The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside the Milwaukee Athletic Club As It Awaits Redevelopment
Historic private club taken down to the studs as redevelopment work starts.
Nov 13th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Three Businesses Fined for Violating COVID-19 Order
City cites businesses in Bay View, Bronzeville and the Lower East Side.
Nov 14th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Legislator Pushes Illegal Election of Trump
Committee chair wants to order electors to ignore state vote and give Trump the state’s electoral votes.
Nov 10th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin
4. Op Ed: Ron Johnson Is Not a Patriot
Rather than urging people to accept the voters’ choice, he sows division.
Nov 8th, 2020 by Gregory Humphrey
5. Plats and Parcels: Downtown Building Sold to Maharaja Restaurant Owner
Balbir Singh has been both a buyer and seller on Milwaukee Street this year.
Nov 8th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Barrett Blasts Aurora for ‘Pausing’ Community Testing
They “have a responsibility” to continue partnering with city and county on testing.
Nov 10th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. Now Serving: Third Ward Gets Dumpling Pop-Up
Plus: the cheel suffers devastating fire. Harvest Cafe will become full dinner restaurant.
Nov 9th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
8. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside Husch Blackwell’s New Downtown Office
Law firm occupies top floors of city’s newest office tower, the 11-story Huron Building.
Nov 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Murphy’s Law: Republicans Cry Foul About Election
Ron Johnson, Robin Vos and Mark Belling get aboard the Trump crazy train.
Nov 9th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
10. MKE County: Spread of COVID-19 Accelerating
Hospital systems are being pushed close to their limits.
Nov 12th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Milwaukee County Declares ‘Right to Shelter’ for County Residents
Board to Consider Complimentary Budget Amendments Monday
Nov 8th, 2020 by Sup. Ryan Clancy
3. Correcting Misinformation about Wisconsin’s Election
Nov 10th, 2020 by Wisconsin Elections Commission
6. Restore Confidence in our Elections
Nov 9th, 2020 by State Rep. Joe Sanfelippo
8. Gov. Evers Calls for Unity, Working Together, Signs Executive Order Advising Wisconsinites to Stay Home
New COVID-19 response legislation to be announced in the coming days
Nov 10th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 8th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsNov 1st, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsOct 25th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee