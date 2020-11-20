Jeramey Jannene
6,473 New COVID-19 Cases, 78 Deaths

Seven-day positive case rate falls from peak.

By - Nov 20th, 2020 07:11 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 6,473 new cases on Friday from 19,138 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 43,780, below Wednesday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 130,459, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 33.56%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.91%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 190 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 15,526 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, a 1,481 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 2,076 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 28 from a day ago, but an increase of 31 over a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,190.

A record 23 patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis as of Wednesday’s data release.

DHS reported 78 deaths Thursday, the third-highest total on record. A total of 2,793 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 680 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 42.43 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 14.57.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 25th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,140.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,072.1). Shawano County has recorded 8,480.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,354.3). Dodge, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Florence, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Marquette and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,374.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,263.3).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,966.8 (up from 5,854.9). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 942 5,834 64 6 1 4,596.20 29.3 0.60%
Ashland 560 4,951 24 8 0 3,530.20 50.4 1.40%
Barron 3,138 14,614 48 35 0 6,839.60 76.3 1.10%
Bayfield 596 4,872 17 6 0 3,920.00 39.5 1.00%
Brown 20,855 103,013 499 127 4 8,011.00 48.8 0.60%
Buffalo 680 3,714 11 4 0 5,033.70 29.6 0.60%
Burnett 666 4,483 23 9 0 4,311.50 58.3 1.40%
Calumet 3,770 15,414 172 25 1 7,323.80 48.6 0.70%
Chippewa 3,969 22,178 40 44 2 6,180.30 68.5 1.10%
Clark 1,870 8,106 145 32 3 5,382.70 92.1 1.70%
Columbia 3,001 21,749 193 10 1 5,253.10 17.5 0.30%
Crawford 786 5,832 11 4 0 4,747.80 24.2 0.50%
Dane 24,317 265,581 656 72 2 4,601.20 13.6 0.30%
Dodge 7,448 32,174 365 65 4 8,349.30 72.9 0.90%
Door 1,490 10,787 103 10 0 5,311.80 35.6 0.70%
Douglas 1,567 12,017 61 1 0 3,571.60 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 2,275 13,837 90 8 0 5,080.70 17.9 0.40%
Eau Claire 6,930 36,181 88 50 5 6,735.20 48.6 0.70%
Florence 292 1,278 17 11 0 6,604.80 248.8 3.80%
Fond du Lac 7,762 33,941 335 41 2 7,508.70 39.7 0.50%
Forest 682 3,072 43 15 1 7,427.60 163.4 2.20%
Grant 3,130 18,707 180 55 2 5,976.20 105 1.80%
Green 1,495 11,946 27 5 1 4,055.40 13.6 0.30%
Green Lake 1,103 5,889 207 5 0 5,778.50 26.2 0.50%
Iowa 1,144 8,413 31 4 0 4,806.90 16.8 0.30%
Iron 318 2,017 62 6 3 5,441.50 102.7 1.90%
Jackson 1,428 8,511 19 4 0 6,917.30 19.4 0.30%
Jefferson 4,721 27,942 292 33 1 5,575.40 39 0.70%
Juneau 1,714 12,093 7 7 0 6,369.90 26 0.40%
Kenosha 8,305 55,869 835 120 3 4,936.70 71.3 1.40%
Kewaunee 1,528 5,712 41 15 0 7,401.70 72.7 1.00%
La Crosse 7,081 38,863 259 32 0 5,984.00 27 0.50%
Lafayette 1,000 5,059 17 2 0 5,923.10 11.8 0.20%
Langlade 1,427 5,397 70 23 7 7,215.50 116.3 1.60%
Lincoln 1,702 7,990 74 21 4 5,984.10 73.8 1.20%
Manitowoc 4,376 22,484 591 33 4 5,452.70 41.1 0.80%
Marathon 8,715 37,675 691 111 12 6,468.00 82.4 1.30%
Marinette 2,677 13,853 212 25 0 6,539.20 61.1 0.90%
Marquette 983 4,673 109 11 0 6,392.20 71.5 1.10%
Menominee 532 3,536 1 2 0 12,140.60 45.6 0.40%
Milwaukee 60,210 358,475 4,049 689 9 6,374.90 73 1.10%
Monroe 2,191 14,304 26 11 0 4,763.30 23.9 0.50%
Oconto 2,946 12,967 200 23 3 7,760.40 60.6 0.80%
Oneida 2,079 12,941 59 28 1 5,789.00 78 1.30%
Outagamie 12,845 61,954 630 111 0 6,988.60 60.4 0.90%
Ozaukee 4,190 29,268 503 33 3 4,742.00 37.3 0.80%
Pepin 412 2,232 6 2 0 5,606.20 27.2 0.50%
Pierce 1,776 12,061 330 15 4 4,265.60 36 0.80%
Polk 1,782 13,943 17 5 0 4,059.20 11.4 0.30%
Portage 4,247 20,255 182 34 2 6,005.50 48.1 0.80%
Price 640 4,185 28 3 0 4,635.00 21.7 0.50%
Racine 12,606 85,753 1,232 148 3 6,457.90 75.8 1.20%
Richland 767 7,564 18 11 0 4,330.40 62.1 1.40%
Rock 8,255 55,522 299 68 2 5,150.80 42.4 0.80%
Rusk 701 3,634 22 5 0 4,823.20 34.4 0.70%
Sauk 3,150 28,374 102 16 0 5,025.00 25.5 0.50%
Sawyer 753 6,161 7 7 0 4,544.60 42.2 0.90%
Shawano 3,499 13,361 109 44 1 8,480.40 106.6 1.30%
Sheboygan 8,173 34,591 274 48 2 7,137.10 41.9 0.60%
St. Croix 3,807 25,783 183 19 0 4,317.80 21.5 0.50%
Taylor 1,049 4,390 46 11 1 5,097.20 53.4 1.00%
Trempealeau 2,062 9,293 29 11 0 7,029.90 37.5 0.50%
Vernon 939 10,012 6 7 0 3,100.30 23.1 0.70%
Vilas 1,074 6,608 26 11 0 4,959.40 50.8 1.00%
Walworth 5,319 32,179 786 46 2 5,183.50 44.8 0.90%
Washburn 544 4,521 28 2 0 3,431.50 12.6 0.40%
Washington 7,657 39,041 847 64 5 5,693.50 47.6 0.80%
Waukesha 23,175 123,903 1,838 176 5 5,813.50 44.1 0.80%
Waupaca 3,472 15,431 399 78 23 6,711.60 150.8 2.20%
Waushara 1,665 8,881 48 7 0 6,852.40 28.8 0.40%
Winnebago 12,312 61,946 975 101 4 7,270.40 59.6 0.80%
Wood 3,673 22,401 211 23 4 4,961.80 31.1 0.60%

