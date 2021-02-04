Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

18 Out of 100 People in Menominee County Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Rate is nearly double the state average.

By - Feb 4th, 2021 09:20 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,518 new COVID-19 cases Thursday from 7,174 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 8,607, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 14th. The seven-day testing total stands at 38,565, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 22.32%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 22.20%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent. But the seven-day average hasn’t been below 10% since September 6th.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 594 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 43 from a day prior and 124 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,102.

The state reported 80 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,634 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 571 in the past week.

DHS reported 41 new deaths. A total of 5,992 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,174 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 33.77, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 42.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 18,005.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 17,937). Dodge County has recorded 12,567.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,538.5). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,132.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,107.5).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,461.2 (up from 9,434.9). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 337.5 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Data from DHS

Data from DHS

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases
 Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,519 7,368 155 11 3 7,411.6 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,154 6,513 64 16 0 7,274.8 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,163 18,101 129 72 0 11,253.3 156.9 1.4%
Bayfield 1,047 6,386 56 18 0 6,886.3 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,558 122,310 2,123 198 20 11,354.1 76.1 0.7%
Buffalo 1,284 4,961 29 7 0 9,504.8 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,116 5,693 126 23 0 7,224.7 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,307 19,383 494 39 2 10,309.7 75.8 0.7%
Chippewa 6,871 27,099 147 84 2 10,699.2 130.8 1.2%
Clark 3,110 9,912 372 56 4 8,952.0 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,876 25,639 365 46 7 8,535.2 80.5 0.9%
Crawford 1,642 7,103 48 17 0 9,918.5 102.7 1.0%
Dane 38,372 313,667 1,519 256 21 7,260.6 48.4 0.7%
Dodge 11,202 38,836 726 147 19 12,557.6 164.8 1.3%
Door 2,361 13,283 191 18 5 8,416.8 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,609 17,467 538 18 14 8,225.8 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 4,117 17,448 315 26 0 9,194.5 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,672 45,956 300 98 10 10,371.9 95.2 0.9%
Florence 428 1,537 35 12 0 9,681.1 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,632 41,600 975 84 9 11,252.5 81.3 0.7%
Forest 912 4,004 69 22 3 9,932.5 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,539 21,857 648 79 5 8,666.5 150.8 1.7%
Green 2,801 15,278 100 13 6 7,598.2 35.3 0.5%
Green Lake 1,499 7,232 411 17 3 7,853.1 89.1 1.1%
Iowa 1,808 10,380 88 9 1 7,597.0 37.8 0.5%
Iron 483 2,391 112 19 18 8,264.9 325.1 3.9%
Jackson 2,552 9,078 39 22 0 12,361.9 106.6 0.9%
Jefferson 7,628 33,655 906 71 6 9,008.6 83.9 0.9%
Juneau 2,906 14,015 80 17 1 10,799.8 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,383 68,467 1,967 280 17 8,549.6 166.4 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,367 6,857 161 26 1 11,465.8 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,843 49,643 624 74 0 10,008.2 62.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,385 6,038 144 7 1 8,203.5 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,900 6,578 154 31 12 9,607.1 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,824 9,989 188 56 17 9,929.0 196.9 2.0%
Manitowoc 7,028 28,068 1,068 60 15 8,757.2 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,368 47,158 1,312 169 32 9,921.3 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,921 16,891 373 61 2 9,577.9 149.0 1.6%
Marquette 1,285 5,746 167 21 5 8,356.1 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 789 3,744 2 11 0 18,005.5 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 95,698 438,386 8,496 1,174 34 10,132.4 124.3 1.2%
Monroe 4,128 17,586 84 30 1 8,974.3 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,183 15,798 421 47 7 11,018.9 123.8 1.1%
Oneida 3,235 14,053 130 57 4 9,007.9 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,573 78,442 2,156 183 7 10,105.0 99.6 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,410 38,023 865 72 6 8,386.1 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 782 2,890 20 7 0 10,640.9 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,358 15,564 835 33 5 8,065.3 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,638 17,765 61 42 0 8,287.0 95.7 1.2%
Portage 6,239 25,193 475 60 4 8,822.2 84.8 1.0%
Price 1,114 5,170 91 7 0 8,067.8 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,922 95,259 2,511 300 28 10,205.8 153.7 1.5%
Richland 1,237 8,081 35 13 0 6,984.0 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,885 69,273 1,467 145 13 8,663.8 90.5 1.0%
Rusk 1,234 4,638 40 16 1 8,490.4 110.1 1.3%
Sauk 5,112 33,623 237 37 6 8,154.9 59.0 0.7%
Sawyer 1,432 7,755 31 17 0 8,642.6 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,518 16,265 483 69 11 10,950.1 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,506 43,536 692 122 7 10,920.8 106.5 1.0%
St. Croix 6,181 32,797 1,533 41 4 7,010.4 46.5 0.7%
Taylor 1,759 5,496 211 20 9 8,547.1 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,298 11,341 88 36 2 11,243.7 122.7 1.1%
Vernon 1,761 12,163 61 34 3 5,814.4 112.3 1.9%
Vilas 1,985 8,096 111 32 2 9,166.1 147.8 1.6%
Walworth 8,654 38,884 2,290 120 15 8,433.5 116.9 1.4%
Washburn 1,243 6,023 69 18 2 7,840.8 113.5 1.4%
Washington 13,387 49,972 1,690 124 8 9,954.2 92.2 0.9%
Waukesha 39,405 160,671 3,918 452 40 9,884.8 113.4 1.1%
Waupaca 4,652 18,857 854 108 40 8,992.7 208.8 2.3%
Waushara 2,053 10,303 281 27 3 8,449.3 111.1 1.3%
Winnebago 16,632 74,980 2,545 170 19 9,821.4 100.4 1.0%
Wood 6,480 28,888 419 68 11 8,753.7 91.9 1.0%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us