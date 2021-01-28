Jeramey Jannene
1,802 New COVID-19 Cases

Weekly case totals keep dropping

By - Jan 28th, 2021 07:00 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,802 new COVID-19 cases Thursday from 7,986 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 10,247, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 17th. The seven-day testing total stands at 46,359, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 22.10%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 23.88%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 718 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 16 from a day prior and 90 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,082.

The state reported 87 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 24,063 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 618 in the past week.

DHS reported 24 new deaths. A total of 5,811 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,127 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 32.87, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 49.20.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,845.7 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 12,466.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,445.5). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 9,978.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 9,952.6).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,312.3 (up from 9,281.1). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 402.7 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Data from DHS

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,491 7,271 155 11 3 7,274.9 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,132 6,445 65 16 0 7,136.1 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,087 17,879 125 69 0 11,087.6 150.4 1.4%
Bayfield 1,032 6,256 54 18 0 6,787.7 118.4 1.7%
Brown 29,107 121,005 2,080 193 19 11,180.9 74.1 0.7%
Buffalo 1,251 4,844 33 7 0 9,260.5 51.8 0.6%
Burnett 1,091 5,627 124 23 0 7,062.9 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,188 19,042 472 39 2 10,078.5 75.8 0.8%
Chippewa 6,769 26,731 149 77 2 10,540.3 119.9 1.1%
Clark 3,083 9,794 363 56 4 8,874.2 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,813 25,342 360 39 6 8,424.9 68.3 0.8%
Crawford 1,636 7,030 47 15 0 9,882.2 90.6 0.9%
Dane 37,600 310,610 1,491 244 21 7,114.5 46.2 0.6%
Dodge 11,121 38,428 707 143 18 12,466.8 160.3 1.3%
Door 2,340 13,111 189 18 5 8,341.9 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,518 17,178 561 18 14 8,018.4 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 4,007 17,118 318 26 0 8,948.8 58.1 0.6%
Eau Claire 10,475 45,305 295 97 10 10,180.5 94.3 0.9%
Florence 422 1,522 32 12 0 9,545.4 271.4 2.8%
Fond du Lac 11,486 41,036 939 82 9 11,111.2 79.3 0.7%
Forest 903 3,939 68 22 3 9,834.5 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,461 21,520 623 79 5 8,517.6 150.8 1.8%
Green 2,677 15,028 96 12 5 7,261.8 32.6 0.4%
Green Lake 1,489 7,134 400 15 3 7,800.7 78.6 1.0%
Iowa 1,786 10,238 88 9 1 7,504.5 37.8 0.5%
Iron 470 2,350 112 19 17 8,042.4 325.1 4.0%
Jackson 2,544 9,217 39 21 0 12,323.2 101.7 0.8%
Jefferson 7,500 33,286 846 70 6 8,857.4 82.7 0.9%
Juneau 2,861 13,890 80 17 1 10,632.5 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,139 67,733 1,892 268 12 8,404.5 159.3 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,329 6,794 159 26 1 11,281.7 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,503 48,711 611 71 0 9,720.9 60.0 0.6%
Lafayette 1,366 5,955 143 7 1 8,091.0 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,884 6,489 151 31 12 9,526.2 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,781 9,847 186 55 16 9,777.8 193.4 2.0%
Manitowoc 6,878 27,680 1,032 60 15 8,570.3 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,234 46,750 1,298 169 32 9,821.8 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,886 16,648 370 58 2 9,492.4 141.7 1.5%
Marquette 1,261 5,664 165 21 5 8,200.0 136.6 1.7%
Menominee 782 3,750 2 11 0 17,845.7 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 94,241 433,728 8,287 1,127 27 9,978.1 119.3 1.2%
Monroe 4,050 17,379 81 30 1 8,804.7 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,132 15,598 410 45 7 10,884.6 118.5 1.1%
Oneida 3,145 13,856 127 57 4 8,757.3 158.7 1.8%
Outagamie 18,235 76,948 2,068 177 7 9,921.1 96.3 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,297 37,493 851 72 6 8,258.3 81.5 1.0%
Pepin 775 2,844 19 7 0 10,545.7 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,288 15,315 806 33 5 7,897.2 79.3 1.0%
Polk 3,537 17,503 52 42 0 8,056.9 95.7 1.2%
Portage 6,088 24,786 467 59 3 8,608.7 83.4 1.0%
Price 1,092 5,110 88 7 0 7,908.5 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,717 94,888 2,464 296 25 10,100.8 151.6 1.5%
Richland 1,212 8,066 35 13 0 6,842.8 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,669 68,422 1,414 138 12 8,529.0 86.1 1.0%
Rusk 1,227 4,579 38 14 1 8,442.3 96.3 1.1%
Sauk 5,041 33,318 233 35 6 8,041.7 55.8 0.7%
Sawyer 1,403 7,641 31 17 0 8,467.6 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,488 16,055 471 68 11 10,877.4 164.8 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,409 42,992 658 113 7 10,836.1 98.7 0.9%
St. Croix 6,080 32,343 1,478 40 4 6,895.8 45.4 0.7%
Taylor 1,746 5,432 210 20 8 8,484.0 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,266 11,215 88 34 2 11,134.6 115.9 1.0%
Vernon 1,725 12,026 61 34 3 5,695.5 112.3 2.0%
Vilas 1,915 7,970 104 32 2 8,842.8 147.8 1.7%
Walworth 8,538 38,464 2,229 118 13 8,320.4 115.0 1.4%
Washburn 1,219 5,917 69 17 2 7,689.4 107.2 1.4%
Washington 13,206 49,293 1,664 121 8 9,819.6 90.0 0.9%
Waukesha 38,794 158,546 3,832 438 37 9,731.5 109.9 1.1%
Waupaca 4,591 18,557 837 105 40 8,874.8 203.0 2.3%
Waushara 2,035 10,207 259 25 2 8,375.2 102.9 1.2%
Winnebago 16,459 74,026 2,470 167 19 9,719.3 98.6 1.0%
Wood 6,345 28,430 411 66 11 8,571.3 89.2 1.0%

