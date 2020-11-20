Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 6,473 new cases on Friday from 19,138 processed tests.

The seven-day case total stands at 43,780, below Wednesday’s record 45,946. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. The seven-day testing total stands at 130,459, below Wednesday’s record 133,019 tests.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 33.56%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.91%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 190 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 15,526 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, a 1,481 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported 2,076 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, a decrease of 28 from a day ago, but an increase of 31 over a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,190.

A record 23 patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis as of Wednesday’s data release.

DHS reported 78 deaths Thursday, the third-highest total on record. A total of 2,793 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 680 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 42.43 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 14.57.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 25th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 12,140.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 12,072.1). Shawano County has recorded 8,480.4 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,354.3). Dodge, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Fond du Lac, Kewaunee, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Jackson, Waupaca, Florence, Barron, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Marquette and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,374.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,263.3).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,966.8 (up from 5,854.9). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,519.4 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

