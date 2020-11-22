Two Milwaukee Ballots Struck
City of Milwaukee loses two votes. Absentee vote from military member lacked witness signature. Another absentee vote lacked witness or voter signature. Both were processed on election day, now struck. Central count points city to specific ballots to remove.
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 22, 2020
