6,020 Wisconsin Residents Have Died From COVID-19

State crosses 6,000-death threshold in past 24 hours.

By - Feb 5th, 2021 06:33 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,266 new COVID-19 cases Friday from 5,726 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 8,306, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 14th. The seven-day testing total stands at 37,351, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 22.24%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 21.94%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent. But the seven-day average hasn’t been below 10% since September 6th.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 583 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 11 from a day prior and 95 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,128.

The state reported 100 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,734 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 580 in the past week.

DHS reported 28 new deaths. A total of 6,020 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,174 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 32.7, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 43.37.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,028.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 18,005.5). Dodge County has recorded 12,572.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,567.6). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,151.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,132.4).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,483.1 (up from 9,461.2). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 337.5 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Data from DHS

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,523 7,382 153 11 3 7,431.1 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,157 6,530 66 16 0 7,293.7 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,179 18,131 136 73 0 11,288.1 159.1 1.4%
Bayfield 1,052 6,392 61 18 0 6,919.2 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,607 122,498 2,144 199 20 11,372.9 76.4 0.7%
Buffalo 1,288 4,970 28 7 0 9,534.4 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,119 5,700 128 23 0 7,244.1 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,326 19,424 494 39 2 10,346.6 75.8 0.7%
Chippewa 6,888 27,146 147 84 2 10,725.6 130.8 1.2%
Clark 3,120 9,927 374 56 4 8,980.7 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,893 25,676 366 46 7 8,565.0 80.5 0.9%
Crawford 1,644 7,114 47 17 0 9,930.5 102.7 1.0%
Dane 38,487 314,043 1,530 256 21 7,282.4 48.4 0.7%
Dodge 11,215 38,917 733 151 20 12,572.2 169.3 1.3%
Door 2,367 13,296 191 18 5 8,438.2 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,613 17,488 538 18 14 8,234.9 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 4,128 17,488 317 26 0 9,219.0 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,707 46,044 301 101 10 10,406.0 98.2 0.9%
Florence 429 1,541 35 12 0 9,703.7 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,651 41,700 980 86 8 11,270.8 83.2 0.7%
Forest 914 4,008 69 22 3 9,954.3 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,546 21,878 650 79 5 8,679.9 150.8 1.7%
Green 2,822 15,328 100 13 6 7,655.2 35.3 0.5%
Green Lake 1,507 7,247 411 17 3 7,895.0 89.1 1.1%
Iowa 1,811 10,398 88 9 1 7,609.6 37.8 0.5%
Iron 487 2,396 112 19 18 8,333.3 325.1 3.9%
Jackson 2,553 9,095 39 22 0 12,366.8 106.6 0.9%
Jefferson 7,643 33,693 907 73 6 9,026.3 86.2 1.0%
Juneau 2,909 14,009 80 17 1 10,810.9 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,405 68,586 1,977 281 17 8,562.6 167.0 2.0%
Kewaunee 2,375 6,870 161 27 1 11,504.6 130.8 1.1%
La Crosse 11,869 49,775 627 74 0 10,030.2 62.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,385 6,049 144 7 1 8,203.5 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,903 6,586 153 31 12 9,622.3 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,832 10,005 187 56 17 9,957.1 196.9 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,049 28,130 1,072 61 15 8,783.4 76.0 0.9%
Marathon 13,381 47,213 1,314 170 32 9,930.9 126.2 1.3%
Marinette 3,927 16,917 374 61 2 9,592.6 149.0 1.6%
Marquette 1,286 5,761 167 21 5 8,362.6 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 790 3,745 2 11 0 18,028.3 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 95,879 439,165 8,517 1,175 34 10,151.5 124.4 1.2%
Monroe 4,140 17,619 84 30 1 9,000.4 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,189 15,821 419 47 7 11,034.7 123.8 1.1%
Oneida 3,250 14,084 130 57 4 9,049.6 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,630 78,697 2,167 185 7 10,136.0 100.7 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,422 38,075 866 72 6 8,399.7 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 783 2,896 20 7 0 10,654.5 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,363 15,600 837 33 6 8,077.3 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,662 17,813 63 42 0 8,341.7 95.7 1.1%
Portage 6,256 25,237 484 60 4 8,846.3 84.8 1.0%
Price 1,118 5,177 92 7 0 8,096.8 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,956 95,325 2,505 300 28 10,223.2 153.7 1.5%
Richland 1,246 8,077 35 13 0 7,034.8 73.4 1.0%
Rock 13,948 69,565 1,475 148 12 8,703.1 92.3 1.1%
Rusk 1,234 4,655 40 16 1 8,490.4 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,126 33,617 237 37 6 8,177.3 59.0 0.7%
Sawyer 1,435 7,776 31 17 0 8,660.8 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,525 16,288 483 69 11 10,967.0 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,528 43,614 692 123 7 10,940.1 107.4 1.0%
St. Croix 6,189 32,899 1,536 41 4 7,019.5 46.5 0.7%
Taylor 1,766 5,499 211 20 9 8,581.1 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,303 11,355 88 36 2 11,260.7 122.7 1.1%
Vernon 1,765 12,180 62 34 3 5,827.6 112.3 1.9%
Vilas 2,009 8,117 110 32 2 9,276.9 147.8 1.6%
Walworth 8,671 38,930 2,294 120 16 8,450.0 116.9 1.4%
Washburn 1,249 6,035 70 18 2 7,878.6 113.5 1.4%
Washington 13,418 50,076 1,694 125 8 9,977.2 92.9 0.9%
Waukesha 39,510 161,031 3,920 453 41 9,911.1 113.6 1.1%
Waupaca 4,659 18,898 859 108 40 9,006.2 208.8 2.3%
Waushara 2,053 10,309 284 28 3 8,449.3 115.2 1.4%
Winnebago 16,660 75,091 2,551 171 19 9,838.0 101.0 1.0%
Wood 6,492 28,945 422 68 11 8,769.9 91.9 1.0%

