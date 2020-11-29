The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Colectivo Union Pushes ‘Reverse Boycott’
The union wants its supporters to patronize Colectivo in a special way this weekend.
Nov 25th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
2. Friday Photos: Mitchell Street Mystery Buildings Exposed
Paneling has hid an Art Moderne facade since at least the 1990s.
Nov 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Op Ed: State Supreme Court Gets ‘F’ For Ethics
Its recusal rule was written by groups the court is supposed to oversee.
Nov 22nd, 2020 by James Rowen
4. New Lawsuit Challenges Election Drop Boxes, Wants Election Thrown Out
It’s the second suit challenging the election. A third could be coming.
Nov 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Evers Issues New COVID-19 Order
This order re-ups the statewide mask-mandate.
Nov 20th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
6. Trump Allies Sue To Throw Out Wisconsin Election
Suit would overturn results before recount even done and have Legislature choose electors.
Nov 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Milwaukee County Recount Finished, Dane County Continuing
Biden’s margin grows by 132 votes.
Nov 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson More Trumpian Than Trump?
Wisconsin’s senior senator has become one of America’s leading crackpots.
Nov 24th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Couture to Start Construction in January
Barrett Lo raises equity needed for federal loan guarantee for 44-story lakefront tower.
Nov 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Mensah Drove 110 MPH in High-Speed Chase
Records show Wauwatosa cop involved in three shootings disciplined for car crashes.
Nov 23rd, 2020 by Corri Hess
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Statement from Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis R. McBride
November 21, 2020
Nov 21st, 2020 by Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride
2. Incident at Milwaukee County Jail
Nov 24th, 2020 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office
3. Wisconsin Supreme Court Blocks Racine School Closure Order, Grants WILL Original Action
Case held in abeyance while Court considers Dane County school closure order
Nov 25th, 2020 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
10. Shooting erupts at Mayfair Mall
Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson November 20, 2020
Nov 20th, 2020 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson
