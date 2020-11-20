Milwaukee Adds 73 Votes, Trump Observer Challenges Curbside Ballot Envelope
Trump observer triggers challenge on city of Milwaukee curbside vote envelope. Poll worker raises hand to get guidance. ED Claire Woodall-Vogg brings it to commission to settle issue. pic.twitter.com/9OjeDTEwdh
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) November 20, 2020
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
More about the Presidential Recount
- No Ballots Counted On First Day of Recount - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 20th, 2020
- Trump Campaign Objects to Objection Process - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 20th, 2020
- Milwaukee Adds 73 Votes, Trump Observer Challenges Curbside Ballot Envelope - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 20th, 2020
- Commissioners Debate Trump Campaign Requests - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 20th, 2020
- Reactions to Wisconsin GOP’s Script To Toss Ballots During Recount - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 20th, 2020
- Trump Campaign Objections - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 20th, 2020
- Trump Campaign Contests the Recount Process - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 20th, 2020
- Individual Refuses to Wear Mask During Recount - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 20th, 2020
- Election Workers Get Sworn In - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 20th, 2020
- Test of a Tabulating Machine - Urban Milwaukee - Nov 20th, 2020
Read more about Presidential Recount here