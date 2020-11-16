Jeramey Jannene
WI Daily

Active COVID-19 Hospitalizations Double in 30 Days

4,389 new cases, 12 deaths.

By - Nov 16th, 2020 04:45 pm
COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

COVID-19. Credit: U.S. Army.

The number of people actively hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin has doubled in the past month.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a record 2,274 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 178 over Sunday and 271 over a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,083.

On Monday the state Department of Health Services reported 4,389 new cases of COVID-19 from 12,298 processed tests.

The seven-day case total rose to 44,988, just below Friday’s record of 45,100. A week ago the running total was 39,474. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 35.25%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.20%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 118 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 14,499 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,560 in the past week.

Nineteen patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis, down from Saturday’s record 20.

DHS reported 12 deaths Monday. A total of 2,649 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 643 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 35.37 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 11.53.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 21th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 11,341.9 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Shawano County has recorded 8,107.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,063.5). Brown, Dodge, Oconto, Forest, Winnebago, Langlade, Calumet, Kewaunee, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Waushara, Waupaca, Sheboygan, Florence, Marinette, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette and Juneau counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 5,976.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 5,920.5).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,479.2 (up from 5,403.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

Charts and Maps

Data from DHS.

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by gender

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by race

Data from DHS.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases and deaths by ethnicity

Data from DHS.

Cases and deaths by county

Number of confirmed cases Number of negatives* Number of probable cases Number of deaths † Number of probable deaths ‡ Cases per 100,000 people (counties) Deaths per 100,000 people (counties) Case fatality percentage ††
Adams 852 5,647 62 6 1 4,157.10 29.3 0.70%
Ashland 514 4,784 18 6 0 3,240.20 37.8 1.20%
Barron 2,721 14,032 48 30 0 5,930.70 65.4 1.10%
Bayfield 543 4,744 17 6 0 3,571.40 39.5 1.10%
Brown 19,865 101,162 471 121 2 7,630.70 46.5 0.60%
Buffalo 583 3,607 10 3 0 4,315.60 22.2 0.50%
Burnett 547 4,288 20 7 0 3,541.10 45.3 1.30%
Calumet 3,586 15,026 139 21 1 6,966.40 40.8 0.60%
Chippewa 3,580 21,319 40 41 2 5,574.60 63.8 1.10%
Clark 1,697 7,894 126 24 3 4,884.70 69.1 1.40%
Columbia 2,767 21,167 185 10 1 4,843.50 17.5 0.40%
Crawford 687 5,715 9 4 0 4,149.80 24.2 0.60%
Dane 22,223 259,512 616 61 2 4,205.00 11.5 0.30%
Dodge 6,778 31,387 341 53 4 7,598.20 59.4 0.80%
Door 1,396 10,374 98 10 0 4,976.60 35.6 0.70%
Douglas 1,352 11,667 16 1 0 3,081.60 2.3 0.10%
Dunn 2,063 13,172 85 3 0 4,607.30 6.7 0.10%
Eau Claire 6,149 34,583 86 42 4 5,976.10 40.8 0.70%
Florence 273 1,258 16 11 0 6,175.10 248.8 4.00%
Fond du Lac 7,096 33,235 273 34 2 6,864.50 32.9 0.50%
Forest 645 2,946 41 12 0 7,024.60 130.7 1.90%
Grant 2,933 18,299 119 52 2 5,600.10 99.3 1.80%
Green 1,407 11,689 24 5 0 3,816.70 13.6 0.40%
Green Lake 1,062 5,784 178 4 0 5,563.70 21 0.40%
Iowa 976 8,131 29 4 0 4,101.00 16.8 0.40%
Iron 299 1,981 51 5 2 5,116.40 85.6 1.70%
Jackson 1,262 8,290 16 3 0 6,113.20 14.5 0.20%
Jefferson 4,279 27,185 216 30 1 5,053.40 35.4 0.70%
Juneau 1,610 11,858 7 6 0 5,983.40 22.3 0.40%
Kenosha 7,510 54,234 752 109 3 4,464.10 64.8 1.50%
Kewaunee 1,435 5,610 39 13 0 6,951.20 63 0.90%
La Crosse 6,449 37,430 220 30 0 5,449.90 25.4 0.50%
Lafayette 924 4,942 13 2 0 5,473.00 11.8 0.20%
Langlade 1,379 5,294 62 21 5 6,972.70 106.2 1.50%
Lincoln 1,560 7,800 61 16 3 5,484.80 56.3 1.00%
Manitowoc 4,100 21,864 524 29 4 5,108.80 36.1 0.70%
Marathon 8,200 36,505 623 96 10 6,085.70 71.2 1.20%
Marinette 2,525 13,644 198 22 0 6,167.90 53.7 0.90%
Marquette 932 4,571 107 7 0 6,060.60 45.5 0.80%
Menominee 497 3,483 1 2 0 11,341.90 45.6 0.40%
Milwaukee 56,485 349,422 3,683 643 9 5,980.50 68.1 1.10%
Monroe 1,959 13,922 27 11 0 4,258.90 23.9 0.60%
Oconto 2,804 12,745 174 21 3 7,386.30 55.3 0.70%
Oneida 1,924 12,794 38 22 0 5,357.40 61.3 1.10%
Outagamie 12,254 60,372 526 100 0 6,667.00 54.4 0.80%
Ozaukee 3,835 28,209 463 29 3 4,340.20 32.8 0.80%
Pepin 359 2,117 6 1 0 4,885.00 13.6 0.30%
Pierce 1,514 11,469 279 9 2 3,636.40 21.6 0.60%
Polk 1,582 13,533 15 4 0 3,603.60 9.1 0.30%
Portage 4,069 19,767 152 30 2 5,753.80 42.4 0.70%
Price 582 4,080 23 3 0 4,214.90 21.7 0.50%
Racine 11,393 84,485 1,141 140 3 5,836.50 71.7 1.20%
Richland 726 7,452 18 10 0 4,098.90 56.5 1.40%
Rock 7,897 54,508 287 60 2 4,927.50 37.4 0.80%
Rusk 617 3,513 21 5 0 4,245.20 34.4 0.80%
Sauk 2,964 27,688 87 10 0 4,728.30 16 0.30%
Sawyer 660 6,017 6 5 0 3,983.30 30.2 0.80%
Shawano 3,345 13,099 83 41 1 8,107.10 99.4 1.20%
Sheboygan 7,225 33,783 258 43 2 6,309.20 37.5 0.60%
St. Croix 3,447 24,926 142 18 0 3,909.50 20.4 0.50%
Taylor 883 4,214 44 10 0 4,290.60 48.6 1.10%
Trempealeau 1,745 8,952 27 7 0 5,949.10 23.9 0.40%
Vernon 855 9,717 6 5 0 2,823.00 16.5 0.60%
Vilas 990 6,464 22 9 0 4,571.50 41.6 0.90%
Walworth 4,812 31,380 623 43 2 4,689.40 41.9 0.90%
Washburn 467 4,330 17 2 0 2,945.80 12.6 0.40%
Washington 7,065 37,807 783 58 4 5,253.30 43.1 0.80%
Waukesha 19,074 120,062 1,543 163 4 4,784.70 40.9 0.90%
Waupaca 3,347 15,103 331 71 21 6,470.00 137.2 2.10%
Waushara 1,601 8,715 40 6 0 6,589.00 24.7 0.40%
Winnebago 11,880 60,709 804 91 3 7,015.30 53.7 0.80%
Wood 3,142 21,681 178 17 2 4,244.50 23 0.50%

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: Health, What You Need To Know

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us