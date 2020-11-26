Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Department of Health Services reported 5,095 new cases on Thursday from 13,748 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 36,065, below last Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 111,741, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 32.28%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 33.59%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 201 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 16,658 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,322 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,839 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 53 from a day ago and 265 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,385.

Nine patients, a number that has fallen in recent days, were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

DHS reported 62 newly confirmed deaths Thursday. A total of 3,240 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 728 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at a record average of 46.27. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 19.03.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 24th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,574.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,460.1). Dodge County has recorded 9,135.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 9,045.5). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Kewaunee, Jackson, Fond du Lac, Trempealeau, Forest, Calumet, Sheboygan, Langlade, Winnebago, Barron, Eau Claire, Outagamie, Waushara, Chippewa, Racine, Marinette, Marathon and Crawford counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,937.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,831).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,478.7 (up from 6,390.6). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,445.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

