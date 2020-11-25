The Glitz and Glamor of the Recount
A sense of the glitz and glamor of the recount. Milwaukee director Claire Woodall-Vogg sits on concrete floor. Former director Neil Albrecht troubleshoots an issue. Empty bins stack up. pic.twitter.com/iu3JyyMQHw
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 25, 2020
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Presidential Recount
- Milwaukee Effectively Finished Recounting Ballots - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 25th, 2020
- Ballots Being Processed on a ES&S DS-850 machine - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 25th, 2020
- The Glitz and Glamor of the Recount - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 25th, 2020
- Tempers Flare, Monty Python Crack Offered at Recount - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 25th, 2020
- Recount an Insult to Minority Voters? - Isiah Holmes - Nov 25th, 2020
- Today’s Recount Wristband - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 25th, 2020
- Recount On Track To Finish Friday - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 24th, 2020
- Early Recount Has Small Gain for Trump - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 24th, 2020
- Op Ed: Republican Slams Party for State Recount - James Wigderson - Nov 24th, 2020
- Poop Wristbands Draw Ire at Recount - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 24th, 2020
Read more about Presidential Recount here