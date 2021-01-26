New COVID-19 Cases At Lowest Point Since Mid-September
Despite trending lower, cases are still higher than at any point before September
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,301 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from 5,448 processed tests.
The seven-day case total stands at 11,040, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 17th. The seven-day testing total stands at 47,152, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 746 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 26 from a day prior and 119 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,088.
The state reported 135 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 23,883 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 639 in the past week.
DHS reported 54 new deaths. A total of 5,753 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,122 in Milwaukee County.
The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 33.97, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 47.83.
Menominee County has recorded 17,868.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 17,845.7). Dodge County has recorded 12,410.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,389.4). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.
According to DHS data, 9,928 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 9,904.3).
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,258.1 (up from 9,235.6). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 539.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Cases and deaths by county
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths †
|Number of probable deaths ‡
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
|Case fatality percentage ††
|Adams
|1,473
|7,225
|156
|11
|3
|7,187.1
|53.7
|0.7%
|Ashland
|1,125
|6,384
|65
|16
|0
|7,092.0
|100.9
|1.4%
|Barron
|5,043
|17,767
|125
|69
|0
|10,991.7
|150.4
|1.4%
|Bayfield
|1,028
|6,207
|55
|18
|0
|6,761.4
|118.4
|1.8%
|Brown
|28,956
|120,498
|2,063
|190
|16
|11,122.8
|73.0
|0.7%
|Buffalo
|1,239
|4,764
|31
|7
|0
|9,171.7
|51.8
|0.6%
|Burnett
|1,086
|5,592
|122
|23
|0
|7,030.5
|148.9
|2.1%
|Calumet
|5,158
|18,928
|461
|39
|2
|10,020.2
|75.8
|0.8%
|Chippewa
|6,710
|26,597
|148
|77
|2
|10,448.5
|119.9
|1.1%
|Clark
|3,068
|9,747
|357
|56
|4
|8,831.1
|161.2
|1.8%
|Columbia
|4,757
|25,207
|361
|39
|6
|8,326.9
|68.3
|0.8%
|Crawford
|1,629
|6,998
|47
|15
|0
|9,839.9
|90.6
|0.9%
|Dane
|37,352
|309,153
|1,487
|240
|20
|7,067.6
|45.4
|0.6%
|Dodge
|11,071
|38,275
|701
|142
|18
|12,410.7
|159.2
|1.3%
|Door
|2,328
|13,025
|190
|18
|5
|8,299.2
|64.2
|0.8%
|Douglas
|3,495
|17,027
|562
|18
|14
|7,966.0
|41.0
|0.5%
|Dunn
|3,972
|16,954
|319
|26
|0
|8,870.6
|58.1
|0.7%
|Eau Claire
|10,389
|44,979
|290
|97
|10
|10,096.9
|94.3
|0.9%
|Florence
|417
|1,511
|32
|12
|0
|9,432.3
|271.4
|2.9%
|Fond du Lac
|11,439
|40,841
|928
|80
|9
|11,065.8
|77.4
|0.7%
|Forest
|901
|3,899
|67
|22
|3
|9,812.7
|239.6
|2.4%
|Grant
|4,425
|21,448
|620
|78
|5
|8,448.8
|148.9
|1.8%
|Green
|2,636
|14,938
|94
|12
|5
|7,150.6
|32.6
|0.5%
|Green Lake
|1,480
|7,100
|399
|14
|3
|7,753.6
|73.3
|0.9%
|Iowa
|1,779
|10,198
|86
|9
|1
|7,475.1
|37.8
|0.5%
|Iron
|471
|2,334
|112
|19
|17
|8,059.5
|325.1
|4.0%
|Jackson
|2,535
|9,259
|39
|21
|0
|12,279.6
|101.7
|0.8%
|Jefferson
|7,462
|33,158
|841
|68
|5
|8,812.5
|80.3
|0.9%
|Juneau
|2,856
|13,857
|79
|17
|1
|10,613.9
|63.2
|0.6%
|Kenosha
|14,057
|67,428
|1,878
|265
|11
|8,355.8
|157.5
|1.9%
|Kewaunee
|2,317
|6,763
|152
|26
|1
|11,223.6
|125.9
|1.1%
|La Crosse
|11,417
|48,422
|612
|70
|0
|9,648.2
|59.2
|0.6%
|Lafayette
|1,355
|5,931
|142
|7
|1
|8,025.8
|41.5
|0.5%
|Langlade
|1,882
|6,447
|151
|31
|12
|9,516.1
|156.7
|1.6%
|Lincoln
|2,771
|9,780
|185
|54
|15
|9,742.6
|189.9
|1.9%
|Manitowoc
|6,839
|27,543
|1,025
|60
|15
|8,521.7
|74.8
|0.9%
|Marathon
|13,162
|46,517
|1,295
|169
|32
|9,768.4
|125.4
|1.3%
|Marinette
|3,872
|16,586
|370
|58
|2
|9,458.2
|141.7
|1.5%
|Marquette
|1,243
|5,608
|163
|21
|5
|8,083.0
|136.6
|1.7%
|Menominee
|783
|3,710
|2
|11
|0
|17,868.6
|251.0
|1.4%
|Milwaukee
|93,768
|432,315
|8,242
|1,122
|24
|9,928.0
|118.8
|1.2%
|Monroe
|4,016
|17,300
|83
|30
|1
|8,730.8
|65.2
|0.7%
|Oconto
|4,115
|15,540
|408
|45
|7
|10,839.8
|118.5
|1.1%
|Oneida
|3,109
|13,810
|126
|55
|4
|8,657.0
|153.1
|1.8%
|Outagamie
|18,128
|76,406
|2,027
|176
|7
|9,862.9
|95.8
|1.0%
|Ozaukee
|7,241
|37,283
|847
|70
|6
|8,194.9
|79.2
|1.0%
|Pepin
|774
|2,833
|19
|7
|0
|10,532.0
|95.3
|0.9%
|Pierce
|3,259
|15,231
|807
|32
|5
|7,827.5
|76.9
|1.0%
|Polk
|3,506
|17,425
|52
|41
|1
|7,986.3
|93.4
|1.2%
|Portage
|6,052
|24,642
|454
|58
|3
|8,557.8
|82.0
|1.0%
|Price
|1,079
|5,083
|87
|7
|0
|7,814.3
|50.7
|0.6%
|Racine
|19,623
|94,792
|2,474
|293
|24
|10,052.6
|150.1
|1.5%
|Richland
|1,209
|8,058
|35
|13
|0
|6,825.9
|73.4
|1.1%
|Rock
|13,597
|68,190
|1,400
|137
|12
|8,484.1
|85.5
|1.0%
|Rusk
|1,217
|4,539
|38
|14
|1
|8,373.5
|96.3
|1.2%
|Sauk
|5,007
|33,171
|231
|35
|6
|7,987.4
|55.8
|0.7%
|Sawyer
|1,390
|7,592
|32
|17
|0
|8,389.2
|102.6
|1.2%
|Shawano
|4,467
|15,958
|479
|67
|12
|10,826.5
|162.4
|1.5%
|Sheboygan
|12,358
|42,833
|645
|112
|7
|10,791.6
|97.8
|0.9%
|St. Croix
|6,034
|32,151
|1,442
|39
|4
|6,843.7
|44.2
|0.6%
|Taylor
|1,741
|5,398
|209
|20
|8
|8,459.7
|97.2
|1.1%
|Trempealeau
|3,253
|11,158
|88
|34
|2
|11,090.3
|115.9
|1.0%
|Vernon
|1,715
|11,933
|63
|33
|3
|5,662.5
|109.0
|1.9%
|Vilas
|1,877
|7,925
|103
|31
|2
|8,667.3
|143.1
|1.7%
|Walworth
|8,503
|38,297
|2,215
|116
|13
|8,286.3
|113.0
|1.4%
|Washburn
|1,206
|5,857
|69
|16
|2
|7,607.4
|100.9
|1.3%
|Washington
|13,125
|49,022
|1,651
|119
|6
|9,759.4
|88.5
|0.9%
|Waukesha
|38,608
|157,804
|3,794
|429
|36
|9,684.9
|107.6
|1.1%
|Waupaca
|4,574
|18,442
|829
|104
|40
|8,841.9
|201.0
|2.3%
|Waushara
|2,033
|10,178
|244
|25
|2
|8,366.9
|102.9
|1.2%
|Winnebago
|16,376
|73,660
|2,414
|166
|19
|9,670.3
|98.0
|1.0%
|Wood
|6,280
|28,304
|404
|65
|11
|8,483.5
|87.8
|1.0%
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- WI Daily: 1 in 10 Milwaukee County Residents Have Tested Positive For COVID-19 - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 29th, 2021
- MKE County: County Gets $10 Million For Housing Assistance - Graham Kilmer - Jan 29th, 2021
- City Vaccination Program Delayed by Old Computer System - Corri Hess - Jan 29th, 2021
- Bucks VP Alex Lasry Gets Vaccinated by “Pure Happenstance” - Rob Mentzer - Jan 29th, 2021
- Rep. Brostoff Statement on Senate Joint Resolution 3 - State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff - Jan 29th, 2021
- Evers Likely to Veto GOP COVID-19 Bill - Shawn Johnson - Jan 29th, 2021
- UW System announces tuition credit for students working at COVID-19 vaccination sites - University of Wisconsin System - Jan 29th, 2021
- COVID-19 Scams proved costly in 2020. Here’s what you can expect in 2021. - Wisconsin Better Business Bureau - Jan 29th, 2021
- WI Daily: 1,802 New COVID-19 Cases - Jeramey Jannene - Jan 28th, 2021
- DHS Expanding Vaccinators for Assisted Living Facilities - Megan Hart - Jan 28th, 2021
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here