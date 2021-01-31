The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

Wisconsin Billionaire Donated to QAnon Congresswoman

1. Wisconsin Billionaire Donated to QAnon Congresswoman

ABC Supply founder Diane Hendricks donated to campaign of conspiracy theorist.

Jan 29th, 2021 by Henry Redman

Now Serving: Goodbye William Ho’s, Hello Mr. B’s

2. Now Serving: Goodbye William Ho’s, Hello Mr. B’s

Shorewood Chinese restaurant closes, Mr. B’s Bartolotta Steakhouse reopens, and a new Egg & Flour Pasta in Tosa.

Jan 25th, 2021 by Michael Holloway

Dining: Mad Chicken Opening on South Side

3. Dining: Mad Chicken Opening on South Side

Fried chicken chain opening second location in city and sixth in the state at 27th and Oklahoma.

Jan 25th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Koss Stock Up Over 1,000% In Three Days

4. Koss Stock Up Over 1,000% In Three Days

Milwaukee company caught in global financial battle.

Jan 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Transportation: Study Released For 6.7-Mile 30th Street Trail

5. Transportation: Study Released For 6.7-Mile 30th Street Trail

Plan envisions shared-use trail for bikers, pedestrians, perhaps commuter rail across the middle of city’s North Side.

Jan 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Serb Hall Is For Sale

6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Serb Hall Is For Sale

The pandemic decimated business. Owner suggests other uses possible for property.

Jan 25th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: County Freeway Speed Limits A Danger?

7. MKE County: County Freeway Speed Limits A Danger?

Sudden changes in speed limits, outdated infrastructure cited as problems. County Board will investigate problem.

Jan 25th, 2021 by Graham Kilmer

Dining: Blackwood Brothers Restaurant Coming to Bay View

8. Dining: Blackwood Brothers Restaurant Coming to Bay View

New American restaurant will offer comfort food, brunch.

Jan 28th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Koss Stock Surges Following Tweet, Short Squeeze

9. Koss Stock Surges Following Tweet, Short Squeeze

Stock market battle between Reddit retail traders and hedge funds boosts Milwaukee firm’s stock.

Jan 26th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward to Get Marriott Boutique Hotel

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Third Ward to Get Marriott Boutique Hotel

Hoffco building would create base for 11-story, 102-room hotel; gets conceptual okay from design board.

Jan 27th, 2021 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Another Milwaukee Icon Falls Victim to COVID-19

1. Another Milwaukee Icon Falls Victim to COVID-19

 

Jan 26th, 2021 by Sup. Joe Czarnezki

GOP continues 9-month streak of failing to deliver for Wisconsin

2. GOP continues 9-month streak of failing to deliver for Wisconsin

 

Jan 28th, 2021 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Statement from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office on Joseph Mensah Hiring

3. Statement from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office on Joseph Mensah Hiring

 

Jan 26th, 2021 by Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office

Fairbanks Morse Awarded Contract to Service U.S. Coast Guard Cutters

4. Fairbanks Morse Awarded Contract to Service U.S. Coast Guard Cutters

 

Jan 26th, 2021 by Fairbanks Morse

Dr. Deborah Kerr Nears Election with Most Cash on Hand, Most Signatures for Ballot Placement

5. Dr. Deborah Kerr Nears Election with Most Cash on Hand, Most Signatures for Ballot Placement

State Superintendent candidate has broad appeal, strongest organization in statewide race

Jan 19th, 2021 by Deborah Kerr

Milwaukee Public Schools Weather Closing

6. Milwaukee Public Schools Weather Closing

 

Jan 26th, 2021 by Milwaukee Public Schools

ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Elects New Slate of Officers

7. ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis Elects New Slate of Officers

 

Jan 21st, 2021 by ABCD: After Breast Cancer Diagnosis

DPW Chair on Senator Johnson Vote Against DHS Nominee

8. DPW Chair on Senator Johnson Vote Against DHS Nominee

 

Jan 26th, 2021 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

MATC Foundation Receives $104,000 Gift from Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation to Support Student Scholarships

9. MATC Foundation Receives $104,000 Gift from Hank Aaron Chasing the Dream Foundation to Support Student Scholarships

The gift will endow a scholarship at MATC for at least two students each year.

Apr 12th, 2017 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

Ald. Bauman introduces resolution directing the City to lobby against I-94 reconstruction

10. Ald. Bauman introduces resolution directing the City to lobby against I-94 reconstruction

 

Jan 21st, 2021 by Ald. Bob Bauman

