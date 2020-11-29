Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 29th, 2020 07:00 am

Colectivo Union Pushes ‘Reverse Boycott’

The union wants its supporters to patronize Colectivo in a special way this weekend.

Nov 25th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Friday Photos: Mitchell Street Mystery Buildings Exposed

Paneling has hid an Art Moderne facade since at least the 1990s.

Nov 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: State Supreme Court Gets ‘F’ For Ethics

Its recusal rule was written by groups the court is supposed to oversee.

Nov 22nd, 2020 by James Rowen

New Lawsuit Challenges Election Drop Boxes, Wants Election Thrown Out

It’s the second suit challenging the election. A third could be coming.

Nov 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Evers Issues New COVID-19 Order

This order re-ups the statewide mask-mandate.

Nov 20th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Trump Allies Sue To Throw Out Wisconsin Election

Suit would overturn results before recount even done and have Legislature choose electors.

Nov 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee County Recount Finished, Dane County Continuing

Biden’s margin grows by 132 votes.

Nov 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson More Trumpian Than Trump?

Wisconsin’s senior senator has become one of America’s leading crackpots.

Nov 24th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Eyes on Milwaukee: Couture to Start Construction in January

Barrett Lo raises equity needed for federal loan guarantee for 44-story lakefront tower.

Nov 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Mensah Drove 110 MPH in High-Speed Chase

Records show Wauwatosa cop involved in three shootings disciplined for car crashes.

Nov 23rd, 2020 by Corri Hess

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement from Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis R. McBride

November 21, 2020

Nov 21st, 2020 by Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride

Incident at Milwaukee County Jail

Nov 24th, 2020 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Wisconsin Supreme Court Blocks Racine School Closure Order, Grants WILL Original Action

Case held in abeyance while Court considers Dane County school closure order

Nov 25th, 2020 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

Three Suspects Arrested in the Shots Fired Incident on I-894

Nov 21st, 2020 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

Council approves sale of city-owned foreclosed property to be used as a resource hub

Nov 25th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Milwaukee County House of Correction to Launch Soft Opening of Alternate Care Facility on Saturday, November 28

Nov 25th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley

Gov. Evers Announces New Public Health Emergency Due to Overwhelmed Wisconsin Hospitals, Issues New Face Coverings Order

Nov 20th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Milwaukee Bucks To Unveil Color Of 2020-21 City Edition Uniform On The Hoan Bridge Tonight

Nov 27th, 2020 by Milwaukee Bucks

The Wauwatosa Police Department Investigates Shooting Incident at Mayfair Mall

Nov 20th, 2020 by City of Wauwatosa Police Department

Shooting erupts at Mayfair Mall

Statement of Common Council President Cavalier Johnson November 20, 2020

Nov 20th, 2020 by Common Council President Cavalier Johnson

