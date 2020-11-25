Today’s Recount Wristband

© 2020, Urban Milwaukee, Inc. All rights reserved.

by Cassie Steiner, Gregg May, Megan Severson, Lester Williams and Cheryl Nenn

by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Read more about Presidential Recount here

Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

This ad will close automatically in 15 seconds.

Tired of seeing banner ads on Urban Milwaukee? Become a member for $9/month.