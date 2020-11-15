Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Nov 15th, 2020 07:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Milwaukee Athletic Club As It Awaits Redevelopment

1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Milwaukee Athletic Club As It Awaits Redevelopment

Historic private club taken down to the studs as redevelopment work starts.

Nov 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Three Businesses Fined for Violating COVID-19 Order

2. Three Businesses Fined for Violating COVID-19 Order

City cites businesses in Bay View, Bronzeville and the Lower East Side.

Nov 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Legislator Pushes Illegal Election of Trump

3. Legislator Pushes Illegal Election of Trump

Committee chair wants to order electors to ignore state vote and give Trump the state’s electoral votes.

Nov 10th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin

Op Ed: Ron Johnson Is Not a Patriot

4. Op Ed: Ron Johnson Is Not a Patriot

Rather than urging people to accept the voters’ choice, he sows division.

Nov 8th, 2020 by Gregory Humphrey

Plats and Parcels: Downtown Building Sold to Maharaja Restaurant Owner

5. Plats and Parcels: Downtown Building Sold to Maharaja Restaurant Owner

Balbir Singh has been both a buyer and seller on Milwaukee Street this year.

Nov 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Barrett Blasts Aurora for ‘Pausing’ Community Testing

6. Barrett Blasts Aurora for ‘Pausing’ Community Testing

They “have a responsibility” to continue partnering with city and county on testing.

Nov 10th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Now Serving: Third Ward Gets Dumpling Pop-Up

7. Now Serving: Third Ward Gets Dumpling Pop-Up

Plus: the cheel suffers devastating fire. Harvest Cafe will become full dinner restaurant.

Nov 9th, 2020 by Michael Holloway

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Husch Blackwell’s New Downtown Office

8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Husch Blackwell’s New Downtown Office

Law firm occupies top floors of city’s newest office tower, the 11-story Huron Building.

Nov 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Murphy’s Law: Republicans Cry Foul About Election

9. Murphy’s Law: Republicans Cry Foul About Election

Ron Johnson, Robin Vos and Mark Belling get aboard the Trump crazy train.

Nov 9th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

MKE County: Spread of COVID-19 Accelerating

10. MKE County: Spread of COVID-19 Accelerating

Hospital systems are being pushed close to their limits.

Nov 12th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Milwaukee County Declares ‘Right to Shelter’ for County Residents

1. Milwaukee County Declares ‘Right to Shelter’ for County Residents

Board to Consider Complimentary Budget Amendments Monday

Nov 8th, 2020 by Sup. Ryan Clancy

U.S. Department of Labor Announces Last Payable Week of Extended Benefits is November 7

2. U.S. Department of Labor Announces Last Payable Week of Extended Benefits is November 7

 

Nov 5th, 2020 by Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development

Correcting Misinformation about Wisconsin’s Election

3. Correcting Misinformation about Wisconsin’s Election

 

Nov 10th, 2020 by Wisconsin Elections Commission

Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas Statement on the Declaration of the 2020 Presidential Election

4. Sheriff Earnell R. Lucas Statement on the Declaration of the 2020 Presidential Election

 

Nov 7th, 2020 by Earnell Lucas

Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde to Resign County Board Seat December 18

5. Supervisor Supreme Moore Omokunde to Resign County Board Seat December 18

 

Nov 9th, 2020 by Sup. Supreme Moore Omokunde

Restore Confidence in our Elections

6. Restore Confidence in our Elections

 

Nov 9th, 2020 by State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo

Speaker Vos Directs Assembly Committee to Utilize its Powers to Review Statewide Election

7. Speaker Vos Directs Assembly Committee to Utilize its Powers to Review Statewide Election

 

Nov 6th, 2020 by Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos

Gov. Evers Calls for Unity, Working Together, Signs Executive Order Advising Wisconsinites to Stay Home

8. Gov. Evers Calls for Unity, Working Together, Signs Executive Order Advising Wisconsinites to Stay Home

New COVID-19 response legislation to be announced in the coming days

Nov 10th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Statement on Presidential Election Outcome from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

9. Statement on Presidential Election Outcome from Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley

 

Nov 7th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley

Statement From Priorities USA Regarding Court Victory Against the Trump Campaign’s Defamation Lawsuit in Wisconsin

10. Statement From Priorities USA Regarding Court Victory Against the Trump Campaign’s Defamation Lawsuit in Wisconsin

 

Nov 13th, 2020 by Priorities USA

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us