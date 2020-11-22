The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Three Businesses Fined for Violating COVID-19 Order
City cites businesses in Bay View, Bronzeville and the Lower East Side.
Nov 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Op Ed: We Oppose I-94 Expansion
Will increase pollution and stormwater flooding while worsening racial segregation.
Nov 18th, 2020 by Cassie Steiner, Gregg May, Megan Severson, Lester Williams and Cheryl Nenn
3. City Streets: 11 Short Streets With Curious Names
All on the East Side. Four from Sir Walter Scott novels and a couple Harvard connections.
Nov 17th, 2020 by Carl Baehr
4. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Milwaukee Athletic Club As It Awaits Redevelopment
Historic private club taken down to the studs as redevelopment work starts.
Nov 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Riverwest Apartment Complex Planned
Affordable housing project with 91 apartments and food accelerator on E. North Ave.
Nov 16th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Evers Issues New COVID-19 Order
This order re-ups the statewide mask-mandate.
Nov 20th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. Mensah Will Get $125,000 from Wauwatosa
Police officer gets his full salary, plus other payouts, through end of 2021. Hasn’t worked since July.
Nov 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: See How Miller Park Will Become American Family Field
New signs will light up sky at night, be visible from above.
Nov 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. No Ballots Counted On First Day of Recount
Trump campaign presents many challenges to recount process.
Nov 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. WI Daily: One in Three Wisconsin Residents Has Tested Negative For COVID-19
New active hospitalization high. Milwaukee County falls to 21st worst all-time outbreak.
Nov 15th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
4. Help catch those responsible for the unsolved murder of a promising young man
Statement of Alderman Khalif J. Rainey November 18, 2020
Nov 18th, 2020 by Ald. Khalif Rainey
8. Erpenbach Responds to Vos Press Conference with No New Ideas
State Senator Jon Erpenbach (D-West Point) released the following statement in response to the Assembly GOP press conference today.
Nov 17th, 2020 by State Sen. Jon Erpenbach
