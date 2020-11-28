Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of Health Services reported 5,033 new cases on Saturday from 9,443 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 29,701, below last Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 93,951, below last Wednesday’s record rolling total of 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 31.61%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 33.38%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Saturday’s one-day positive case rate of 53.30% is the highest percentage on record for the state, but is likely a function of the mid-week Thanksgiving holiday rather than a change in conditions on the ground.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 167 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 16,882 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,148 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,814 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 29 from a day ago and 176 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,453.

A total of 3,285 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 733 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at a record average of 44.57. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 21.6.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 22nd worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels. The county fell as low as 26th in early November.

Menominee County has recorded 12,688.3 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Dodge County has recorded 9,270.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 9,204.6). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Kewaunee, Jackson, Fond du Lac, Trempealeau, Forest, Calumet, Sheboygan, Langlade, Winnebago, Barron, Eau Claire, Outagamie, Waushara, Chippewa, Racine, Marinette, Marathon and Crawford counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 7,095.4 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,991.7).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,588.2 (up from 6,501.2). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,445.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

