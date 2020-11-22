Jeramey Jannene
3,507 New Cases, 0 Deaths Reported Sunday

Glitch? One day blip? Or the start of a new trend? Time will tell.

By - Nov 22nd, 2020 04:30 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Sunday’s data release from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services serves as a good example of why it’s more important to look at averages and weekly totals than one-day totals to understand the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported no new deaths for the first time since October 18th. The state is averaging 52.57 per day over the past week.

“We are pleased to report no new deaths in today’s update. And remember, we encourage you to check 7-day averages for case counts to get a better idea of trends, as those smooth out day-to-day fluctuations,” said DHS in a tweet announcing the daily data release.

DHS reported 3,507 new cases on Sunday from 14,899 processed tests. It’s the lowest total of new cases reported since October 26th.

The seven-day case total stands at 42,307, below Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 126,320, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 33.49%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.13%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 89 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release, the lowest total since October 26th. A total of 15,823 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,442 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported that 1,990 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of two from a day ago and 108 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,243.

Twenty-one patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis.

DHS reported zero deaths Sunday. A total of 3,005 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 700 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 42 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 16.2.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 26th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,231.9 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,209). Dodge County has recorded 8,628.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,566.8). Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Florence, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Juneau, Chippewa and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,536.8 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,476.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,135.1 (up from 6,074.5). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 977 5,874 67 6 1 4,767.00 29.3 0.60%
Ashland 580 5,110 24 8 0 3,656.30 50.4 1.40%
Barron 3,250 14,829 57 37 0 7,083.70 80.6 1.10%
Bayfield 616 5,015 18 7 0 4,051.60 46 1.10%
Brown 21,156 103,685 524 127 4 8,126.60 48.8 0.60%
Buffalo 715 3,772 11 4 0 5,292.80 29.6 0.60%
Burnett 704 4,593 23 10 0 4,557.50 64.7 1.40%
Calumet 3,862 15,600 185 25 1 7,502.50 48.6 0.60%
Chippewa 4,255 22,428 43 45 2 6,625.70 70.1 1.10%
Clark 1,961 8,195 145 33 3 5,644.60 95 1.70%
Columbia 3,121 21,998 193 10 1 5,463.20 17.5 0.30%
Crawford 815 5,992 15 5 0 4,923.00 30.2 0.60%
Dane 24,866 268,134 688 75 3 4,705.00 14.2 0.30%
Dodge 7,697 32,533 370 66 4 8,628.40 74 0.90%
Door 1,525 10,860 106 11 0 5,436.50 39.2 0.70%
Douglas 1,738 12,229 84 1 0 3,961.30 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 2,413 14,050 91 8 0 5,388.90 17.9 0.30%
Eau Claire 7,182 36,736 108 54 4 6,980.10 52.5 0.80%
Florence 304 1,291 18 11 0 6,876.30 248.8 3.60%
Fond du Lac 7,859 34,408 361 40 3 7,602.60 38.7 0.50%
Forest 691 3,134 45 16 1 7,525.60 174.3 2.30%
Grant 3,203 18,820 195 57 2 6,115.60 108.8 1.80%
Green 1,542 12,160 28 5 1 4,182.90 13.6 0.30%
Green Lake 1,121 5,928 213 5 0 5,872.80 26.2 0.40%
Iowa 1,180 8,567 36 4 0 4,958.20 16.8 0.30%
Iron 326 2,035 58 6 3 5,578.40 102.7 1.80%
Jackson 1,573 8,650 19 4 0 7,619.60 19.4 0.30%
Jefferson 4,849 28,197 312 33 1 5,726.60 39 0.70%
Juneau 1,777 12,256 9 7 0 6,604.00 26 0.40%
Kenosha 8,425 56,322 917 123 3 5,008.00 73.1 1.50%
Kewaunee 1,567 5,735 41 15 0 7,590.60 72.7 1.00%
La Crosse 7,340 39,279 264 32 0 6,202.80 27 0.40%
Lafayette 1,022 5,099 21 3 0 6,053.40 17.8 0.30%
Langlade 1,447 5,437 75 24 7 7,316.60 121.4 1.70%
Lincoln 1,774 8,141 85 22 5 6,237.30 77.4 1.20%
Manitowoc 4,527 22,668 616 33 4 5,640.80 41.1 0.70%
Marathon 8,965 38,109 729 113 12 6,653.50 83.9 1.30%
Marinette 2,732 13,944 218 25 0 6,673.50 61.1 0.90%
Marquette 994 4,715 113 12 0 6,463.80 78 1.20%
Menominee 536 3,544 1 2 0 12,231.90 45.6 0.40%
Milwaukee 61,739 362,515 4,302 700 9 6,536.80 74.1 1.10%
Monroe 2,304 14,602 27 11 0 5,008.90 23.9 0.50%
Oconto 2,981 13,076 203 23 3 7,852.60 60.6 0.80%
Oneida 2,140 13,025 62 28 1 5,958.80 78 1.30%
Outagamie 13,035 62,477 718 113 0 7,091.90 61.5 0.90%
Ozaukee 4,328 29,568 531 33 3 4,898.10 37.3 0.80%
Pepin 438 2,270 4 2 0 5,960.00 27.2 0.50%
Pierce 1,855 12,230 348 16 4 4,455.40 38.4 0.90%
Polk 1,894 14,289 18 5 0 4,314.40 11.4 0.30%
Portage 4,372 20,533 195 35 2 6,182.20 49.5 0.80%
Price 659 4,239 30 3 0 4,772.60 21.7 0.50%
Racine 13,093 86,490 1,269 149 3 6,707.40 76.3 1.10%
Richland 806 7,680 18 12 0 4,550.60 67.8 1.50%
Rock 8,664 56,378 315 69 2 5,406.00 43.1 0.80%
Rusk 742 3,710 22 5 0 5,105.30 34.4 0.70%
Sauk 3,279 28,679 112 16 0 5,230.80 25.5 0.50%
Sawyer 788 6,279 9 7 0 4,755.90 42.2 0.90%
Shawano 3,534 13,449 128 44 1 8,565.20 106.6 1.20%
Sheboygan 8,347 34,954 310 48 2 7,289.00 41.9 0.60%
St. Croix 3,964 26,250 206 19 0 4,495.90 21.5 0.50%
Taylor 1,033 4,428 96 10 2 5,019.40 48.6 1.00%
Trempealeau 2,175 9,377 31 12 0 7,415.10 40.9 0.60%
Vernon 993 10,140 6 7 0 3,278.60 23.1 0.70%
Vilas 1,112 6,677 29 11 0 5,134.80 50.8 1.00%
Walworth 5,448 32,531 843 46 2 5,309.20 44.8 0.80%
Washburn 581 4,604 32 2 0 3,664.90 12.6 0.30%
Washington 7,997 39,458 909 64 5 5,946.30 47.6 0.80%
Waukesha 23,692 125,535 1,874 181 6 5,943.20 45.4 0.80%
Waupaca 3,522 15,563 429 77 27 6,808.30 148.8 2.20%
Waushara 1,679 8,933 51 7 0 6,910.00 28.8 0.40%
Winnebago 12,511 62,412 1,088 101 4 7,387.90 59.6 0.80%
Wood 3,784 22,829 221 25 4 5,111.70 33.8 0.70%

