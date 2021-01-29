Jeramey Jannene
1 in 10 Milwaukee County Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19

But under 10,000 people in Wisconsin have tested positive in past week for first time since September.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,567 new COVID-19 cases Friday from 6,940 processed tests. The latest county-by-county totals put the percentage of Milwaukee County residents who have tested positive for the disease at some point in the last year over 10% for the first time.

The seven-day case total stands at 9,744, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 17th. The seven-day testing total stands at 44,917, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 21.69%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 23.41%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 678 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 40 from a day prior and 107 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,074.

The state reported 91 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,154 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 618 in the past week.

DHS reported 49 new deaths. A total of 5,860 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,135 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 33.33, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 50.17.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,868.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 17,845.7). Dodge County has recorded 12,489.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,466.8). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 10,005.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 9,978.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,339.4 (up from 9,312.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 402.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,495 7,281 155 11 3 7,294.5 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,135 6,449 65 16 0 7,155.0 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,108 17,900 125 69 0 11,133.4 150.4 1.4%
Bayfield 1,032 6,274 54 18 0 6,787.7 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,191 121,211 2,065 195 20 11,213.1 74.9 0.7%
Buffalo 1,259 4,866 30 7 0 9,319.7 51.8 0.6%
Burnett 1,094 5,639 124 23 0 7,082.3 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,212 19,097 471 39 2 10,125.1 75.8 0.7%
Chippewa 6,787 26,781 149 79 2 10,568.4 123.0 1.2%
Clark 3,087 9,806 366 56 4 8,885.8 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,822 25,384 361 43 7 8,440.7 75.3 0.9%
Crawford 1,635 7,045 47 16 0 9,876.2 96.6 1.0%
Dane 37,707 311,398 1,500 245 21 7,134.8 46.4 0.6%
Dodge 11,141 38,521 707 144 18 12,489.2 161.4 1.3%
Door 2,344 13,147 190 18 5 8,356.2 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,522 17,218 561 18 14 8,027.5 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 4,022 17,157 318 26 0 8,982.3 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,498 45,438 300 97 10 10,202.8 94.3 0.9%
Florence 424 1,523 32 12 0 9,590.6 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,521 41,102 944 84 9 11,145.1 81.3 0.7%
Forest 906 3,943 69 22 3 9,867.1 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,478 21,625 629 79 5 8,550.0 150.8 1.8%
Green 2,706 15,068 99 13 6 7,340.5 35.3 0.5%
Green Lake 1,490 7,147 402 15 3 7,806.0 78.6 1.0%
Iowa 1,786 10,264 88 9 1 7,504.5 37.8 0.5%
Iron 472 2,357 112 19 17 8,076.7 325.1 4.0%
Jackson 2,543 9,244 39 22 0 12,318.3 106.6 0.9%
Jefferson 7,519 33,326 851 71 6 8,879.8 83.9 0.9%
Juneau 2,863 13,903 80 17 1 10,640.0 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,165 67,852 1,907 270 12 8,420.0 160.5 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,341 6,803 159 26 1 11,339.9 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,647 48,927 611 71 0 9,842.6 60.0 0.6%
Lafayette 1,372 5,971 144 7 1 8,126.5 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,885 6,502 151 31 12 9,531.3 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,788 9,881 186 55 17 9,802.4 193.4 2.0%
Manitowoc 6,902 27,739 1,035 60 15 8,600.2 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,268 46,827 1,300 169 32 9,847.0 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,896 16,701 370 59 2 9,516.8 144.1 1.5%
Marquette 1,265 5,674 165 21 5 8,226.0 136.6 1.7%
Menominee 783 3,751 2 11 0 17,868.6 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 94,496 434,539 8,320 1,135 28 10,005.1 120.2 1.2%
Monroe 4,062 17,413 81 30 1 8,830.8 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,139 15,627 411 46 7 10,903.0 121.2 1.1%
Oneida 3,158 13,880 127 57 4 8,793.5 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,309 77,232 2,096 179 7 9,961.4 97.4 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,310 37,585 854 72 6 8,273.0 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 775 2,850 19 7 0 10,545.7 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,308 15,357 813 33 5 7,945.2 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,549 17,547 53 42 0 8,084.3 95.7 1.2%
Portage 6,122 24,851 471 59 3 8,656.8 83.4 1.0%
Price 1,100 5,118 88 7 0 7,966.4 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,744 94,974 2,478 297 26 10,114.6 152.1 1.5%
Richland 1,220 8,065 35 13 0 6,888.0 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,705 68,554 1,419 140 12 8,551.5 87.4 1.0%
Rusk 1,226 4,590 40 15 1 8,435.4 103.2 1.2%
Sauk 5,057 33,356 232 36 6 8,067.2 57.4 0.7%
Sawyer 1,406 7,665 31 17 0 8,485.7 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,498 16,090 473 69 11 10,901.6 167.2 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,424 43,052 671 114 7 10,849.2 99.6 0.9%
St. Croix 6,092 32,440 1,497 40 4 6,909.5 45.4 0.7%
Taylor 1,751 5,441 210 20 9 8,508.3 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,271 11,227 88 35 2 11,151.6 119.3 1.1%
Vernon 1,730 12,042 60 34 3 5,712.0 112.3 2.0%
Vilas 1,928 7,982 105 32 2 8,902.8 147.8 1.7%
Walworth 8,568 38,548 2,242 118 13 8,349.7 115.0 1.4%
Washburn 1,225 5,938 69 18 2 7,727.2 113.5 1.5%
Washington 13,231 49,413 1,668 121 8 9,838.2 90.0 0.9%
Waukesha 38,897 158,876 3,851 445 37 9,757.4 111.6 1.1%
Waupaca 4,602 18,621 845 107 40 8,896.0 206.8 2.3%
Waushara 2,038 10,212 262 25 2 8,387.5 102.9 1.2%
Winnebago 16,493 74,190 2,484 168 19 9,739.3 99.2 1.0%
Wood 6,370 28,500 413 66 11 8,605.1 89.2 1.0%

