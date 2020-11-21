Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

3,005 Wisconsin Residents Have Died As a Result of COVID-19

6,224 new cases reported Saturday.

By - Nov 21st, 2020 05:39 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 6,224 new cases on Saturday from 17,893 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 44,858, below Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 129,398, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 34.67%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.72%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 208 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 15,526 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, a 1,508 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,990 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 86 from a day ago and 44 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,230.

Twenty patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis as of Wednesday’s data release.

DHS reported 51 deaths Saturday. A total of 3,005 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 699 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 43.4 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 15.07.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 26th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,209 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,140.6). Dodge County has recorded 8,566.8 cases per 100,000 residents. Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Florence, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Juneau, Chippewa and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,476.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,374.9).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,074.5 (up from 5,966.8). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 954 5,857 67 6 1 4,654.80 29.3 0.60%
Ashland 562 4,986 25 8 0 3,542.80 50.4 1.40%
Barron 3,212 14,737 55 36 0 7,000.90 78.5 1.10%
Bayfield 607 4,891 18 7 0 3,992.40 46 1.20%
Brown 21,057 103,337 522 127 4 8,088.60 48.8 0.60%
Buffalo 703 3,749 11 4 0 5,203.90 29.6 0.60%
Burnett 679 4,541 23 10 0 4,395.70 64.7 1.50%
Calumet 3,815 15,504 181 25 1 7,411.20 48.6 0.70%
Chippewa 4,175 22,331 43 45 2 6,501.10 70.1 1.10%
Clark 1,911 8,159 148 33 3 5,500.70 95 1.70%
Columbia 3,076 21,877 194 10 1 5,384.40 17.5 0.30%
Crawford 798 5,939 15 4 0 4,820.30 24.2 0.50%
Dane 24,654 266,695 691 75 3 4,664.90 14.2 0.30%
Dodge 7,642 32,456 368 66 4 8,566.80 74 0.90%
Door 1,511 10,842 106 11 0 5,386.60 39.2 0.70%
Douglas 1,648 12,139 75 1 0 3,756.20 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 2,304 13,943 91 8 0 5,145.50 17.9 0.30%
Eau Claire 7,075 36,582 109 54 4 6,876.10 52.5 0.80%
Florence 296 1,287 19 11 0 6,695.30 248.8 3.70%
Fond du lac 7,856 34,068 341 41 2 7,599.70 39.7 0.50%
Forest 689 3,121 44 16 1 7,503.80 174.3 2.30%
Grant 3,171 18,755 183 57 2 6,054.50 108.8 1.80%
Green 1,519 12,104 28 5 1 4,120.60 13.6 0.30%
Green Lake 1,110 5,908 214 5 0 5,815.20 26.2 0.50%
Iowa 1,162 8,480 36 4 0 4,882.60 16.8 0.30%
Iron 324 2,022 59 6 3 5,544.10 102.7 1.90%
Jackson 1,486 8,621 19 4 0 7,198.20 19.4 0.30%
Jefferson 4,796 28,050 312 33 1 5,664.00 39 0.70%
Juneau 1,746 12,128 9 7 0 6,488.80 26 0.40%
Kenosha 8,446 56,047 836 122 3 5,020.50 72.5 1.40%
Kewaunee 1,548 5,727 41 15 0 7,498.50 72.7 1.00%
La Crosse 7,287 39,084 260 32 0 6,158.00 27 0.40%
Lafayette 1,009 5,081 19 2 0 5,976.40 11.8 0.20%
Langlade 1,439 5,424 73 24 7 7,276.10 121.4 1.70%
Lincoln 1,738 8,092 78 22 4 6,110.70 77.4 1.30%
Manitowoc 4,493 22,585 599 33 4 5,598.50 41.1 0.70%
Marathon 8,845 37,900 699 112 12 6,564.40 83.1 1.30%
Marinette 2,717 13,896 216 25 0 6,636.90 61.1 0.90%
Marquette 992 4,694 112 12 0 6,450.80 78 1.20%
Menominee 535 3,544 1 2 0 12,209.00 45.6 0.40%
Milwaukee 61,165 360,751 4,130 699 9 6,476.10 74 1.10%
Monroe 2,238 14,406 27 11 0 4,865.40 23.9 0.50%
Oconto 2,971 13,019 203 23 3 7,826.20 60.6 0.80%
Oneida 2,099 12,905 66 28 1 5,844.70 78 1.30%
Outagamie 12,930 62,276 703 113 0 7,034.80 61.5 0.90%
Ozaukee 4,301 29,453 529 33 3 4,867.60 37.3 0.80%
Pepin 433 2,258 4 2 0 5,892.00 27.2 0.50%
Pierce 1,811 12,159 339 16 4 4,349.70 38.4 0.90%
Polk 1,829 14,199 17 5 0 4,166.30 11.4 0.30%
Portage 4,311 20,395 197 35 2 6,096.00 49.5 0.80%
Price 647 4,211 29 3 0 4,685.70 21.7 0.50%
Racine 12,943 86,023 1,263 149 3 6,630.50 76.3 1.20%
Richland 786 7,575 18 12 0 4,437.70 67.8 1.50%
Rock 8,507 55,976 317 69 2 5,308.10 43.1 0.80%
Rusk 726 3,663 22 5 0 4,995.20 34.4 0.70%
Sauk 3,239 28,561 113 16 0 5,167.00 25.5 0.50%
Sawyer 771 6,232 8 7 0 4,653.30 42.2 0.90%
Shawano 3,524 13,395 121 44 1 8,541.00 106.6 1.20%
Sheboygan 8,339 34,819 310 48 2 7,282.00 41.9 0.60%
St. Croix 3,875 25,930 199 19 0 4,395.00 21.5 0.50%
Taylor 1,068 4,402 48 11 1 5,189.50 53.4 1.00%
Trempealeau 2,118 9,342 31 12 0 7,220.80 40.9 0.60%
Vernon 964 10,076 6 7 0 3,182.90 23.1 0.70%
Vilas 1,102 6,630 26 11 0 5,088.70 50.8 1.00%
Walworth 5,425 32,340 835 46 2 5,286.80 44.8 0.80%
Washburn 552 4,567 31 2 0 3,482.00 12.6 0.40%
Washington 7,892 39,216 909 64 5 5,868.30 47.6 0.80%
Waukesha 23,661 124,689 1,881 181 6 5,935.40 45.4 0.80%
Waupaca 3,522 15,520 402 81 23 6,808.30 156.6 2.30%
Waushara 1,673 8,910 49 7 0 6,885.30 28.8 0.40%
Winnebago 12,421 62,171 1,064 101 4 7,334.80 59.6 0.80%
Wood 3,739 22,608 213 25 4 5,050.90 33.8 0.70%

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

