The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 7,989 new COVID-19 cases from 20,129 processed tests.

The number of tests processed is also setting new highs, but the percentage of tests registering a positive isn’t falling.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 34.54%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.79%, a record. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

The seven-day case total rose to a record 45,946. A week ago the running total was 41,889. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. A record 133,019 tests have been processed in the past week.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 283 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release . A total of 15,100 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, a record 1,593 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Tuesday a record 2,277 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of three over Monday and 207 over a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,083. WHA updates its dashboard at 3:30 p.m., after the time of publication.

Twenty-two patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis as of Wednesday’s data release, below Wednesday’s record of 22.

DHS reported 53 deaths Wednesday. A total of 2,793 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 668 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 39.77 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 11.97.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 23rd worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 11,980.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 11,570.1). Shawano County has recorded 8,269.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,172.6). Dodge, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Kewaunee, Fond du Lac, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Jackson, Florence, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Barron, Marquette and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,172.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,070.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,740.1 (up from 5,479.2). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released last Wednesday.

