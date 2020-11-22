Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Nov 22nd, 2020 07:00 am

Three Businesses Fined for Violating COVID-19 Order

1. Three Businesses Fined for Violating COVID-19 Order

City cites businesses in Bay View, Bronzeville and the Lower East Side.

Nov 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: We Oppose I-94 Expansion

2. Op Ed: We Oppose I-94 Expansion

Will increase pollution and stormwater flooding while worsening racial segregation.

Nov 18th, 2020 by Cassie Steiner, Gregg May, Megan Severson, Lester Williams and Cheryl Nenn

City Streets: 11 Short Streets With Curious Names

3. City Streets: 11 Short Streets With Curious Names

All on the East Side. Four from Sir Walter Scott novels and a couple Harvard connections.

Nov 17th, 2020 by Carl Baehr

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Milwaukee Athletic Club As It Awaits Redevelopment

4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Milwaukee Athletic Club As It Awaits Redevelopment

Historic private club taken down to the studs as redevelopment work starts.

Nov 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Riverwest Apartment Complex Planned

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Riverwest Apartment Complex Planned

Affordable housing project with 91 apartments and food accelerator on E. North Ave.

Nov 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Evers Issues New COVID-19 Order

6. Evers Issues New COVID-19 Order

This order re-ups the statewide mask-mandate.

Nov 20th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Mensah Will Get $125,000 from Wauwatosa

7. Mensah Will Get $125,000 from Wauwatosa

Police officer gets his full salary, plus other payouts, through end of 2021. Hasn’t worked since July.

Nov 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: See How Miller Park Will Become American Family Field

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: See How Miller Park Will Become American Family Field

New signs will light up sky at night, be visible from above.

Nov 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

No Ballots Counted On First Day of Recount

9. No Ballots Counted On First Day of Recount

Trump campaign presents many challenges to recount process.

Nov 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: One in Three Wisconsin Residents Has Tested Negative For COVID-19

10. WI Daily: One in Three Wisconsin Residents Has Tested Negative For COVID-19

New active hospitalization high. Milwaukee County falls to 21st worst all-time outbreak.

Nov 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement From Priorities USA Regarding Court Victory Against the Trump Campaign’s Defamation Lawsuit in Wisconsin

1. Statement From Priorities USA Regarding Court Victory Against the Trump Campaign’s Defamation Lawsuit in Wisconsin

 

Nov 13th, 2020 by Priorities USA

The Wauwatosa Police Department Investigates Shooting Incident at Mayfair Mall

2. The Wauwatosa Police Department Investigates Shooting Incident at Mayfair Mall

 

Nov 20th, 2020 by City of Wauwatosa Police Department

Gov. Evers Announces New Public Health Emergency Due to Overwhelmed Wisconsin Hospitals, Issues New Face Coverings Order

3. Gov. Evers Announces New Public Health Emergency Due to Overwhelmed Wisconsin Hospitals, Issues New Face Coverings Order

 

Nov 20th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Help catch those responsible for the unsolved murder of a promising young man

4. Help catch those responsible for the unsolved murder of a promising young man

Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey November 18, 2020

Nov 18th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey

Three Suspects Arrested in the Shots Fired Incident on I-894

5. Three Suspects Arrested in the Shots Fired Incident on I-894

 

Nov 21st, 2020 by Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office

A Better Wisconsin Together Applauds Gov. Tony Evers’ New Effort to Take on COVID

6. A Better Wisconsin Together Applauds Gov. Tony Evers’ New Effort to Take on COVID

 

Nov 17th, 2020 by A Better Wisconsin Together

Wisconsin Teachers’ Unions Defend Local Health Departments’ Authority and Call for Even Stronger Action!

7. Wisconsin Teachers’ Unions Defend Local Health Departments’ Authority and Call for Even Stronger Action!

 

Nov 17th, 2020 by Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association

Erpenbach Responds to Vos Press Conference with No New Ideas

8. Erpenbach Responds to Vos Press Conference with No New Ideas

State Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) released the following statement in response to the Assembly GOP press conference today.

Nov 17th, 2020 by State Sen. Jon Erpenbach

Milwaukee Art Museum Workers Overwhelmingly Vote to Join Machinists Union

9. Milwaukee Art Museum Workers Overwhelmingly Vote to Join Machinists Union

 

Nov 13th, 2020 by International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers District 10

MATC Invites Artists to Develop Works for Display at Downtown Milwaukee Campus

10. MATC Invites Artists to Develop Works for Display at Downtown Milwaukee Campus

 

Nov 13th, 2020 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

