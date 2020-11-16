Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

The number of people actively hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin has doubled in the past month.

The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported a record 2,274 people were actively hospitalized with a confirmed case of the disease, an increase of 178 over Sunday and 271 over a week ago. Thirty days ago the total was 1,083.

On Monday the state Department of Health Services reported 4,389 new cases of COVID-19 from 12,298 processed tests.

The seven-day case total rose to 44,988, just below Friday’s record of 45,100. A week ago the running total was 39,474. September, when Wisconsin’s surge started, accounted for 46,671 cases in its entirety.

The seven-day positive case rate, the percentage of tests that confirm a new case of the disease and proxy for if the disease’s spread is growing or slowing, stands at 35.25%, below the record of 36.33% set on November 13th. The 14-day average is 34.20%. The 14-day average set a low of 2.69% on June 19th.

Officials have looked for the positive case rate to trend downward to indicate a slowing spread of disease and sufficient testing. Multiple public health benchmarks call for the positive case rate figure to be sustained under five percent.

DHS reported 118 people were newly hospitalized in the past 24 hours in its daily data release. A total of 14,499 people have required hospitalization since the outbreak began, 1,560 in the past week.

Nineteen patients were in the Alternate Care Facility in West Allis, down from Saturday’s record 20.

DHS reported 12 deaths Monday. A total of 2,649 Wisconsin residents have died as a result of the virus, including 643 in Milwaukee County.

An average of 35.37 deaths per day have been reported over the past 30 days. Thirty days ago the rolling average was 11.53.

Since September, Milwaukee County has gone from having the worst per-capita outbreak to the 21th worst in the state, even as its case and hospitalization load has surged to record levels.

Menominee County has recorded 11,341.9 cases per 100,000 residents (no change). Shawano County has recorded 8,107.1 cases per 100,000 residents (up from 8,063.5). Brown, Dodge, Oconto, Forest, Winnebago, Langlade, Calumet, Kewaunee, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Waushara, Waupaca, Sheboygan, Florence, Marinette, Jackson, Marathon, Marquette and Juneau counties are the remaining counties leading Milwaukee.

According to DHS data, 5,976.1 out of every 100,000 Milwaukee County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began (up from 5,920.5).

The statewide average of cases per 100,000 residents rose to 5,479.2 (up from 5,403.3). Wisconsin has recorded a per-capita rate of 1,310.6 cases per 100,000 residents in the past two weeks according to the DHS activity level report released Wednesday.

