Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Record 92 Deaths and 318 New Hospitalizations

7,090 new cases.

By - Nov 17th, 2020 03:38 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

Data released Tuesday afternoon by Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows the spread of COVID-19 accelerating at the same time lagging indicators, hospitalizations and deaths, hit record highs.

DHS reported 7,090 new cases of COVID-19 from 22,743 processed tests.

The seven-day case total rose to 45005, just below Friday’s record of 45,100. A week ago the running total was 40,776. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 34.52%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.50%, a record. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported a record 318 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 14,817 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,587 in the past week.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a record 2,277 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of three over Monday and 207 over a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,083.

A record 23 patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis as of Tuesday’s data release.

DHS reported 92 deaths Tuesday, eclipsing a record of 66 set a week ago. A total of 2,740 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 657 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 38.4 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 11.97.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 23rd worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 11,570.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 11,341.9). Shawano County has recorded 8,172.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,107.1). Brown, Dodge, Oconto, Forest, Winnebago, Langlade, Calumet, Kewaunee, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Waushara, Waupaca, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Florence, Marinette, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette, and Eau Claire counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 6,070.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 5,976.1).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,479.2 (up from 5,403.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 864 5,670 62 6 1 4,215.70 29.3 0.70%
Ashland 525 4,830 22 7 0 3,309.60 44.1 1.30%
Barron 2,754 14,235 48 34 0 6,002.60 74.1 1.20%
Bayfield 563 4,768 17 6 0 3,703.00 39.5 1.10%
Brown 20,088 101,583 477 122 4 7,716.40 46.9 0.60%
Buffalo 601 3,644 11 3 0 4,448.90 22.2 0.50%
Burnett 578 4,352 21 7 0 3,741.80 45.3 1.20%
Calumet 3,637 15,170 150 21 1 7,065.40 40.8 0.60%
Chippewa 3,693 21,645 40 41 2 5,750.50 63.8 1.10%
Clark 1,741 7,928 132 30 3 5,011.40 86.4 1.70%
Columbia 2,796 21,284 188 10 1 4,894.30 17.5 0.40%
Crawford 710 5,746 8 4 0 4,288.70 24.2 0.60%
Dane 22,930 261,256 616 64 2 4,338.70 12.1 0.30%
Dodge 6,909 31,557 343 54 4 7,745.10 60.5 0.80%
Door 1,414 10,396 98 10 0 5,040.80 35.6 0.70%
Douglas 1,405 11,746 14 1 0 3,202.40 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 2,116 13,459 87 4 0 4,725.60 8.9 0.20%
Eau Claire 6,251 35,217 85 45 5 6,075.20 43.7 0.70%
Florence 274 1,261 16 11 0 6,197.70 248.8 4.00%
Fond du Lac 7,302 33,410 291 35 2 7,063.70 33.9 0.50%
Forest 662 2,984 39 14 0 7,209.80 152.5 2.10%
Grant 2,994 18,535 122 53 2 5,716.60 101.2 1.80%
Green 1,421 11,744 24 5 0 3,854.70 13.6 0.40%
Green Lake 1,063 5,801 189 5 0 5,568.90 26.2 0.50%
Iowa 1,030 8,213 29 4 0 4,327.90 16.8 0.40%
Iron 305 1,991 57 6 3 5,219.00 102.7 2.00%
Jackson 1,293 8,310 16 4 0 6,263.30 19.4 0.30%
Jefferson 4,392 27,472 223 33 1 5,186.90 39 0.80%
Juneau 1,631 11,909 7 6 0 6,061.40 22.3 0.40%
Kenosha 7,711 54,732 766 109 3 4,583.60 64.8 1.40%
Kewaunee 1,456 5,622 40 14 0 7,052.90 67.8 1.00%
La Crosse 6,641 37,750 251 31 0 5,612.10 26.2 0.50%
Lafayette 940 4,972 13 2 0 5,567.70 11.8 0.20%
Langlade 1,390 5,324 64 22 6 7,028.40 111.2 1.60%
Lincoln 1,581 7,837 62 16 4 5,558.70 56.3 1.00%
Manitowoc 4,171 22,059 533 29 4 5,197.20 36.1 0.70%
Marathon 8,284 36,876 640 101 10 6,148.10 75 1.20%
Marinette 2,549 13,702 198 24 0 6,226.50 58.6 0.90%
Marquette 935 4,586 109 7 0 6,080.10 45.5 0.70%
Menominee 507 3,489 1 2 0 11,570.10 45.6 0.40%
Milwaukee 57,331 352,184 3,775 657 9 6,070.10 69.6 1.10%
Monroe 1,992 14,008 27 11 0 4,330.60 23.9 0.60%
Oconto 2,838 12,800 181 23 3 7,475.90 60.6 0.80%
Oneida 1,965 12,834 45 24 1 5,471.60 66.8 1.20%
Outagamie 12,360 60,831 556 106 0 6,724.70 57.7 0.90%
Ozaukee 3,898 28,567 475 31 3 4,411.50 35.1 0.80%
Pepin 367 2,144 6 2 0 4,993.90 27.2 0.50%
Pierce 1,553 11,637 304 10 3 3,730.00 24 0.60%
Polk 1,629 13,671 15 4 0 3,710.70 9.1 0.20%
Portage 4,081 19,884 157 30 2 5,770.70 42.4 0.70%
Price 598 4,101 23 3 0 4,330.80 21.7 0.50%
Racine 11,823 84,923 1,164 140 3 6,056.80 71.7 1.20%
Richland 733 7,470 18 10 0 4,138.40 56.5 1.40%
Rock 8,007 54,785 287 60 2 4,996.10 37.4 0.70%
Rusk 631 3,547 20 5 0 4,341.50 34.4 0.80%
Sauk 2,980 27,854 89 11 0 4,753.90 17.5 0.40%
Sawyer 685 6,057 6 5 0 4,134.20 30.2 0.70%
Shawano 3,372 13,185 86 42 1 8,172.60 101.8 1.20%
Sheboygan 7,635 34,075 263 48 2 6,667.20 41.9 0.60%
St. Croix 3,526 25,228 141 18 0 3,999.10 20.4 0.50%
Taylor 903 4,249 43 11 1 4,387.80 53.4 1.20%
Trempealeau 1,865 9,042 27 8 0 6,358.20 27.3 0.40%
Vernon 873 9,762 6 7 0 2,882.40 23.1 0.80%
Vilas 1,016 6,494 22 11 0 4,691.50 50.8 1.10%
Walworth 5,018 31,585 640 44 2 4,890.10 42.9 0.90%
Washburn 483 4,373 21 2 0 3,046.70 12.6 0.40%
Washington 7,215 38,107 804 59 4 5,364.90 43.9 0.80%
Waukesha 20,169 121,164 1,589 165 4 5,059.40 41.4 0.80%
Waupaca 3,385 15,213 342 75 23 6,543.50 145 2.20%
Waushara 1,617 8,800 40 7 0 6,654.90 28.8 0.40%
Winnebago 11,970 61,241 843 93 3 7,068.50 54.9 0.80%
Wood 3,223 21,921 183 17 2 4,353.90 23 0.50%

