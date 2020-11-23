Nine Suburbs Have Completed Their Recounts
Recount adjourns for day. Bayside, Brown Deer, Greendale, Hales Corners, Wauwatosa, Cudahy, Shorewood, Franklin and Oak Creek are finished. West Allis, Whitefish Bay, South Milwaukee & Glendale just have to run ballots through machines.
Milwaukee County back on track says Henry
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 24, 2020
More about the Presidential Recount
