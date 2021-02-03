Jeramey Jannene
Only 5 of 72 Counties Show Growing COVID-19 Case Burdens

Vilas County currently has a worst-in-Wisconsin rate.

By - Feb 3rd, 2021 08:25 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,177 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday from 5,866 processed tests.

The weekly activity level report shows that only five of the state’s 72 counties have growing COVID-19 spreads. Vilas County has the highest case burden in the state with 757 cases per 100,000 residents, a level below where every county in the state was two months ago.

The seven-day case total stands at 8,891, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 15th. The seven-day testing total stands at 39,377, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 22.58%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 22.57%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent. But the seven-day average hasn’t been below 10% since September 6th.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 637 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 20 from a day prior and 97 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,122.

The state reported 94 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,554 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 578 in the past week.

DHS reported 14 new deaths. A total of 5,951 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,151 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 35.57, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 39.4.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,937 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 12,538.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,526.3). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,107.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,085.5).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,434.9 (up from 9,414.6). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 337.5 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Data from DHS

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases
 Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,515 7,351 153 11 3 7,392.0 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,149 6,509 63 16 0 7,243.3 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,147 18,055 129 71 0 11,218.4 154.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,042 6,375 57 18 0 6,853.5 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,494 122,096 2,117 197 20 11,329.5 75.7 0.7%
Buffalo 1,283 4,943 29 7 0 9,497.4 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,113 5,681 126 23 0 7,205.3 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,282 19,289 487 39 2 10,261.1 75.8 0.7%
Chippewa 6,863 27,042 147 83 2 10,686.7 129.2 1.2%
Clark 3,106 9,892 372 56 4 8,940.4 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,856 25,579 365 46 7 8,500.2 80.5 0.9%
Crawford 1,641 7,074 48 16 0 9,912.4 96.6 1.0%
Dane 38,164 313,016 1,505 251 21 7,221.2 47.5 0.7%
Dodge 11,185 38,749 724 147 18 12,538.5 164.8 1.3%
Door 2,362 13,244 191 18 5 8,420.4 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,603 17,431 538 18 14 8,212.2 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 4,096 17,412 315 26 0 9,147.6 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,637 45,852 300 98 10 10,337.9 95.2 0.9%
Florence 427 1,532 35 12 0 9,658.4 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,605 41,446 976 84 9 11,226.3 81.3 0.7%
Forest 913 3,989 69 22 3 9,943.4 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,525 21,792 647 79 5 8,639.8 150.8 1.7%
Green 2,774 15,239 100 13 6 7,525.0 35.3 0.5%
Green Lake 1,497 7,196 408 17 3 7,842.6 89.1 1.1%
Iowa 1,800 10,358 88 9 1 7,563.3 37.8 0.5%
Iron 476 2,384 112 19 18 8,145.1 325.1 4.0%
Jackson 2,552 9,147 39 22 0 12,361.9 106.6 0.9%
Jefferson 7,614 33,584 899 71 6 8,992.0 83.9 0.9%
Juneau 2,900 13,983 80 17 1 10,777.5 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,334 68,330 1,956 277 16 8,520.4 164.7 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,364 6,848 158 26 1 11,451.3 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,815 49,522 622 74 0 9,984.5 62.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,382 6,031 144 7 1 8,185.7 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,899 6,555 153 31 12 9,602.1 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,818 9,964 188 55 17 9,907.9 193.4 2.0%
Manitowoc 6,979 27,990 1,056 60 15 8,696.1 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,347 47,055 1,311 169 32 9,905.7 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,917 16,840 373 61 2 9,568.1 149.0 1.6%
Marquette 1,283 5,734 167 22 5 8,343.1 143.1 1.7%
Menominee 786 3,733 2 11 0 17,937.0 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 95,463 437,561 8,478 1,151 30 10,107.5 121.9 1.2%
Monroe 4,115 17,553 82 30 1 8,946.0 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,168 15,741 418 47 7 10,979.4 123.8 1.1%
Oneida 3,223 14,016 129 57 4 8,974.5 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,507 78,049 2,140 183 7 10,069.1 99.6 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,389 37,928 862 72 6 8,362.4 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 782 2,882 20 7 0 10,640.9 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,349 15,530 829 33 5 8,043.7 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,621 17,720 61 42 0 8,248.3 95.7 1.2%
Portage 6,213 25,134 480 60 3 8,785.5 84.8 1.0%
Price 1,114 5,158 91 7 0 8,067.8 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,901 95,205 2,499 300 28 10,195.0 153.7 1.5%
Richland 1,234 8,077 35 13 0 6,967.0 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,840 69,128 1,456 145 13 8,635.7 90.5 1.0%
Rusk 1,234 4,630 40 15 1 8,490.4 103.2 1.2%
Sauk 5,100 33,556 235 37 6 8,135.8 59.0 0.7%
Sawyer 1,425 7,736 31 17 0 8,600.4 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,513 16,208 481 69 11 10,938.0 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,491 43,426 685 122 7 10,907.7 106.5 1.0%
St. Croix 6,161 32,738 1,528 41 4 6,987.7 46.5 0.7%
Taylor 1,759 5,484 211 20 9 8,547.1 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,292 11,324 88 36 2 11,223.2 122.7 1.1%
Vernon 1,752 12,149 61 34 3 5,784.7 112.3 1.9%
Vilas 1,982 8,073 112 32 2 9,152.2 147.8 1.6%
Walworth 8,629 38,805 2,275 119 14 8,409.1 116.0 1.4%
Washburn 1,240 6,010 69 18 2 7,821.9 113.5 1.5%
Washington 13,350 49,846 1,688 124 8 9,926.7 92.2 0.9%
Waukesha 39,302 160,294 3,899 450 40 9,859.0 112.9 1.1%
Waupaca 4,636 18,796 849 108 40 8,961.7 208.8 2.3%
Waushara 2,051 10,274 279 26 3 8,441.0 107.0 1.3%
Winnebago 16,597 74,763 2,540 170 19 9,800.8 100.4 1.0%
Wood 6,459 28,810 419 67 11 8,725.3 90.5 1.0%

One thought on “WI Daily: Only 5 of 72 Counties Show Growing COVID-19 Case Burdens”

  1. blurondo says:
    February 3, 2021 at 9:40 pm

    The chart “Cases and Deaths by County” lists “Case Fatality Percentage”. There are 6 counties where that number is 2% or higher. Each of them voted overwhelmingly for Trump.

