First Day With Over 100 COVID-19 Deaths in Wisconsin

6,202 new cases

By - Nov 24th, 2020 04:28 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Wisconsin recorded over 100 COVID-19 deaths in a single day for the first time on Tuesday. That’s according to data released Tuesday afternoon by the state Department of Health Services.

The state had reported six deaths total over the prior two days, data for which primarily covers the weekend.

As a result, what appeared briefly as a decline in the 30-day average daily death total was reversed and the figure now stands at a record average of 44.57. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 16.80.

A total of 3,115 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 720 in Milwaukee County.

The Department of Health Services reported 6,202 new cases on Tuesday from 16,510 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 40,125, below Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 120,080, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 33.42%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 33.99%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 279 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 16,209 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,392 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,986 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 13 from a day ago and 291 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,295.

Nine patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 25th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,460.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,231.9). Dodge County has recorded 8,788.7 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,706.9). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Juneau, Chippewa and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,724 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,536.8).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,296 (up from 6,188.7). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases
 Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) >Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 996 5,953 65 6 1 4,859.7 29.3 0.6%
Ashland 613 5,160 25 8 0 3,864.3 50.4 1.3%
Barron 3,345 14,879 58 38 0 7,290.8 82.8 1.1%
Bayfield 626 5,051 18 9 0 4,117.3 59.2 1.4%
Brown 21,748 104,469 601 129 4 8,354.0 49.6 0.6%
Buffalo 741 3,809 13 4 0 5,485.2 29.6 0.5%
Burnett 718 4,647 35 11 0 4,648.2 71.2 1.5%
Calumet 3,928 15,797 200 25 1 7,630.7 48.6 0.6%
Chippewa 4,376 22,581 44 47 2 6,814.1 73.2 1.1%
Clark 2,004 8,275 159 34 3 5,768.4 97.9 1.7%
Columbia 3,204 22,177 194 10 1 5,608.5 17.5 0.3%
Crawford 856 6,035 18 7 0 5,170.6 42.3 0.8%
Dane 25,755 270,881 730 77 3 4,873.3 14.6 0.3%
Dodge 7,840 32,701 380 70 4 8,788.7 78.5 0.9%
Door 1,537 10,976 107 11 0 5,479.3 39.2 0.7%
Douglas 1,822 12,422 90 1 0 4,152.8 2.3 0.1%
Dunn 2,494 14,154 102 9 0 5,569.8 20.1 0.4%
Eau Claire 7,336 37,074 102 56 4 7,129.7 54.4 0.8%
Florence 296 1,301 17 11 0 6,695.3 248.8 3.7%
Fond du Lac 8,038 34,543 390 46 4 7,775.7 44.5 0.6%
Forest 702 3,215 42 16 2 7,645.4 174.3 2.3%
Grant 3,260 19,006 199 59 2 6,224.5 112.7 1.8%
Green 1,565 12,213 28 5 1 4,245.3 13.6 0.3%
Green Lake 1,137 6,028 227 5 0 5,956.6 26.2 0.4%
Iowa 1,220 8,676 40 4 0 5,126.3 16.8 0.3%
Iron 336 2,041 60 8 3 5,749.5 136.9 2.4%
Jackson 1,596 8,693 18 4 0 7,731.1 19.4 0.3%
Jefferson 4,993 28,679 324 33 1 5,896.7 39.0 0.7%
Juneau 1,812 12,299 9 7 0 6,734.1 26.0 0.4%
Kenosha 8,761 56,948 955 131 3 5,207.7 77.9 1.5%
Kewaunee 1,594 5,790 43 15 0 7,721.4 72.7 0.9%
La Crosse 7,500 39,690 262 33 0 6,338.0 27.9 0.4%
Lafayette 1,032 5,132 28 3 0 6,112.7 17.8 0.3%
Langlade 1,474 5,515 76 25 7 7,453.1 126.4 1.7%
Lincoln 1,815 8,172 93 25 7 6,381.4 87.9 1.4%
Manitowoc 4,648 22,874 635 35 4 5,791.6 43.6 0.8%
Marathon 9,140 38,578 735 113 13 6,783.4 83.9 1.2%
Marinette 2,794 14,052 227 26 0 6,825.0 63.5 0.9%
Marquette 999 4,740 116 13 0 6,496.3 84.5 1.3%
Menominee 546 3,550 1 2 0 12,460.1 45.6 0.4%
Milwaukee 63,507 366,208 4,479 720 10 6,724.0 76.2 1.1%
Monroe 2,365 14,649 28 12 0 5,141.5 26.1 0.5%
Oconto 3,014 13,166 206 24 3 7,939.5 63.2 0.8%
Oneida 2,174 13,019 67 29 1 6,053.5 80.8 1.3%
Outagamie 13,233 63,081 763 115 0 7,199.7 62.6 0.9%
Ozaukee 4,458 29,963 542 33 3 5,045.3 37.3 0.7%
Pepin 442 2,286 5 2 0 6,014.4 27.2 0.5%
Pierce 1,935 12,377 342 17 4 4,647.5 40.8 0.9%
Polk 1,975 14,403 18 5 0 4,498.9 11.4 0.3%
Portage 4,446 20,657 197 36 2 6,286.9 50.9 0.8%
Price 676 4,262 33 3 0 4,895.7 21.7 0.4%
Racine 13,371 87,007 1,300 162 5 6,849.8 83.0 1.2%
Richland 832 7,706 17 12 0 4,697.4 67.8 1.4%
Rock 8,832 56,754 324 74 2 5,510.9 46.2 0.8%
Rusk 797 3,739 22 6 0 5,483.7 41.3 0.8%
Sauk 3,317 28,835 117 17 0 5,291.5 27.1 0.5%
Sawyer 826 6,373 10 7 0 4,985.2 42.2 0.8%
Shawano 3,563 13,528 144 46 2 8,635.5 111.5 1.3%
Sheboygan 8,639 35,445 311 51 2 7,544.0 44.5 0.6%
St. Croix 4,086 26,547 204 19 0 4,634.3 21.5 0.5%
Taylor 1,099 4,496 100 10 3 5,340.1 48.6 0.9%
Trempealeau 2,240 9,455 34 14 0 7,636.7 47.7 0.6%
Vernon 1,012 10,211 6 7 0 3,341.4 23.1 0.7%
Vilas 1,148 6,719 29 11 0 5,301.1 50.8 1.0%
Walworth 5,604 32,786 864 48 2 5,461.2 46.8 0.9%
Washburn 606 4,667 28 2 0 3,822.6 12.6 0.3%
Washington 8,287 39,890 946 65 5 6,162.0 48.3 0.8%
Waukesha 24,447 127,059 1,991 182 8 6,132.6 45.7 0.7%
Waupaca 3,535 15,692 475 78 27 6,833.4 150.8 2.2%
Waushara 1,705 9,017 57 7 0 7,017.0 28.8 0.4%
Winnebago 12,682 62,945 1,124 104 4 7,488.9 61.4 0.8%
Wood 3,923 23,038 219 26 4 5,299.5 35.1 0.7%

