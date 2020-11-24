Recount On Track To Finish Friday
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee
Milwaukee County Clerk George Christenson’s afternoon briefing. 380,000 out of 460,000 ballots processed. Will be done Friday now, according to the self described optimist https://t.co/GKj52Cyyur
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 24, 2020
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Presidential Recount
- Recount On Track To Finish Friday - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 24th, 2020
- Early Recount Has Small Gain for Trump - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 24th, 2020
- Op Ed: Republican Slams Party for State Recount - James Wigderson - Nov 24th, 2020
- Poop Wristbands Draw Ire at Recount - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 24th, 2020
- City Finds 386 Sealed Ballots In a Box - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 24th, 2020
- 386 Unprocessed Absentee Ballots from Ward 315 Found - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 24th, 2020
- Day 5 of the Recount - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 24th, 2020
- President Trump Tweets Erroneous Voting Claim, WEC Responds - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 24th, 2020
- Nine Suburbs Have Completed Their Recounts - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 23rd, 2020
- Trump Campaign Objects to Over 160,000 County Ballots - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 23rd, 2020
Read more about Presidential Recount here
Categories: Uncategorized