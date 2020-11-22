What’s a Remade Ballot?
Elections director Julietta Henry demonstrating how remade ballots will be presented to observers. Ballots are remade if damaged or other situations preventing machine counting. Old ballots preserved. pic.twitter.com/lQgDNO5EeD
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 22, 2020
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Presidential Recount
- Republican Party Attempting to Disenfranchise Voters, Says WEC Commissioner Jacobs - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Much Quieter at the Recount - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Day Three of Recount Brings Increasing Speed - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Trump Campaign Attempting to Toss Out All In-person Absentee Ballots, Says Biden Attorney - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Five Suburbs Complete Recount - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- What’s a Remade Ballot? - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Reviewing the Distance to View the Tabulation Machines - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Swearing in Workers on Day 3 - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 22nd, 2020
- Recount Day Two Brings Objections, Gridlock - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 21st, 2020
- Trump Campaign Objecting to Every Ballot? - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 21st, 2020
Read more about Presidential Recount here