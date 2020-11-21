Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 6,224 new cases on Saturday from 17,893 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 44,858, below Thursday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 129,398, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 34.67%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.72%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 208 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 15,526 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, a 1,508 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 1,990 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 86 from a day ago and 44 from a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,230.

Twenty patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis as of Wednesday’s data release.

DHS reported 51 deaths Saturday. A total of 3,005 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 699 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 43.4 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 15.07.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 26th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,209 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,140.6). Dodge County has recorded 8,566.8 cases per 100,000 residents. Shawano, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Florence, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Juneau, Chippewa and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,476.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,374.9).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 6,074.5 (up from 5,966.8). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Cases and deaths by county