Record 7,989 New Cases

283 hospitalizations, 53 deaths

By - Nov 18th, 2020 02:47 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported a record 7,989 new COVID-19 cases from 20,129 processed tests.

The number of tests processed is also setting new highs, but the percentage of tests registering a positive isn’t falling.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 34.54%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.79%, a record. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

The seven-day case total rose to a record 45,946. A week ago the running total was 41,889. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety. A record 133,019 tests have been processed in the past week.

“Since our surge in cases started we been saying it would get worse before it gets better, and you can see it happening,” said DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm during a press briefing Wednesday.

DHS reported 283 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release . A total of 15,100 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, a record 1,593 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported Tuesday a record 2,277 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of three over Monday and 207 over a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,083. WHA updates its dashboard at 3:30 p.m., after the time of publication.

Twenty-two patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis as of Wednesday’s data release, below Wednesday’s record of 22.

DHS reported 53 deaths Wednesday. A total of 2,793 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 668 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 39.77 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 11.97.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 23rd worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 11,980.8 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 11,570.1). Shawano County has recorded 8,269.5 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,172.6). Dodge, Brown, Oconto, Forest, Kewaunee, Fond du Lac, Calumet, Winnebago, Langlade, Sheboygan, Outagamie, Waushara, Trempealeau, Waupaca, Jackson, Florence, Eau Claire, Marinette, Marathon, Barron, Marquette and Racine counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,172.9 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 6,070.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,740.1 (up from 5,479.2). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released last Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 887 5,736 62 6 1 4,327.90 29.3 0.70%
Ashland 539 4,892 21 7 0 3,397.80 44.1 1.30%
Barron 2,882 14,400 48 35 0 6,281.60 76.3 1.20%
Bayfield 572 4,816 17 6 0 3,762.20 39.5 1.00%
Brown 20,307 102,035 475 124 4 7,800.50 47.6 0.60%
Buffalo 623 3,680 11 4 0 4,611.70 29.6 0.60%
Burnett 617 4,417 21 9 0 3,994.30 58.3 1.50%
Calumet 3,687 15,244 154 21 1 7,162.60 40.8 0.60%
Chippewa 3,797 21,827 39 42 2 5,912.50 65.4 1.10%
Clark 1,788 7,993 135 30 3 5,146.70 86.4 1.70%
Columbia 2,855 21,415 191 10 1 4,997.50 17.5 0.40%
Crawford 725 5,782 8 4 0 4,379.30 24.2 0.60%
Dane 23,474 262,791 631 68 2 4,441.70 12.9 0.30%
Dodge 7,102 31,723 355 59 4 7,961.40 66.1 0.80%
Door 1,438 10,530 101 10 0 5,126.40 35.6 0.70%
Douglas 1,421 11,847 20 1 0 3,238.80 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 2,161 13,633 85 5 0 4,826.10 11.2 0.20%
Eau Claire 6,602 35,585 83 46 5 6,416.40 44.7 0.70%
Florence 285 1,271 16 11 0 6,446.50 248.8 3.90%
Fond du Lac 7,421 33,545 298 35 2 7,178.90 33.9 0.50%
Forest 669 3,041 39 15 0 7,286.00 163.4 2.20%
Grant 3,063 18,605 136 53 2 5,848.30 101.2 1.70%
Green 1,441 11,850 26 5 1 3,909.00 13.6 0.30%
Green Lake 1,079 5,839 191 5 0 5,652.80 26.2 0.50%
Iowa 1,073 8,264 29 4 0 4,508.60 16.8 0.40%
Iron 310 1,995 61 6 3 5,304.60 102.7 1.90%
Jackson 1,362 8,389 17 4 0 6,597.60 19.4 0.30%
Jefferson 4,526 27,694 268 33 1 5,345.10 39 0.70%
Juneau 1,655 11,959 7 7 0 6,150.60 26 0.40%
Kenosha 7,997 55,004 778 110 3 4,753.60 65.4 1.40%
Kewaunee 1,487 5,673 40 14 0 7,203.10 67.8 0.90%
La Crosse 6,845 38,261 256 31 0 5,784.50 26.2 0.50%
Lafayette 958 4,991 13 2 0 5,674.30 11.8 0.20%
Langlade 1,406 5,354 68 21 7 7,109.30 106.2 1.50%
Lincoln 1,622 7,888 72 16 4 5,702.80 56.3 1.00%
Manitowoc 4,237 22,152 563 29 4 5,279.50 36.1 0.70%
Marathon 8,497 37,087 643 108 12 6,306.20 80.2 1.30%
Marinette 2,592 13,746 204 24 0 6,331.50 58.6 0.90%
Marquette 963 4,631 108 7 0 6,262.20 45.5 0.70%
Menominee 525 3,505 1 2 0 11,980.80 45.6 0.40%
Milwaukee 58,302 353,910 3,873 668 9 6,172.90 70.7 1.10%
Monroe 2,039 14,140 26 11 0 4,432.80 23.9 0.50%
Oconto 2,872 12,877 185 23 3 7,565.50 60.6 0.80%
Oneida 1,999 12,847 50 24 1 5,566.20 66.8 1.20%
Outagamie 12,532 61,094 570 107 0 6,818.30 58.2 0.90%
Ozaukee 3,982 28,880 475 32 3 4,506.60 36.2 0.80%
Pepin 381 2,173 5 2 0 5,184.40 27.2 0.50%
Pierce 1,625 11,738 306 11 3 3,903.00 26.4 0.70%
Polk 1,693 13,775 15 4 0 3,856.50 9.1 0.20%
Portage 4,140 19,981 164 31 2 5,854.20 43.8 0.70%
Price 618 4,128 24 3 0 4,475.70 21.7 0.50%
Racine 12,066 85,084 1,179 141 3 6,181.30 72.2 1.20%
Richland 741 7,504 18 10 0 4,183.60 56.5 1.30%
Rock 8,092 54,991 290 60 2 5,049.10 37.4 0.70%
Rusk 678 3,581 20 5 0 4,664.90 34.4 0.70%
Sauk 3,043 28,018 88 12 0 4,854.40 19.1 0.40%
Sawyer 710 6,107 6 5 0 4,285.10 30.2 0.70%
Shawano 3,412 13,221 92 42 1 8,269.50 101.8 1.20%
Sheboygan 7,840 34,219 265 48 2 6,846.30 41.9 0.60%
St. Croix 3,631 25,411 139 19 0 4,118.20 21.5 0.50%
Taylor 992 4,359 43 11 1 4,820.20 53.4 1.10%
Trempealeau 1,963 9,181 27 8 0 6,692.30 27.3 0.40%
Vernon 894 9,869 6 7 0 2,951.80 23.1 0.80%
Vilas 1,039 6,521 25 11 0 4,797.70 50.8 1.10%
Walworth 5,126 31,693 670 44 2 4,995.40 42.9 0.90%
Washburn 501 4,452 25 2 0 3,160.30 12.6 0.40%
Washington 7,388 38,381 804 59 4 5,493.50 43.9 0.80%
Waukesha 21,475 121,999 1,674 166 5 5,387.00 41.6 0.80%
Waupaca 3,419 15,266 359 75 23 6,609.20 145 2.20%
Waushara 1,636 8,828 45 7 0 6,733.10 28.8 0.40%
Winnebago 12,098 61,566 877 98 4 7,144.00 57.9 0.80%
Wood 3,420 22,057 192 18 2 4,620.00 24.3 0.50%

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

