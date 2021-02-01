Trends show slowing disease spread, but still far ahead of most of 2020.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 750 new COVID-19 cases Monday from 3,820 processed tests.

Over the course of January, the state reported 61,313 cases, 2,948 hospitalizations and 1,037 deaths.

The seven-day case total stands at 9,248, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 15th. The seven-day testing total stands at 42,709, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 21.85%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 22.70%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent. But the seven-day average hasn’t been below 10% since September 6th.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 686 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 11 from a day prior and 86 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,018.

The state reported 39 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,337 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 589 in the past week.

DHS reported one new death. A total of 5,897 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,136 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 34.23, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 43.6.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,868.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 12,515 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,509.4). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,066.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,052.7).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,395.6 (up from 9,382.6). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 402.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

