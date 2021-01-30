Jeramey Jannene
1,493 New COVID-19 Cases

9,556 new cases in the past week.

Jan 30th, 2021
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,493 new COVID-19 cases Saturday from 6,363 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 9,556, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 17th. The seven-day testing total stands at 43,820, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 21.81%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 23.10%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 657 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 21 from a day prior and 114 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,046.

The state reported 89 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,243 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 618 in the past week.

DHS reported 33 new deaths. A total of 5,893 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,135 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 33.07, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 47.97.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,868.6 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 12,501.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,489.2). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,032.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 10,005.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,339.4 (up from 9,365.2). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 402.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Data from DHS

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,498 7,297 156 11 3 7,309.1 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,146 6,464 62 16 0 7,224.4 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,122 17,929 125 71 0 11,163.9 154.8 1.4%
Bayfield 1,033 6,283 55 18 0 6,794.3 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,283 121,437 2,060 197 20 11,248.5 75.7 0.7%
Buffalo 1,261 4,884 29 7 0 9,334.5 51.8 0.6%
Burnett 1,098 5,645 122 23 0 7,108.2 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,230 19,158 476 39 2 10,160.1 75.8 0.7%
Chippewa 6,801 26,841 149 80 2 10,590.2 124.6 1.2%
Clark 3,095 9,818 367 56 4 8,908.8 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,832 25,445 362 43 7 8,458.2 75.3 0.9%
Crawford 1,637 7,053 47 16 0 9,888.3 96.6 1.0%
Dane 37,848 311,926 1,498 251 21 7,161.5 47.5 0.7%
Dodge 11,152 38,571 708 146 18 12,501.5 163.7 1.3%
Door 2,347 13,167 190 18 5 8,366.9 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,540 17,280 555 18 14 8,068.6 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 4,040 17,268 318 26 0 9,022.5 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,530 45,592 299 98 10 10,233.9 95.2 0.9%
Florence 425 1,525 32 12 0 9,613.2 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,530 41,214 954 84 9 11,153.8 81.3 0.7%
Forest 911 3,959 69 22 3 9,921.6 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,488 21,673 630 79 5 8,569.1 150.8 1.8%
Green 2,713 15,108 99 13 6 7,359.5 35.3 0.5%
Green Lake 1,491 7,162 404 15 3 7,811.2 78.6 1.0%
Iowa 1,790 10,273 88 9 1 7,521.3 37.8 0.5%
Iron 475 2,364 112 19 17 8,128.0 325.1 4.0%
Jackson 2,548 9,253 39 23 0 12,342.6 111.4 0.9%
Jefferson 7,542 33,386 849 71 6 8,907.0 83.9 0.9%
Juneau 2,869 13,932 80 17 1 10,662.3 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,207 67,957 1,921 270 14 8,444.9 160.5 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,348 6,816 157 26 1 11,373.8 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,687 49,068 612 72 0 9,876.4 60.8 0.6%
Lafayette 1,376 5,985 144 7 1 8,150.2 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,888 6,507 151 31 12 9,546.4 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,802 9,906 186 55 17 9,851.6 193.4 2.0%
Manitowoc 6,929 27,819 1,042 60 15 8,633.8 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,286 46,890 1,298 169 32 9,860.4 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,903 16,738 370 60 2 9,533.9 146.6 1.5%
Marquette 1,269 5,687 165 21 5 8,252.0 136.6 1.7%
Menominee 783 3,750 2 11 0 17,868.6 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 94,752 435,287 8,331 1,135 28 10,032.2 120.2 1.2%
Monroe 4,073 17,443 81 30 1 8,854.7 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,147 15,646 411 47 7 10,924.1 123.8 1.1%
Oneida 3,176 13,923 127 57 4 8,843.6 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,366 77,417 2,103 181 7 9,992.4 98.5 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,338 37,650 856 72 6 8,304.7 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 777 2,864 19 7 0 10,572.9 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,315 15,396 819 33 5 7,962.1 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,578 17,589 54 42 0 8,150.3 95.7 1.2%
Portage 6,150 24,927 470 59 3 8,696.4 83.4 1.0%
Price 1,102 5,133 88 7 0 7,980.9 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,796 95,047 2,480 299 28 10,141.2 153.2 1.5%
Richland 1,226 8,072 35 13 0 6,921.9 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,751 68,694 1,427 144 13 8,580.2 89.9 1.0%
Rusk 1,228 4,610 40 15 1 8,449.2 103.2 1.2%
Sauk 5,070 33,397 232 36 6 8,087.9 57.4 0.7%
Sawyer 1,410 7,683 32 17 0 8,509.9 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,500 16,128 476 69 11 10,906.4 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,437 43,116 674 114 7 10,860.6 99.6 0.9%
St. Croix 6,114 32,527 1,496 41 4 6,934.4 46.5 0.7%
Taylor 1,752 5,454 210 20 9 8,513.1 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,274 11,249 88 36 2 11,161.9 122.7 1.1%
Vernon 1,734 12,055 60 34 3 5,725.2 112.3 2.0%
Vilas 1,950 8,011 109 32 2 9,004.4 147.8 1.6%
Walworth 8,587 38,600 2,261 118 13 8,368.2 115.0 1.4%
Washburn 1,226 5,957 69 18 2 7,733.6 113.5 1.5%
Washington 13,261 49,512 1,670 123 8 9,860.5 91.5 0.9%
Waukesha 38,993 159,163 3,868 446 39 9,781.5 111.9 1.1%
Waupaca 4,610 18,667 847 107 40 8,911.5 206.8 2.3%
Waushara 2,043 10,225 264 25 2 8,408.1 102.9 1.2%
Winnebago 16,521 74,316 2,498 169 19 9,755.9 99.8 1.0%
Wood 6,398 28,599 412 67 11 8,642.9 90.5 1.0%

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

