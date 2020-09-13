The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
1. Friday Photos: Construction Underway on Largest New Urban Manufacturing Plant in US
Komatsu Mining building $285 million manufacturing and office complex in Harbor District.
Sep 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. COVID Cases Rising at State’s Universities
Up 6.1% at UW-Madison, up 6% at UW-Milwaukee.
Sep 6th, 2020 by Rich Kremer
3. City Hall: 120 Officer Cut May Be Just The Beginning
The Milwaukee Police Department will have fewer officers in 2021, but the question is how many?
Sep 10th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Back in the News: Sykes Backs Biden, Blasts Fox News
Fox News, Rush Limbaugh offer an “alternative reality silo,” Sykes says. No mention of his own show.
Sep 9th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
5. The Contrarian: Journal Sentinel School Choice Blackout
Newspaper ignores new study with powerful results for voucher schools.
Sep 7th, 2020 by George Mitchell
6. Plats and Parcels: Mandel Plans To Redevelop Former La Fuente Site
Apartment building is second project proposed for S. 5th St. in recent months.
Sep 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Museum Announces New Location Near Fiserv Forum
Museum aims to buy three parcels at northeast corner of N. 6th St. and W. McKinley Ave.
Sep 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. WI Daily: Milwaukee County Now Has 34th Worst COVID-19 Outbreak
Fastest growing outbreak centered on Fox Valley, northeastern corner of Wisconsin.
Sep 9th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Op Ed: MLK Drive Business District Bullies Property Owners
Voices of property owners ignored in rush to expand business improvement district.
Sep 5th, 2020 by Fatima Laster
10. Did Kenosha Cops Push Protesters Toward Militia?
So says militia member after two people killed by armed civilian. Pattern seen in other cities.
Sep 6th, 2020 by Dee J. Hall
Press Releases
2. Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement:
Sep 8th, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett
4. Franklin Mayor Steve Olson Endorses Erik Brooks for Assembly
Olson sees Brooks as the voice Franklin needs in Madison
Sep 2nd, 2020 by Erik Brooks
6. Meteorologist Daji Aswad Joins Weather Watch 12
WISN 12 welcomes Aswad to weekend evening newscats
Sep 8th, 2020 by WISN 12
9. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Introduces New Legislation to Support Millions of Americans Who Have Lost Health Insurance During COVID-19 Pandemic
Over Six Million Workers Have Lost Access to Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance During COVID-19 Pandemic
Sep 10th, 2020 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin
