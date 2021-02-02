Jeramey Jannene
1,095 New COVID-19 Cases

DHS reports 40 deaths.

By - Feb 2nd, 2021 07:34 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,095 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from 3,182 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 9,042, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 15th. The seven-day testing total stands at 40,064, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 22.57%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 22.77%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent. But the seven-day average hasn’t been below 10% since September 6th.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 657 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 29 from a day prior and 89 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,069.

The state reported 123 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,460 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 577 in the past week.

DHS reported 40 new deaths. A total of 5,937 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,151 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 35.40, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 41.67.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,937 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 17,868.6). Dodge County has recorded 12,526.3 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,515). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,085.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,066.7).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,414.6 (up from 9,395.6). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 402.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Data from DHS

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases
 Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,511 7,328 154 11 3 7,372.5 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,148 6,500 62 16 0 7,237.0 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,135 18,003 128 71 0 11,192.2 154.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,038 6,317 56 18 0 6,827.2 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,435 121,830 2,084 197 20 11,306.8 75.7 0.7%
Buffalo 1,275 4,910 28 7 0 9,438.2 51.8 0.5%
Burnett 1,110 5,673 124 23 0 7,185.9 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,264 19,243 482 39 2 10,226.1 75.8 0.7%
Chippewa 6,833 26,966 148 80 2 10,640.0 124.6 1.2%
Clark 3,105 9,857 368 56 4 8,937.6 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,851 25,539 363 44 7 8,491.5 77.0 0.9%
Crawford 1,641 7,061 47 16 0 9,912.4 96.6 1.0%
Dane 38,085 312,902 1,503 251 21 7,206.3 47.5 0.7%
Dodge 11,174 38,674 723 147 18 12,526.2 164.8 1.3%
Door 2,354 13,225 190 18 5 8,391.9 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,596 17,381 540 18 14 8,196.2 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 4,074 17,329 316 26 0 9,098.4 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,597 45,798 296 98 10 10,299.0 95.2 0.9%
Florence 426 1,529 35 12 0 9,635.8 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,587 41,364 963 84 9 11,208.9 81.3 0.7%
Forest 914 3,974 69 22 3 9,954.3 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,519 21,764 636 79 5 8,628.3 150.8 1.7%
Green 2,744 15,168 100 13 6 7,443.6 35.3 0.5%
Green Lake 1,492 7,185 411 17 3 7,816.4 89.1 1.1%
Iowa 1,800 10,335 88 9 1 7,563.3 37.8 0.5%
Iron 476 2,378 112 19 18 8,145.1 325.1 4.0%
Jackson 2,550 9,143 39 22 0 12,352.3 106.6 0.9%
Jefferson 7,607 33,541 859 71 6 8,983.8 83.9 0.9%
Juneau 2,889 13,959 80 17 1 10,736.6 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,308 68,228 1,936 275 14 8,505.0 163.5 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,358 6,830 161 26 1 11,422.2 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,774 49,361 617 74 0 9,949.9 62.5 0.6%
Lafayette 1,377 6,011 144 7 1 8,156.1 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,892 6,538 151 31 12 9,566.7 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,811 9,943 187 55 17 9,883.3 193.4 2.0%
Manitowoc 6,960 27,938 1,051 60 15 8,672.5 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,336 47,056 1,307 169 32 9,897.5 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,912 16,808 373 61 2 9,555.9 149.0 1.6%
Marquette 1,276 5,713 166 21 5 8,297.6 136.6 1.6%
Menominee 786 3,742 2 11 0 17,937.0 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 95,255 436,714 8,417 1,151 30 10,085.5 121.9 1.2%
Monroe 4,098 17,502 82 30 1 8,909.1 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,165 15,718 416 47 7 10,971.5 123.8 1.1%
Oneida 3,215 13,985 130 57 4 8,952.2 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,479 77,836 2,130 183 7 10,053.9 99.6 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,359 37,795 861 72 6 8,328.4 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 782 2,876 19 7 0 10,640.9 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,338 15,474 822 33 5 8,017.3 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,612 17,672 60 42 0 8,227.8 95.7 1.2%
Portage 6,194 25,048 470 60 3 8,758.6 84.8 1.0%
Price 1,105 5,154 88 7 0 8,002.6 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,867 95,210 2,490 300 28 10,177.6 153.7 1.5%
Richland 1,232 8,069 35 13 0 6,955.7 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,822 68,992 1,446 145 13 8,624.5 90.5 1.0%
Rusk 1,228 4,624 40 15 1 8,449.2 103.2 1.2%
Sauk 5,095 33,495 233 36 6 8,127.8 57.4 0.7%
Sawyer 1,420 7,720 31 17 0 8,570.2 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,510 16,187 482 69 11 10,930.7 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,474 43,302 678 122 7 10,892.9 106.5 1.0%
St. Croix 6,151 32,672 1,508 41 4 6,976.4 46.5 0.7%
Taylor 1,757 5,479 211 20 9 8,537.4 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,280 11,295 88 36 2 11,182.3 122.7 1.1%
Vernon 1,744 12,103 60 34 3 5,758.2 112.3 1.9%
Vilas 1,968 8,056 109 32 2 9,087.6 147.8 1.6%
Walworth 8,623 38,743 2,268 119 14 8,403.3 116.0 1.4%
Washburn 1,236 5,993 69 18 2 7,796.6 113.5 1.5%
Washington 13,317 49,726 1,681 124 8 9,902.1 92.2 0.9%
Waukesha 39,218 159,874 3,885 448 40 9,837.9 112.4 1.1%
Waupaca 4,632 18,769 850 107 40 8,954.0 206.8 2.3%
Waushara 2,046 10,272 268 25 3 8,420.4 102.9 1.2%
Winnebago 16,579 74,613 2,519 169 19 9,790.1 99.8 1.0%
Wood 6,439 28,745 412 67 11 8,698.3 90.5 1.0%

