First Day With Over 100 COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin
6,202 new cases
Wisconsin recorded over 100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time on Tuesday. That’s according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services.
The state had reported six deaths total over the prior two days, data for which primarily covers the weekend.
As a result, what appeared briefly as a decline in the 30-day average daily death total was reversed and the figure now stands at a record average of 44.57. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 16.80.
A total of 3,115 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 720 in Milwaukee County.
The Department of Health Services reported 6,202 new cases on Tuesday from 16,510 processed tests.
The seven-day case total stands at 40,125, below Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 120,080, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.
“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.
DHS reported 279 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 16,209 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,392 in the past week.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,986 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 13 from a day ago and 291 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,295.
Nine patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.
Menominee County has recorded 12,460.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,231.9). Dodge County has recorded 8,788.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,706.9). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Juneau, Chippewa and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.
According to DHS data, 6,724 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,536.8).
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,296 (up from 6,188.7). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
Charts and Maps
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Cases and deaths by county
|
Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths †
|Number of probable deaths ‡
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
|>Case fatality percentage ††
|Adams
|996
|5,953
|65
|6
|1
|4,859.7
|29.3
|0.6%
|Ashland
|613
|5,160
|25
|8
|0
|3,864.3
|50.4
|1.3%
|Barron
|3,345
|14,879
|58
|38
|0
|7,290.8
|82.8
|1.1%
|Bayfield
|626
|5,051
|18
|9
|0
|4,117.3
|59.2
|1.4%
|Brown
|21,748
|104,469
|601
|129
|4
|8,354.0
|49.6
|0.6%
|Buffalo
|741
|3,809
|13
|4
|0
|5,485.2
|29.6
|0.5%
|Burnett
|718
|4,647
|35
|11
|0
|4,648.2
|71.2
|1.5%
|Calumet
|3,928
|15,797
|200
|25
|1
|7,630.7
|48.6
|0.6%
|Chippewa
|4,376
|22,581
|44
|47
|2
|6,814.1
|73.2
|1.1%
|Clark
|2,004
|8,275
|159
|34
|3
|5,768.4
|97.9
|1.7%
|Columbia
|3,204
|22,177
|194
|10
|1
|5,608.5
|17.5
|0.3%
|Crawford
|856
|6,035
|18
|7
|0
|5,170.6
|42.3
|0.8%
|Dane
|25,755
|270,881
|730
|77
|3
|4,873.3
|14.6
|0.3%
|Dodge
|7,840
|32,701
|380
|70
|4
|8,788.7
|78.5
|0.9%
|Door
|1,537
|10,976
|107
|11
|0
|5,479.3
|39.2
|0.7%
|Douglas
|1,822
|12,422
|90
|1
|0
|4,152.8
|2.3
|0.1%
|Dunn
|2,494
|14,154
|102
|9
|0
|5,569.8
|20.1
|0.4%
|Eau Claire
|7,336
|37,074
|102
|56
|4
|7,129.7
|54.4
|0.8%
|Florence
|296
|1,301
|17
|11
|0
|6,695.3
|248.8
|3.7%
|Fond du Lac
|8,038
|34,543
|390
|46
|4
|7,775.7
|44.5
|0.6%
|Forest
|702
|3,215
|42
|16
|2
|7,645.4
|174.3
|2.3%
|Grant
|3,260
|19,006
|199
|59
|2
|6,224.5
|112.7
|1.8%
|Green
|1,565
|12,213
|28
|5
|1
|4,245.3
|13.6
|0.3%
|Green Lake
|1,137
|6,028
|227
|5
|0
|5,956.6
|26.2
|0.4%
|Iowa
|1,220
|8,676
|40
|4
|0
|5,126.3
|16.8
|0.3%
|Iron
|336
|2,041
|60
|8
|3
|5,749.5
|136.9
|2.4%
|Jackson
|1,596
|8,693
|18
|4
|0
|7,731.1
|19.4
|0.3%
|Jefferson
|4,993
|28,679
|324
|33
|1
|5,896.7
|39.0
|0.7%
|Juneau
|1,812
|12,299
|9
|7
|0
|6,734.1
|26.0
|0.4%
|Kenosha
|8,761
|56,948
|955
|131
|3
|5,207.7
|77.9
|1.5%
|Kewaunee
|1,594
|5,790
|43
|15
|0
|7,721.4
|72.7
|0.9%
|La Crosse
|7,500
|39,690
|262
|33
|0
|6,338.0
|27.9
|0.4%
|Lafayette
|1,032
|5,132
|28
|3
|0
|6,112.7
|17.8
|0.3%
|Langlade
|1,474
|5,515
|76
|25
|7
|7,453.1
|126.4
|1.7%
|Lincoln
|1,815
|8,172
|93
|25
|7
|6,381.4
|87.9
|1.4%
|Manitowoc
|4,648
|22,874
|635
|35
|4
|5,791.6
|43.6
|0.8%
|Marathon
|9,140
|38,578
|735
|113
|13
|6,783.4
|83.9
|1.2%
|Marinette
|2,794
|14,052
|227
|26
|0
|6,825.0
|63.5
|0.9%
|Marquette
|999
|4,740
|116
|13
|0
|6,496.3
|84.5
|1.3%
|Menominee
|546
|3,550
|1
|2
|0
|12,460.1
|45.6
|0.4%
|Milwaukee
|63,507
|366,208
|4,479
|720
|10
|6,724.0
|76.2
|1.1%
|Monroe
|2,365
|14,649
|28
|12
|0
|5,141.5
|26.1
|0.5%
|Oconto
|3,014
|13,166
|206
|24
|3
|7,939.5
|63.2
|0.8%
|Oneida
|2,174
|13,019
|67
|29
|1
|6,053.5
|80.8
|1.3%
|Outagamie
|13,233
|63,081
|763
|115
|0
|7,199.7
|62.6
|0.9%
|Ozaukee
|4,458
|29,963
|542
|33
|3
|5,045.3
|37.3
|0.7%
|Pepin
|442
|2,286
|5
|2
|0
|6,014.4
|27.2
|0.5%
|Pierce
|1,935
|12,377
|342
|17
|4
|4,647.5
|40.8
|0.9%
|Polk
|1,975
|14,403
|18
|5
|0
|4,498.9
|11.4
|0.3%
|Portage
|4,446
|20,657
|197
|36
|2
|6,286.9
|50.9
|0.8%
|Price
|676
|4,262
|33
|3
|0
|4,895.7
|21.7
|0.4%
|Racine
|13,371
|87,007
|1,300
|162
|5
|6,849.8
|83.0
|1.2%
|Richland
|832
|7,706
|17
|12
|0
|4,697.4
|67.8
|1.4%
|Rock
|8,832
|56,754
|324
|74
|2
|5,510.9
|46.2
|0.8%
|Rusk
|797
|3,739
|22
|6
|0
|5,483.7
|41.3
|0.8%
|Sauk
|3,317
|28,835
|117
|17
|0
|5,291.5
|27.1
|0.5%
|Sawyer
|826
|6,373
|10
|7
|0
|4,985.2
|42.2
|0.8%
|Shawano
|3,563
|13,528
|144
|46
|2
|8,635.5
|111.5
|1.3%
|Sheboygan
|8,639
|35,445
|311
|51
|2
|7,544.0
|44.5
|0.6%
|St. Croix
|4,086
|26,547
|204
|19
|0
|4,634.3
|21.5
|0.5%
|Taylor
|1,099
|4,496
|100
|10
|3
|5,340.1
|48.6
|0.9%
|Trempealeau
|2,240
|9,455
|34
|14
|0
|7,636.7
|47.7
|0.6%
|Vernon
|1,012
|10,211
|6
|7
|0
|3,341.4
|23.1
|0.7%
|Vilas
|1,148
|6,719
|29
|11
|0
|5,301.1
|50.8
|1.0%
|Walworth
|5,604
|32,786
|864
|48
|2
|5,461.2
|46.8
|0.9%
|Washburn
|606
|4,667
|28
|2
|0
|3,822.6
|12.6
|0.3%
|Washington
|8,287
|39,890
|946
|65
|5
|6,162.0
|48.3
|0.8%
|Waukesha
|24,447
|127,059
|1,991
|182
|8
|6,132.6
|45.7
|0.7%
|Waupaca
|3,535
|15,692
|475
|78
|27
|6,833.4
|150.8
|2.2%
|Waushara
|1,705
|9,017
|57
|7
|0
|7,017.0
|28.8
|0.4%
|Winnebago
|12,682
|62,945
|1,124
|104
|4
|7,488.9
|61.4
|0.8%
|Wood
|3,923
|23,038
|219
|26
|4
|5,299.5
|35.1
|0.7%
