Record 92 Deaths and 318 New Hospitalizations
7,090 new cases.
Data released Tuesday afternoon by Wisconsin Department of Health Services shows the spread of COVID-19 accelerating at the same time lagging indicators, hospitalizations and deaths, hit record highs.
DHS reported 7,090 new cases of COVID-19 from 22,743 processed tests.
The seven-day case total rose to 45005, just below Friday’s record of 45,100. A week ago the running total was 40,776. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety.
Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.
DHS reported a record 318 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 14,817 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,587 in the past week.
The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a record 2,277 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of three over Monday and 207 over a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,083.
A record 23 patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis as of Tuesday’s data release.
DHS reported 92 deaths Tuesday, eclipsing a record of 66 set a week ago. A total of 2,740 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 657 in Milwaukee County.
Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 23rd worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.
Menominee County has recorded 11,570.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 11,341.9). Shawano County has recorded 8,172.6 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,107.1). Brown, Dodge, Oconto, Forest, Winnebago, Langlade, Calumet, Kewaunee, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Waushara, Waupaca, Trempealeau, Sheboygan, Florence, Marinette, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette, and Eau Claire counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.
According to DHS data, 6,070.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 5,976.1).
The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,479.2 (up from 5,403.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.
Charts and Maps
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race
Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity
Cases and deaths by county
|Number of confirmed cases
|Number of negatives*
|Number of probable cases
|Number of deaths †
|Number of probable deaths ‡
|Cases per 100,000 people (counties)
|Deaths per 100,000 people (counties)
|Case fatality percentage ††
|Adams
|864
|5,670
|62
|6
|1
|4,215.70
|29.3
|0.70%
|Ashland
|525
|4,830
|22
|7
|0
|3,309.60
|44.1
|1.30%
|Barron
|2,754
|14,235
|48
|34
|0
|6,002.60
|74.1
|1.20%
|Bayfield
|563
|4,768
|17
|6
|0
|3,703.00
|39.5
|1.10%
|Brown
|20,088
|101,583
|477
|122
|4
|7,716.40
|46.9
|0.60%
|Buffalo
|601
|3,644
|11
|3
|0
|4,448.90
|22.2
|0.50%
|Burnett
|578
|4,352
|21
|7
|0
|3,741.80
|45.3
|1.20%
|Calumet
|3,637
|15,170
|150
|21
|1
|7,065.40
|40.8
|0.60%
|Chippewa
|3,693
|21,645
|40
|41
|2
|5,750.50
|63.8
|1.10%
|Clark
|1,741
|7,928
|132
|30
|3
|5,011.40
|86.4
|1.70%
|Columbia
|2,796
|21,284
|188
|10
|1
|4,894.30
|17.5
|0.40%
|Crawford
|710
|5,746
|8
|4
|0
|4,288.70
|24.2
|0.60%
|Dane
|22,930
|261,256
|616
|64
|2
|4,338.70
|12.1
|0.30%
|Dodge
|6,909
|31,557
|343
|54
|4
|7,745.10
|60.5
|0.80%
|Door
|1,414
|10,396
|98
|10
|0
|5,040.80
|35.6
|0.70%
|Douglas
|1,405
|11,746
|14
|1
|0
|3,202.40
|2.3
|0.10%
|Dunn
|2,116
|13,459
|87
|4
|0
|4,725.60
|8.9
|0.20%
|Eau Claire
|6,251
|35,217
|85
|45
|5
|6,075.20
|43.7
|0.70%
|Florence
|274
|1,261
|16
|11
|0
|6,197.70
|248.8
|4.00%
|Fond du Lac
|7,302
|33,410
|291
|35
|2
|7,063.70
|33.9
|0.50%
|Forest
|662
|2,984
|39
|14
|0
|7,209.80
|152.5
|2.10%
|Grant
|2,994
|18,535
|122
|53
|2
|5,716.60
|101.2
|1.80%
|Green
|1,421
|11,744
|24
|5
|0
|3,854.70
|13.6
|0.40%
|Green Lake
|1,063
|5,801
|189
|5
|0
|5,568.90
|26.2
|0.50%
|Iowa
|1,030
|8,213
|29
|4
|0
|4,327.90
|16.8
|0.40%
|Iron
|305
|1,991
|57
|6
|3
|5,219.00
|102.7
|2.00%
|Jackson
|1,293
|8,310
|16
|4
|0
|6,263.30
|19.4
|0.30%
|Jefferson
|4,392
|27,472
|223
|33
|1
|5,186.90
|39
|0.80%
|Juneau
|1,631
|11,909
|7
|6
|0
|6,061.40
|22.3
|0.40%
|Kenosha
|7,711
|54,732
|766
|109
|3
|4,583.60
|64.8
|1.40%
|Kewaunee
|1,456
|5,622
|40
|14
|0
|7,052.90
|67.8
|1.00%
|La Crosse
|6,641
|37,750
|251
|31
|0
|5,612.10
|26.2
|0.50%
|Lafayette
|940
|4,972
|13
|2
|0
|5,567.70
|11.8
|0.20%
|Langlade
|1,390
|5,324
|64
|22
|6
|7,028.40
|111.2
|1.60%
|Lincoln
|1,581
|7,837
|62
|16
|4
|5,558.70
|56.3
|1.00%
|Manitowoc
|4,171
|22,059
|533
|29
|4
|5,197.20
|36.1
|0.70%
|Marathon
|8,284
|36,876
|640
|101
|10
|6,148.10
|75
|1.20%
|Marinette
|2,549
|13,702
|198
|24
|0
|6,226.50
|58.6
|0.90%
|Marquette
|935
|4,586
|109
|7
|0
|6,080.10
|45.5
|0.70%
|Menominee
|507
|3,489
|1
|2
|0
|11,570.10
|45.6
|0.40%
|Milwaukee
|57,331
|352,184
|3,775
|657
|9
|6,070.10
|69.6
|1.10%
|Monroe
|1,992
|14,008
|27
|11
|0
|4,330.60
|23.9
|0.60%
|Oconto
|2,838
|12,800
|181
|23
|3
|7,475.90
|60.6
|0.80%
|Oneida
|1,965
|12,834
|45
|24
|1
|5,471.60
|66.8
|1.20%
|Outagamie
|12,360
|60,831
|556
|106
|0
|6,724.70
|57.7
|0.90%
|Ozaukee
|3,898
|28,567
|475
|31
|3
|4,411.50
|35.1
|0.80%
|Pepin
|367
|2,144
|6
|2
|0
|4,993.90
|27.2
|0.50%
|Pierce
|1,553
|11,637
|304
|10
|3
|3,730.00
|24
|0.60%
|Polk
|1,629
|13,671
|15
|4
|0
|3,710.70
|9.1
|0.20%
|Portage
|4,081
|19,884
|157
|30
|2
|5,770.70
|42.4
|0.70%
|Price
|598
|4,101
|23
|3
|0
|4,330.80
|21.7
|0.50%
|Racine
|11,823
|84,923
|1,164
|140
|3
|6,056.80
|71.7
|1.20%
|Richland
|733
|7,470
|18
|10
|0
|4,138.40
|56.5
|1.40%
|Rock
|8,007
|54,785
|287
|60
|2
|4,996.10
|37.4
|0.70%
|Rusk
|631
|3,547
|20
|5
|0
|4,341.50
|34.4
|0.80%
|Sauk
|2,980
|27,854
|89
|11
|0
|4,753.90
|17.5
|0.40%
|Sawyer
|685
|6,057
|6
|5
|0
|4,134.20
|30.2
|0.70%
|Shawano
|3,372
|13,185
|86
|42
|1
|8,172.60
|101.8
|1.20%
|Sheboygan
|7,635
|34,075
|263
|48
|2
|6,667.20
|41.9
|0.60%
|St. Croix
|3,526
|25,228
|141
|18
|0
|3,999.10
|20.4
|0.50%
|Taylor
|903
|4,249
|43
|11
|1
|4,387.80
|53.4
|1.20%
|Trempealeau
|1,865
|9,042
|27
|8
|0
|6,358.20
|27.3
|0.40%
|Vernon
|873
|9,762
|6
|7
|0
|2,882.40
|23.1
|0.80%
|Vilas
|1,016
|6,494
|22
|11
|0
|4,691.50
|50.8
|1.10%
|Walworth
|5,018
|31,585
|640
|44
|2
|4,890.10
|42.9
|0.90%
|Washburn
|483
|4,373
|21
|2
|0
|3,046.70
|12.6
|0.40%
|Washington
|7,215
|38,107
|804
|59
|4
|5,364.90
|43.9
|0.80%
|Waukesha
|20,169
|121,164
|1,589
|165
|4
|5,059.40
|41.4
|0.80%
|Waupaca
|3,385
|15,213
|342
|75
|23
|6,543.50
|145
|2.20%
|Waushara
|1,617
|8,800
|40
|7
|0
|6,654.90
|28.8
|0.40%
|Winnebago
|11,970
|61,241
|843
|93
|3
|7,068.50
|54.9
|0.80%
|Wood
|3,223
|21,921
|183
|17
|2
|4,353.90
|23
|0.50%
