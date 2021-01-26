Jeramey Jannene
New COVID-19 Cases At Lowest Point Since Mid-September

Despite trending lower, cases are still higher than at any point before September

By - Jan 26th, 2021 08:07 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 1,301 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday from 5,448 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 11,040, below November 18th’s record report of 45,946 and its lowest point since September 17th. The seven-day testing total stands at 47,152, below November 18th’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 22.94%, below the record high of 38.12% set December 4th. The 14-day average is 25.02%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 746 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 26 from a day prior and 119 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,088.

The state reported 135 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 23,883 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 639 in the past week.

DHS reported 54 new deaths. A total of 5,753 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 1,122 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at 33.97, below the December 23rd reported record of 53.43. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 47.83.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 18th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 17,868.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 17,845.7). Dodge County has recorded 12,410.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,389.4). Jackson, Shawano, Trempealeau, Brown, Fond du Lac, Oconto, Sheboygan, Kewaunee, Barron, Chippewa, Calumet and Juneau are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 9,928 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 9,904.3).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 9,258.1 (up from 9,235.6). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 539.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,473 7,225 156 11 3 7,187.1 53.7 0.7%
Ashland 1,125 6,384 65 16 0 7,092.0 100.9 1.4%
Barron 5,043 17,767 125 69 0 10,991.7 150.4 1.4%
Bayfield 1,028 6,207 55 18 0 6,761.4 118.4 1.8%
Brown 28,956 120,498 2,063 190 16 11,122.8 73.0 0.7%
Buffalo 1,239 4,764 31 7 0 9,171.7 51.8 0.6%
Burnett 1,086 5,592 122 23 0 7,030.5 148.9 2.1%
Calumet 5,158 18,928 461 39 2 10,020.2 75.8 0.8%
Chippewa 6,710 26,597 148 77 2 10,448.5 119.9 1.1%
Clark 3,068 9,747 357 56 4 8,831.1 161.2 1.8%
Columbia 4,757 25,207 361 39 6 8,326.9 68.3 0.8%
Crawford 1,629 6,998 47 15 0 9,839.9 90.6 0.9%
Dane 37,352 309,153 1,487 240 20 7,067.6 45.4 0.6%
Dodge 11,071 38,275 701 142 18 12,410.7 159.2 1.3%
Door 2,328 13,025 190 18 5 8,299.2 64.2 0.8%
Douglas 3,495 17,027 562 18 14 7,966.0 41.0 0.5%
Dunn 3,972 16,954 319 26 0 8,870.6 58.1 0.7%
Eau Claire 10,389 44,979 290 97 10 10,096.9 94.3 0.9%
Florence 417 1,511 32 12 0 9,432.3 271.4 2.9%
Fond du Lac 11,439 40,841 928 80 9 11,065.8 77.4 0.7%
Forest 901 3,899 67 22 3 9,812.7 239.6 2.4%
Grant 4,425 21,448 620 78 5 8,448.8 148.9 1.8%
Green 2,636 14,938 94 12 5 7,150.6 32.6 0.5%
Green Lake 1,480 7,100 399 14 3 7,753.6 73.3 0.9%
Iowa 1,779 10,198 86 9 1 7,475.1 37.8 0.5%
Iron 471 2,334 112 19 17 8,059.5 325.1 4.0%
Jackson 2,535 9,259 39 21 0 12,279.6 101.7 0.8%
Jefferson 7,462 33,158 841 68 5 8,812.5 80.3 0.9%
Juneau 2,856 13,857 79 17 1 10,613.9 63.2 0.6%
Kenosha 14,057 67,428 1,878 265 11 8,355.8 157.5 1.9%
Kewaunee 2,317 6,763 152 26 1 11,223.6 125.9 1.1%
La Crosse 11,417 48,422 612 70 0 9,648.2 59.2 0.6%
Lafayette 1,355 5,931 142 7 1 8,025.8 41.5 0.5%
Langlade 1,882 6,447 151 31 12 9,516.1 156.7 1.6%
Lincoln 2,771 9,780 185 54 15 9,742.6 189.9 1.9%
Manitowoc 6,839 27,543 1,025 60 15 8,521.7 74.8 0.9%
Marathon 13,162 46,517 1,295 169 32 9,768.4 125.4 1.3%
Marinette 3,872 16,586 370 58 2 9,458.2 141.7 1.5%
Marquette 1,243 5,608 163 21 5 8,083.0 136.6 1.7%
Menominee 783 3,710 2 11 0 17,868.6 251.0 1.4%
Milwaukee 93,768 432,315 8,242 1,122 24 9,928.0 118.8 1.2%
Monroe 4,016 17,300 83 30 1 8,730.8 65.2 0.7%
Oconto 4,115 15,540 408 45 7 10,839.8 118.5 1.1%
Oneida 3,109 13,810 126 55 4 8,657.0 153.1 1.8%
Outagamie 18,128 76,406 2,027 176 7 9,862.9 95.8 1.0%
Ozaukee 7,241 37,283 847 70 6 8,194.9 79.2 1.0%
Pepin 774 2,833 19 7 0 10,532.0 95.3 0.9%
Pierce 3,259 15,231 807 32 5 7,827.5 76.9 1.0%
Polk 3,506 17,425 52 41 1 7,986.3 93.4 1.2%
Portage 6,052 24,642 454 58 3 8,557.8 82.0 1.0%
Price 1,079 5,083 87 7 0 7,814.3 50.7 0.6%
Racine 19,623 94,792 2,474 293 24 10,052.6 150.1 1.5%
Richland 1,209 8,058 35 13 0 6,825.9 73.4 1.1%
Rock 13,597 68,190 1,400 137 12 8,484.1 85.5 1.0%
Rusk 1,217 4,539 38 14 1 8,373.5 96.3 1.2%
Sauk 5,007 33,171 231 35 6 7,987.4 55.8 0.7%
Sawyer 1,390 7,592 32 17 0 8,389.2 102.6 1.2%
Shawano 4,467 15,958 479 67 12 10,826.5 162.4 1.5%
Sheboygan 12,358 42,833 645 112 7 10,791.6 97.8 0.9%
St. Croix 6,034 32,151 1,442 39 4 6,843.7 44.2 0.6%
Taylor 1,741 5,398 209 20 8 8,459.7 97.2 1.1%
Trempealeau 3,253 11,158 88 34 2 11,090.3 115.9 1.0%
Vernon 1,715 11,933 63 33 3 5,662.5 109.0 1.9%
Vilas 1,877 7,925 103 31 2 8,667.3 143.1 1.7%
Walworth 8,503 38,297 2,215 116 13 8,286.3 113.0 1.4%
Washburn 1,206 5,857 69 16 2 7,607.4 100.9 1.3%
Washington 13,125 49,022 1,651 119 6 9,759.4 88.5 0.9%
Waukesha 38,608 157,804 3,794 429 36 9,684.9 107.6 1.1%
Waupaca 4,574 18,442 829 104 40 8,841.9 201.0 2.3%
Waushara 2,033 10,178 244 25 2 8,366.9 102.9 1.2%
Winnebago 16,376 73,660 2,414 166 19 9,670.3 98.0 1.0%
Wood 6,280 28,304 404 65 11 8,483.5 87.8 1.0%

