State Ends January With 61,313 New COVID-19 Cases, 1,037 Deaths

Trends show slowing disease spread, but still far ahead of most of 2020.

By - Feb 1st, 2021 05:34 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 750 new COVID-19 cases Monday from 3,820 processed tests.

Over the course of January, the state reported 61,313 cases, 2,948 hospitalizations and 1,037 deaths.

The seven-day case total stands at 9,248, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 15th. The seven-day testing total stands at 42,709, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 21.85%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 22.70%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent. But the seven-day average hasn’t been below 10% since September 6th.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 686 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 11 from a day prior and 86 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,018.

The state reported 39 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,337 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 589 in the past week.

DHS reported one new death. A total of 5,897 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,136 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 34.23, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 43.6.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,868.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 12,515 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,509.4). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,066.7 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,052.7).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,395.6 (up from 9,382.6). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 402.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Data from DHS

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,510 7,323 156 11 3 7,367.7 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,148 6,494 62 16 0 7,237.0 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,134 17,979 126 71 0 11,190.1 154.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,036 6,312 56 18 0 6,814.0 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,328 121,671 2,060 197 20 11,265.7 75.7 0.7%
Buffalo 1,270 4,906 28 7 0 9,401.1 51.8 0.6%
Burnett 1,107 5,659 123 23 0 7,166.4 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,259 19,217 479 39 2 10,216.4 75.8 0.7%
Chippewa 6,833 26,922 149 80 2 10,640.0 124.6 1.2%
Clark 3,103 9,851 368 56 4 8,931.8 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,847 25,531 363 44 7 8,484.5 77.0 0.9%
Crawford 1,639 7,060 47 16 0 9,900.3 96.6 1.0%
Dane 38,020 312,912 1,511 251 21 7,194.0 47.5 0.7%
Dodge 11,164 38,656 716 147 18 12,515.0 164.8 1.3%
Door 2,354 13,175 190 18 5 8,391.9 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,563 17,359 560 18 14 8,121.0 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 4,067 17,317 316 26 0 9,082.8 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,583 45,713 298 98 10 10,285.4 95.2 0.9%
Florence 426 1,530 32 12 0 9,635.8 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,544 41,333 959 84 9 11,167.3 81.3 0.7%
Forest 911 3,965 69 22 3 9,921.6 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,512 21,743 632 79 5 8,615.0 150.8 1.8%
Green 2,737 15,155 100 13 6 7,424.6 35.3 0.5%
Green Lake 1,491 7,184 411 15 3 7,811.2 78.6 1.0%
Iowa 1,799 10,326 88 9 1 7,559.1 37.8 0.5%
Iron 476 2,374 112 19 17 8,145.1 325.1 4.0%
Jackson 2,548 9,139 39 22 0 12,342.6 106.6 0.9%
Jefferson 7,587 33,510 850 71 6 8,960.1 83.9 0.9%
Juneau 2,886 13,966 80 17 1 10,725.4 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,255 68,183 1,927 271 14 8,473.5 161.1 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,352 6,824 157 26 1 11,393.1 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,753 49,242 617 73 0 9,932.1 61.7 0.6%
Lafayette 1,377 6,001 144 7 1 8,156.1 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,891 6,528 151 31 12 9,561.6 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,807 9,929 187 55 17 9,869.2 193.4 2.0%
Manitowoc 6,951 27,899 1,048 60 15 8,661.3 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,313 47,021 1,307 169 32 9,880.4 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,904 16,773 371 60 2 9,536.4 146.6 1.5%
Marquette 1,270 5,707 165 21 5 8,258.6 136.6 1.7%
Menominee 783 3,747 2 11 0 17,868.6 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 95,078 436,429 8,337 1,136 28 10,066.7 120.3 1.2%
Monroe 4,094 17,480 81 30 1 8,900.4 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,160 15,698 415 47 7 10,958.3 123.8 1.1%
Oneida 3,207 13,960 127 57 4 8,929.9 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,440 77,689 2,123 181 7 10,032.6 98.5 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,349 37,743 859 72 6 8,317.1 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 777 2,874 19 7 0 10,572.9 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,326 15,466 819 33 5 7,988.5 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,605 17,658 57 42 0 8,211.8 95.7 1.2%
Portage 6,165 25,021 472 59 3 8,717.6 83.4 1.0%
Price 1,105 5,149 87 7 0 8,002.6 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,835 95,280 2,496 299 28 10,161.2 153.2 1.5%
Richland 1,230 8,086 35 13 0 6,944.4 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,793 68,903 1,436 144 13 8,606.4 89.9 1.0%
Rusk 1,228 4,619 40 15 1 8,449.2 103.2 1.2%
Sauk 5,089 33,517 230 36 6 8,118.2 57.4 0.7%
Sawyer 1,417 7,708 31 17 0 8,552.1 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,507 16,159 480 69 11 10,923.4 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,463 43,239 673 114 7 10,883.3 99.6 0.9%
St. Croix 6,140 32,641 1,497 41 4 6,963.9 46.5 0.7%
Taylor 1,758 5,473 210 20 9 8,542.3 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,279 11,281 88 36 2 11,178.9 122.7 1.1%
Vernon 1,738 12,081 60 34 3 5,738.4 112.3 2.0%
Vilas 1,964 8,048 110 32 2 9,069.1 147.8 1.6%
Walworth 8,590 38,723 2,265 118 14 8,371.1 115.0 1.4%
Washburn 1,235 5,977 69 18 2 7,790.3 113.5 1.5%
Washington 13,286 49,666 1,673 123 8 9,879.1 91.5 0.9%
Waukesha 39,121 159,704 3,876 446 39 9,813.6 111.9 1.1%
Waupaca 4,626 18,737 846 107 40 8,942.4 206.8 2.3%
Waushara 2,044 10,263 264 25 3 8,412.2 102.9 1.2%
Winnebago 16,552 74,569 2,514 169 19 9,774.2 99.8 1.0%
Wood 6,426 28,693 411 67 11 8,680.7 90.5 1.0%

