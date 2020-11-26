Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

5,095 New Cases As Hospitalizations Fall

65 of 72 counties still have "critically high" two-week case rates.

By - Nov 26th, 2020 05:32 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Department of Health Services reported 5,095 new cases on Thursday from 13,748 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 36,065, below last Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 111,741, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests. The testing total is filtered to only include individuals who were tested for the first time or have been tested previously but are receiving their first positive diagnosis.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 32.28%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 33.59%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 201 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 16,658 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,322 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,839 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 53 from a day ago and 265 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,385.

Nine patients, a number that has fallen in recent days, were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

DHS reported 62 newly confirmed deaths Thursday. A total of 3,240 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 728 in Milwaukee County.

The 30-day average daily death total now stands at a record average of 46.27. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 19.03.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 24th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,574.2 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,460.1). Dodge County has recorded 9,135.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 9,045.5). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Kewaunee, Jackson, Fond du Lac, Trempealeau, Forest, Calumet, Sheboygan, Langlade, Winnebago, Barron, Eau Claire, Outagamie, Waushara, Chippewa, Racine, Marinette, Marathon and Crawford counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,937.5 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,831).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,478.7 (up from 6,390.6). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,445.3 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday. That’s down from the record 1,519.4 reported November 18th.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 1,013 5,995 68 6 1 4,942.7 29.3 0.6%
Ashland 638 5,227 26 9 0 4,021.9 56.7 1.4%
Barron 3,465 15,055 61 41 0 7,552.3 89.4 1.2%
Bayfield 643 5,140 18 10 0 4,229.2 65.8 1.6%
Brown 22,258 105,080 673 133 6 8,550.0 51.1 0.6%
Buffalo 768 3,858 17 4 0 5,685.1 29.6 0.5%
Burnett 745 4,697 43 11 0 4,822.9 71.2 1.5%
Calumet 3,989 15,984 207 25 1 7,749.2 48.6 0.6%
Chippewa 4,530 22,766 50 49 2 7,053.9 76.3 1.1%
Clark 2,080 8,343 171 37 3 5,987.2 106.5 1.8%
Columbia 3,327 22,321 194 10 1 5,823.8 17.5 0.3%
Crawford 1,150 6,102 19 7 0 6,946.5 42.3 0.6%
Dane 26,367 272,956 753 80 3 4,989.1 15.1 0.3%
Dodge 8,149 32,971 396 70 4 9,135.1 78.5 0.9%
Door 1,565 11,106 115 11 0 5,579.1 39.2 0.7%
Douglas 1,913 12,568 92 1 0 4,360.2 2.3 0.1%
Dunn 2,720 14,287 109 12 0 6,074.5 26.8 0.4%
Eau Claire 7,563 37,502 111 57 5 7,350.4 55.4 0.8%
Florence 305 1,315 17 11 0 6,898.9 248.8 3.6%
Fond du Lac 8,154 34,791 420 50 6 7,887.9 48.4 0.6%
Forest 715 3,284 42 17 2 7,787.0 185.1 2.4%
Grant 3,361 19,158 214 61 2 6,417.3 116.5 1.8%
Green 1,615 12,323 25 5 1 4,381.0 13.6 0.3%
Green Lake 1,161 6,067 241 6 0 6,082.4 31.4 0.5%
Iowa 1,256 8,754 40 5 1 5,277.5 21.0 0.4%
Iron 341 2,054 64 10 3 5,835.0 171.1 2.9%
Jackson 1,634 8,747 18 4 0 7,915.1 19.4 0.2%
Jefferson 5,142 28,851 353 37 1 6,072.6 43.7 0.7%
Juneau 1,845 12,369 9 7 0 6,856.7 26.0 0.4%
Kenosha 9,074 57,618 992 141 3 5,393.8 83.8 1.6%
Kewaunee 1,648 5,821 44 16 0 7,982.9 77.5 1.0%
La Crosse 7,761 40,101 263 34 0 6,558.6 28.7 0.4%
Lafayette 1,052 5,175 30 3 0 6,231.1 17.8 0.3%
Langlade 1,504 5,563 83 25 7 7,604.8 126.4 1.7%
Lincoln 1,870 8,267 95 27 8 6,574.8 94.9 1.4%
Manitowoc 4,728 22,960 651 36 4 5,891.3 44.9 0.8%
Marathon 9,389 38,993 776 123 16 6,968.2 91.3 1.3%
Marinette 2,865 14,095 241 27 0 6,998.4 66.0 0.9%
Marquette 1,013 4,783 119 15 0 6,587.3 97.5 1.5%
Menominee 551 3,556 1 8 0 12,574.2 182.6 1.5%
Milwaukee 65,523 370,863 4,656 728 12 6,937.5 77.1 1.1%
Monroe 2,442 14,770 28 12 0 5,308.9 26.1 0.5%
Oconto 3,057 13,240 207 26 3 8,052.8 68.5 0.9%
Oneida 2,198 13,057 59 29 1 6,120.3 80.8 1.3%
Outagamie 13,460 63,749 792 122 0 7,323.2 66.4 0.9%
Ozaukee 4,587 30,449 561 36 4 5,191.3 40.7 0.8%
Pepin 457 2,331 6 2 0 6,218.5 27.2 0.4%
Pierce 2,059 12,580 347 16 4 4,945.4 38.4 0.8%
Polk 2,022 14,524 18 8 0 4,605.9 18.2 0.4%
Portage 4,561 20,923 205 36 2 6,449.5 50.9 0.8%
Price 700 4,303 36 4 0 5,069.5 29.0 0.6%
Racine 13,768 87,638 1,352 163 5 7,053.2 83.5 1.2%
Richland 858 7,735 18 13 0 4,844.2 73.4 1.5%
Rock 8,993 57,449 420 77 3 5,611.3 48.0 0.9%
Rusk 830 3,793 22 7 0 5,710.7 48.2 0.8%
Sauk 3,418 29,149 121 17 0 5,452.6 27.1 0.5%
Sawyer 861 6,425 10 7 0 5,196.5 42.2 0.8%
Shawano 3,597 13,598 156 46 4 8,717.9 111.5 1.3%
Sheboygan 8,819 35,695 314 52 2 7,701.2 45.4 0.6%
St. Croix 4,170 26,772 217 20 0 4,729.6 22.7 0.5%
Taylor 1,157 4,545 108 10 3 5,622.0 48.6 0.9%
Trempealeau 2,306 9,536 37 15 0 7,861.7 51.1 0.7%
Vernon 1,057 10,261 6 7 0 3,489.9 23.1 0.7%
Vilas 1,202 6,783 29 13 0 5,550.4 60.0 1.1%
Walworth 5,766 33,169 919 48 2 5,619.1 46.8 0.8%
Washburn 632 4,731 36 2 0 3,986.6 12.6 0.3%
Washington 8,531 40,423 981 69 5 6,343.4 51.3 0.8%
Waukesha 25,397 128,636 2,065 192 10 6,370.9 48.2 0.8%
Waupaca 3,569 15,772 497 82 27 6,899.2 158.5 2.3%
Waushara 1,724 9,046 68 8 0 7,095.2 32.9 0.5%
Winnebago 12,857 63,324 1,188 106 4 7,592.2 62.6 0.8%
Wood 4,092 23,330 227 26 4 5,527.8 35.1 0.6%

