Only 5 of 72 Counties Show Growing COVID-19 Case Burdens
Vilas County currently has a worst-in-Wisconsin rate.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,177 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday from 5,866 processed tests.
The weekly activity level report shows that only five of the state’s 72 counties have growing COVID-19 spreads. Vilas County has the highest case burden in the state with 757 cases per 100,000 residents, a level below where every county in the state was two months ago.
The seven-day case total stands at 8,891, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 15th. The seven-day testing total stands at 39,377, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent. But the seven-day average hasn’t been below 10% since September 6th.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 637 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 20 from a day prior and 97 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,122.
The state reported 94 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,554 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 578 in the past week.
DHS reported 14 new deaths. A total of 5,951 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,151 in Milwaukee County.
The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 35.57, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 39.4.
Menominee County has recorded 17,937 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 12,538.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,526.3). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.
According to DHS data, 10,107.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,085.5).
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,434.9 (up from 9,414.6). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 337.5 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.
Cases and deaths by county
|
Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths †
|Number of probable deaths ‡
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
|
Case fatality percentage ††
|Adams
|1,515
|7,351
|153
|11
|3
|7,392.0
|53.7
|0.7%
|Ashland
|1,149
|6,509
|63
|16
|0
|7,243.3
|100.9
|1.4%
|Barron
|5,147
|18,055
|129
|71
|0
|11,218.4
|154.8
|1.4%
|Bayfield
|1,042
|6,375
|57
|18
|0
|6,853.5
|118.4
|1.7%
|Brown
|29,494
|122,096
|2,117
|197
|20
|11,329.5
|75.7
|0.7%
|Buffalo
|1,283
|4,943
|29
|7
|0
|9,497.4
|51.8
|0.5%
|Burnett
|1,113
|5,681
|126
|23
|0
|7,205.3
|148.9
|2.1%
|Calumet
|5,282
|19,289
|487
|39
|2
|10,261.1
|75.8
|0.7%
|Chippewa
|6,863
|27,042
|147
|83
|2
|10,686.7
|129.2
|1.2%
|Clark
|3,106
|9,892
|372
|56
|4
|8,940.4
|161.2
|1.8%
|Columbia
|4,856
|25,579
|365
|46
|7
|8,500.2
|80.5
|0.9%
|Crawford
|1,641
|7,074
|48
|16
|0
|9,912.4
|96.6
|1.0%
|Dane
|38,164
|313,016
|1,505
|251
|21
|7,221.2
|47.5
|0.7%
|Dodge
|11,185
|38,749
|724
|147
|18
|12,538.5
|164.8
|1.3%
|Door
|2,362
|13,244
|191
|18
|5
|8,420.4
|64.2
|0.8%
|Douglas
|3,603
|17,431
|538
|18
|14
|8,212.2
|41.0
|0.5%
|Dunn
|4,096
|17,412
|315
|26
|0
|9,147.6
|58.1
|0.6%
|Eau Claire
|10,637
|45,852
|300
|98
|10
|10,337.9
|95.2
|0.9%
|Florence
|427
|1,532
|35
|12
|0
|9,658.4
|271.4
|2.8%
|Fond du Lac
|11,605
|41,446
|976
|84
|9
|11,226.3
|81.3
|0.7%
|Forest
|913
|3,989
|69
|22
|3
|9,943.4
|239.6
|2.4%
|Grant
|4,525
|21,792
|647
|79
|5
|8,639.8
|150.8
|1.7%
|Green
|2,774
|15,239
|100
|13
|6
|7,525.0
|35.3
|0.5%
|Green Lake
|1,497
|7,196
|408
|17
|3
|7,842.6
|89.1
|1.1%
|Iowa
|1,800
|10,358
|88
|9
|1
|7,563.3
|37.8
|0.5%
|Iron
|476
|2,384
|112
|19
|18
|8,145.1
|325.1
|4.0%
|Jackson
|2,552
|9,147
|39
|22
|0
|12,361.9
|106.6
|0.9%
|Jefferson
|7,614
|33,584
|899
|71
|6
|8,992.0
|83.9
|0.9%
|Juneau
|2,900
|13,983
|80
|17
|1
|10,777.5
|63.2
|0.6%
|Kenosha
|14,334
|68,330
|1,956
|277
|16
|8,520.4
|164.7
|1.9%
|Kewaunee
|2,364
|6,848
|158
|26
|1
|11,451.3
|125.9
|1.1%
|La Crosse
|11,815
|49,522
|622
|74
|0
|9,984.5
|62.5
|0.6%
|Lafayette
|1,382
|6,031
|144
|7
|1
|8,185.7
|41.5
|0.5%
|Langlade
|1,899
|6,555
|153
|31
|12
|9,602.1
|156.7
|1.6%
|Lincoln
|2,818
|9,964
|188
|55
|17
|9,907.9
|193.4
|2.0%
|Manitowoc
|6,979
|27,990
|1,056
|60
|15
|8,696.1
|74.8
|0.9%
|Marathon
|13,347
|47,055
|1,311
|169
|32
|9,905.7
|125.4
|1.3%
|Marinette
|3,917
|16,840
|373
|61
|2
|9,568.1
|149.0
|1.6%
|Marquette
|1,283
|5,734
|167
|22
|5
|8,343.1
|143.1
|1.7%
|Menominee
|786
|3,733
|2
|11
|0
|17,937.0
|251.0
|1.4%
|Milwaukee
|95,463
|437,561
|8,478
|1,151
|30
|10,107.5
|121.9
|1.2%
|Monroe
|4,115
|17,553
|82
|30
|1
|8,946.0
|65.2
|0.7%
|Oconto
|4,168
|15,741
|418
|47
|7
|10,979.4
|123.8
|1.1%
|Oneida
|3,223
|14,016
|129
|57
|4
|8,974.5
|158.7
|1.8%
|Outagamie
|18,507
|78,049
|2,140
|183
|7
|10,069.1
|99.6
|1.0%
|Ozaukee
|7,389
|37,928
|862
|72
|6
|8,362.4
|81.5
|1.0%
|Pepin
|782
|2,882
|20
|7
|0
|10,640.9
|95.3
|0.9%
|Pierce
|3,349
|15,530
|829
|33
|5
|8,043.7
|79.3
|1.0%
|Polk
|3,621
|17,720
|61
|42
|0
|8,248.3
|95.7
|1.2%
|Portage
|6,213
|25,134
|480
|60
|3
|8,785.5
|84.8
|1.0%
|Price
|1,114
|5,158
|91
|7
|0
|8,067.8
|50.7
|0.6%
|Racine
|19,901
|95,205
|2,499
|300
|28
|10,195.0
|153.7
|1.5%
|Richland
|1,234
|8,077
|35
|13
|0
|6,967.0
|73.4
|1.1%
|Rock
|13,840
|69,128
|1,456
|145
|13
|8,635.7
|90.5
|1.0%
|Rusk
|1,234
|4,630
|40
|15
|1
|8,490.4
|103.2
|1.2%
|Sauk
|5,100
|33,556
|235
|37
|6
|8,135.8
|59.0
|0.7%
|Sawyer
|1,425
|7,736
|31
|17
|0
|8,600.4
|102.6
|1.2%
|Shawano
|4,513
|16,208
|481
|69
|11
|10,938.0
|167.2
|1.5%
|Sheboygan
|12,491
|43,426
|685
|122
|7
|10,907.7
|106.5
|1.0%
|St. Croix
|6,161
|32,738
|1,528
|41
|4
|6,987.7
|46.5
|0.7%
|Taylor
|1,759
|5,484
|211
|20
|9
|8,547.1
|97.2
|1.1%
|Trempealeau
|3,292
|11,324
|88
|36
|2
|11,223.2
|122.7
|1.1%
|Vernon
|1,752
|12,149
|61
|34
|3
|5,784.7
|112.3
|1.9%
|Vilas
|1,982
|8,073
|112
|32
|2
|9,152.2
|147.8
|1.6%
|Walworth
|8,629
|38,805
|2,275
|119
|14
|8,409.1
|116.0
|1.4%
|Washburn
|1,240
|6,010
|69
|18
|2
|7,821.9
|113.5
|1.5%
|Washington
|13,350
|49,846
|1,688
|124
|8
|9,926.7
|92.2
|0.9%
|Waukesha
|39,302
|160,294
|3,899
|450
|40
|9,859.0
|112.9
|1.1%
|Waupaca
|4,636
|18,796
|849
|108
|40
|8,961.7
|208.8
|2.3%
|Waushara
|2,051
|10,274
|279
|26
|3
|8,441.0
|107.0
|1.3%
|Winnebago
|16,597
|74,763
|2,540
|170
|19
|9,800.8
|100.4
|1.0%
|Wood
|6,459
|28,810
|419
|67
|11
|8,725.3
|90.5
|1.0%
One thought on “WI Daily: Only 5 of 72 Counties Show Growing COVID-19 Case Burdens”
The chart “Cases and Deaths by County” lists “Case Fatality Percentage”. There are 6 counties where that number is 2% or higher. Each of them voted overwhelmingly for Trump.