5,033 New COVID-19 Cases, Over Half of Reported Tests

Cases, testing and active hospitalizations continue to trend downward.

Nov 28th, 2020 07:47 pm
The Department of Health Services reported 5,033 new cases on Saturday from 9,443 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 29,701, below last Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 93,951, below last Wednesday’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 31.61%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 33.38%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Saturday’s one-day positive case rate of 53.30% is the highest percentage on record for the state, but is likely a function of the mid-week Thanksgiving holiday rather than a change in conditions on the ground.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 167 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 16,882 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,148 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,814 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 29 from a day ago and 176 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,453.

A total of 3,285 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 733 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at a record average of 44.57. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 21.6.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 22nd worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 12,688.3 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 9,270.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 9,204.6). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Kewaunee, Jackson, Fond du Lac, Trempealeau, Forest, Calumet, Sheboygan, Langlade, Winnebago, Barron, Eau Claire, Outagamie, Waushara, Chippewa, Racine, Marinette, Marathon and Crawford counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 7,095.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,991.7).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,588.2 (up from 6,501.2). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,445.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS website

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,030 6,039 73 7 1 5,025.6 34.2 0.7%
Ashland 656 5,273 27 9 0 4,135.4 56.7 1.4%
Barron 3,558 15,226 61 41 0 7,755.0 89.4 1.2%
Bayfield 670 5,175 18 11 0 4,406.7 72.3 1.6%
Brown 22,385 105,645 677 137 6 8,598.7 52.6 0.6%
Buffalo 785 3,892 15 4 0 5,810.9 29.6 0.5%
Burnett 763 4,739 56 11 1 4,939.5 71.2 1.4%
Calumet 4,025 16,070 213 25 1 7,819.2 48.6 0.6%
Chippewa 4,535 22,892 50 50 2 7,061.7 77.9 1.1%
Clark 2,122 8,389 170 37 3 6,108.1 106.5 1.7%
Columbia 3,415 22,477 202 12 1 5,977.8 21.0 0.4%
Crawford 1,192 6,143 23 7 0 7,200.2 42.3 0.6%
Dane 26,843 274,307 776 80 3 5,079.1 15.1 0.3%
Dodge 8,270 33,164 399 71 4 9,270.8 79.6 0.9%
Door 1,575 11,198 115 11 0 5,614.8 39.2 0.7%
Douglas 1,996 12,709 109 1 0 4,549.4 2.3 0.1%
Dunn 2,765 14,424 111 12 0 6,175.0 26.8 0.4%
Eau Claire 7,661 37,844 115 57 5 7,445.6 55.4 0.7%
Florence 311 1,320 17 11 0 7,034.6 248.8 3.5%
Fond du Lac 8,199 35,006 422 50 6 7,931.5 48.4 0.6%
Forest 721 3,287 42 17 2 7,852.3 185.1 2.4%
Grant 3,415 19,238 244 62 2 6,520.4 118.4 1.8%
Green 1,655 12,428 28 5 1 4,489.5 13.6 0.3%
Green Lake 1,173 6,093 243 6 0 6,145.2 31.4 0.5%
Iowa 1,273 8,798 43 5 1 5,349.0 21.0 0.4%
Iron 348 2,061 62 10 3 5,954.8 171.1 2.9%
Jackson 1,697 8,798 19 4 0 8,220.3 19.4 0.2%
Jefferson 5,260 29,001 361 39 1 6,212.0 46.1 0.7%
Juneau 1,887 12,405 9 7 0 7,012.8 26.0 0.4%
Kenosha 9,209 57,992 1,024 142 3 5,474.0 84.4 1.5%
Kewaunee 1,677 5,857 46 16 0 8,123.4 77.5 1.0%
La Crosse 7,906 40,422 267 35 0 6,681.1 29.6 0.4%
Lafayette 1,064 5,195 37 3 0 6,302.2 17.8 0.3%
Langlade 1,510 5,578 81 25 7 7,635.1 126.4 1.7%
Lincoln 1,907 8,321 96 27 8 6,704.9 94.9 1.4%
Manitowoc 4,790 23,071 664 37 4 5,968.5 46.1 0.8%
Marathon 9,604 39,231 792 123 16 7,127.7 91.3 1.3%
Marinette 2,915 14,127 244 28 0 7,120.5 68.4 1.0%
Marquette 1,019 4,805 123 15 0 6,626.3 97.5 1.5%
Menominee 556 3,572 1 8 0 12,688.3 182.6 1.4%
Milwaukee 67,015 372,807 4,756 733 12 7,095.4 77.6 1.1%
Monroe 2,528 14,872 30 12 0 5,495.9 26.1 0.5%
Oconto 3,109 13,353 207 27 3 8,189.8 71.1 0.9%
Oneida 2,262 13,134 56 30 1 6,298.6 83.5 1.3%
Outagamie 13,607 64,169 813 123 0 7,403.2 66.9 0.9%
Ozaukee 4,678 30,598 563 36 4 5,294.3 40.7 0.8%
Pepin 457 2,361 6 2 0 6,218.5 27.2 0.4%
Pierce 2,109 12,697 355 17 4 5,065.4 40.8 0.8%
Polk 2,097 14,614 18 8 0 4,776.8 18.2 0.4%
Portage 4,613 21,016 211 36 2 6,523.0 50.9 0.8%
Price 716 4,316 38 4 0 5,185.4 29.0 0.6%
Racine 13,838 87,987 1,365 163 5 7,089.0 83.5 1.2%
Richland 863 7,747 18 13 0 4,872.4 73.4 1.5%
Rock 9,281 57,952 427 81 3 5,791.0 50.5 0.9%
Rusk 852 3,812 23 7 0 5,862.1 48.2 0.8%
Sauk 3,489 29,336 121 18 0 5,565.8 28.7 0.5%
Sawyer 886 6,466 11 7 0 5,347.3 42.2 0.8%
Shawano 3,652 13,697 162 47 3 8,851.2 113.9 1.3%
Sheboygan 8,980 35,991 314 54 2 7,841.8 47.2 0.6%
St. Croix 4,241 26,911 235 20 0 4,810.1 22.7 0.5%
Taylor 1,167 4,565 109 10 3 5,670.6 48.6 0.9%
Trempealeau 2,357 9,603 37 15 0 8,035.6 51.1 0.6%
Vernon 1,120 10,464 7 9 0 3,698.0 29.7 0.8%
Vilas 1,231 6,812 35 13 0 5,684.3 60.0 1.1%
Walworth 5,826 33,327 1,018 48 2 5,677.5 46.8 0.8%
Washburn 666 4,782 40 2 0 4,201.1 12.6 0.3%
Washington 8,710 40,555 987 70 5 6,476.5 52.1 0.8%
Waukesha 25,636 129,691 2,090 195 10 6,430.8 48.9 0.8%
Waupaca 3,640 15,916 484 85 30 7,036.4 164.3 2.3%
Waushara 1,729 9,073 71 9 0 7,115.8 37.0 0.5%
Winnebago 13,024 63,841 1,205 107 4 7,690.9 63.2 0.8%
Wood 4,149 23,433 242 26 5 5,604.8 35.1 0.6%

