The Week’s Greatest Hits
1. Wisconsin Billionaire Donated to QAnon Congresswoman
ABC Supply founder Diane Hendricks donated to campaign of conspiracy theorist.
Jan 29th, 2021 by Henry Redman
2. Now Serving: Goodbye William Ho’s, Hello Mr. B’s
Shorewood Chinese restaurant closes, Mr. B’s Bartolotta Steakhouse reopens, and a new Egg & Flour Pasta in Tosa.
Jan 25th, 2021 by Michael Holloway
3. Dining: Mad Chicken Opening on South Side
Fried chicken chain opening second location in city and sixth in the state at 27th and Oklahoma.
Jan 25th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
4. Koss Stock Up Over 1,000% In Three Days
Milwaukee company caught in global financial battle.
Jan 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Transportation: Study Released For 6.7-Mile 30th Street Trail
Plan envisions shared-use trail for bikers, pedestrians, perhaps commuter rail across the middle of city’s North Side.
Jan 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Serb Hall Is For Sale
The pandemic decimated business. Owner suggests other uses possible for property.
Jan 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
7. MKE County: County Freeway Speed Limits A Danger?
Sudden changes in speed limits, outdated infrastructure cited as problems. County Board will investigate problem.
Jan 25th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer
8. Dining: Blackwood Brothers Restaurant Coming to Bay View
New American restaurant will offer comfort food, brunch.
Jan 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Koss Stock Surges Following Tweet, Short Squeeze
Stock market battle between Reddit retail traders and hedge funds boosts Milwaukee firm’s stock.
Jan 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward to Get Marriott Boutique Hotel
Hoffco building would create base for 11-story, 102-room hotel; gets conceptual okay from design board.
Jan 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. Another Milwaukee Icon Falls Victim to COVID-19
Jan 26th, 2021 by Sup. Joe Czarnezki
2. GOP continues 9-month streak of failing to deliver for Wisconsin
Jan 28th, 2021 by State Sen. Chris Larson
4. Fairbanks Morse Awarded Contract to Service U.S. Coast Guard Cutters
Jan 26th, 2021 by Fairbanks Morse
5. Dr. Deborah Kerr Nears Election with Most Cash on Hand, Most Signatures for Ballot Placement
State Superintendent candidate has broad appeal, strongest organization in statewide race
Jan 19th, 2021 by Deborah Kerr
6. Milwaukee Public Schools Weather Closing
Jan 26th, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Schools
8. DPW Chair on Senator Johnson Vote Against DHS Nominee
Jan 26th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
9. MATC Foundation Receives $104,000 Gift from Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation to Support Student Scholarships
The gift will endow a scholarship at MATC for at least two students each year.
Apr 12th, 2017 by Milwaukee Area Technical College
