley announces hire of new Communications Director

Senator Janet Bewley announces hire of new Communications Director

State Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley (D-Mason), announced that she has hired Leslie Westmont to be the Senate Democratic Caucus Communications Director.

Jan 14th, 2021 by State Sen. Janet Bewley

Louis M. Weiher of Carmel Builders Says Continuous Learning is Key as he Begins Term as NARI Milwaukee President

Louis M. Weiher of Carmel Builders Says Continuous Learning is Key as he Begins Term as NARI Milwaukee President

 

Jan 14th, 2021 by Carmel Builders

Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation elects new board of directors

Wisconsin Dental Association Foundation elects new board of directors

Dr. Christine Tempas, a retired general dentist from Sheboygan Falls, was re-elected to serve as president, beginning her second term of office.

Jan 12th, 2021 by Wisconsin Dental Association

UScellular Names Eric Conlon as Area Vice President/General Manager for its Wisconsin and Illinois Region

UScellular Names Eric Conlon as Area Vice President/General Manager for its Wisconsin and Illinois Region

 

Jan 11th, 2021 by UScellular

Diane House joins WHEDA Board

Diane House joins WHEDA Board

 

Jan 11th, 2021 by Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority

Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. Welcomes James J. Wawrzyn to Transactional Team

Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C. Welcomes James J. Wawrzyn to Transactional Team

 

Jan 8th, 2021 by Meissner Tierney Fisher & Nichols S.C.

TRG Marketing announces Gardetto as Integrated Marketing Specialist

TRG Marketing announces Greg Gardetto as Integrated Marketing Specialist

 

Jan 6th, 2021 by TRG Marketing

Eastberg Named Dean of Professional and Graduate Studies

Jodi Eastberg Named Dean of Professional and Graduate Studies

 

Jan 5th, 2021 by Alverno College

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Max T. Stephenson, Promoted to Partner

Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown Attorney Max T. Stephenson, Promoted to Partner

 

Jan 5th, 2021 by Gimbel, Reilly, Guerin & Brown LLP Gimbel, Reilly,

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us