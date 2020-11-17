Justice Bradley Won’t Recuse Herself
Rebecca Bradley will hear challenge to Evers' health order from donor who gave her campaign $20,000.
Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley heard arguments Monday in a lawsuit brought by a major campaign donor challenging the governor’s authority to issue successive public health orders amid the covid-19 pandemic.
The suit was brought by Jere Fabick, of Oconomowoc, owner of FABCO Equipment, who contributed the maximum $20,000 to Bradley’s campaign on March 15, 2016 when she was running for a 10-year term on the court. Rebecca Bradley is part of the high court’s 4-3 conservative majority.
Fabick, who is also on the board of directors of the Heartland Institute, a rightwing Illinois think tank, is a loyal GOP donor. Fabick contributed about $355,900 to mostly Republican legislative and statewide candidates between January 1994 and June 2020.
The suit accused Evers of acting unlawfully when he issued successive emergency orders in July and September aimed at controlling the pandemic because the law grants him only one opportunity to do that. He issued is first 60-day emergency order in March, which expired in May.
Last May, the high court’s conservative majority ruled 4-3 in favor of a lawsuit brought by the GOP-controlled legislature to strike down an attempt by state health officials to extend his first order after it expired.
More about the Coronavirus Pandemic
- City Hall: Police Will Accompany Health Inspectors - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 17th, 2020
- Free COVID-19 Testing Expanded to Saturday - Graham Kilmer - Nov 17th, 2020
- WI Daily: Record 92 Deaths and 318 New Hospitalizations - Jeramey Jannene - Nov 17th, 2020
- Erpenbach Responds to Vos Press Conference with No New Ideas - State Sen. Jon Erpenbach - Nov 17th, 2020
- A Better Wisconsin Together Applauds Gov. Tony Evers’ New Effort to Take on COVID - A Better Wisconsin Together - Nov 17th, 2020
- Virtual & Drive – Up Housing Resource Fair will Feature Key Agencies, Workshops - Ald. Milele Coggs - Nov 17th, 2020
- Kids From Wisconsin Receives COVID-19 Cultural Organization Grant Award - Kids From Wisconsin - Nov 17th, 2020
- Governor Evers and DHS Direct an Additional $80 Million to Support Skilled Nursing Facilities - Wisconsin Department of Health Services - Nov 17th, 2020
- Op Ed: COVID-19 Apocalypse Now - Bill Kaplan - Nov 17th, 2020
- Wisconsin Teachers’ Unions Defend Local Health Departments’ Authority and Call for Even Stronger Action! - Milwaukee Teachers’ Education Association - Nov 17th, 2020
Read more about Coronavirus Pandemic here
Campaign Cash
-
Outside Groups Spent $10 Million on Legislative RacesNov 16th, 2020 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
-
Liberal Groups Far Outspend RepublicansNov 3rd, 2020 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign
-
Vos Hit By Surge of Outside SpendingOct 26th, 2020 by Wisconsin Democracy Campaign