The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Sep 13th, 2020 08:00 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

Friday Photos: Construction Underway on Largest New Urban Manufacturing Plant in US

1. Friday Photos: Construction Underway on Largest New Urban Manufacturing Plant in US

Komatsu Mining building $285 million manufacturing and office complex in Harbor District.

Sep 4th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

COVID Cases Rising at State’s Universities

2. COVID Cases Rising at State’s Universities

Up 6.1% at UW-Madison, up 6% at UW-Milwaukee.

Sep 6th, 2020 by Rich Kremer

City Hall: 120 Officer Cut May Be Just The Beginning

3. City Hall: 120 Officer Cut May Be Just The Beginning

The Milwaukee Police Department will have fewer officers in 2021, but the question is how many?

Sep 10th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Back in the News: Sykes Backs Biden, Blasts Fox News

4. Back in the News: Sykes Backs Biden, Blasts Fox News

Fox News, Rush Limbaugh offer an “alternative reality silo,” Sykes says. No mention of his own show.

Sep 9th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

The Contrarian: Journal Sentinel School Choice Blackout

5. The Contrarian: Journal Sentinel School Choice Blackout

Newspaper ignores new study with powerful results for voucher schools.

Sep 7th, 2020 by George Mitchell

Plats and Parcels: Mandel Plans To Redevelop Former La Fuente Site

6. Plats and Parcels: Mandel Plans To Redevelop Former La Fuente Site

Apartment building is second project proposed for S. 5th St. in recent months.

Sep 7th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Museum Announces New Location Near Fiserv Forum

7. Eyes on Milwaukee: Public Museum Announces New Location Near Fiserv Forum

Museum aims to buy three parcels at northeast corner of N. 6th St. and W. McKinley Ave.

Sep 11th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: Milwaukee County Now Has 34th Worst COVID-19 Outbreak

8. WI Daily: Milwaukee County Now Has 34th Worst COVID-19 Outbreak

Fastest growing outbreak centered on Fox Valley, northeastern corner of Wisconsin.

Sep 9th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: MLK Drive Business District Bullies Property Owners

9. Op Ed: MLK Drive Business District Bullies Property Owners

Voices of property owners ignored in rush to expand business improvement district.

Sep 5th, 2020 by Fatima Laster

Did Kenosha Cops Push Protesters Toward Militia?

10. Did Kenosha Cops Push Protesters Toward Militia?

So says militia member after two people killed by armed civilian. Pattern seen in other cities.

Sep 6th, 2020 by Dee J. Hall

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Democratic Party of Wisconsin Statement on Donald Trump Jr. Visit

1. Democratic Party of Wisconsin Statement on Donald Trump Jr. Visit

 

Sep 10th, 2020 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement:

2. Mayor Tom Barrett released the following statement:

 

Sep 8th, 2020 by Mayor Tom Barrett

MATC Foundation Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members

3. MATC Foundation Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members

 

Sep 8th, 2020 by Milwaukee Area Technical College

Franklin Mayor Steve Olson Endorses Erik Brooks for Assembly

4. Franklin Mayor Steve Olson Endorses Erik Brooks for Assembly

Olson sees Brooks as the voice Franklin needs in Madison

Sep 2nd, 2020 by Erik Brooks

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Appoints Shakita LaGrant-McClain as Director of Health and Human Services

5. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Appoints Shakita LaGrant-McClain as Director of Health and Human Services

 

Sep 4th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley

Meteorologist Daji Aswad Joins Weather Watch 12

6. Meteorologist Daji Aswad Joins Weather Watch 12

WISN 12 welcomes Aswad to weekend evening newscats

Sep 8th, 2020 by WISN 12

BBB Scam Alert: Tracking Code Trick Costs Online Shoppers

7. BBB Scam Alert: Tracking Code Trick Costs Online Shoppers

 

Sep 7th, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Former NFL Player and Local Restaurateur Team Up to Reignite the Fire in Menomonee Falls with Firehouse Subs Opening

8. Former NFL Player and Local Restaurateur Team Up to Reignite the Fire in Menomonee Falls with Firehouse Subs Opening

 

Sep 8th, 2020 by Firehouse Subs

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Introduces New Legislation to Support Millions of Americans Who Have Lost Health Insurance During COVID-19 Pandemic

9. U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin Introduces New Legislation to Support Millions of Americans Who Have Lost Health Insurance During COVID-19 Pandemic

Over Six Million Workers Have Lost Access to Employer-Sponsored Health Insurance During COVID-19 Pandemic

Sep 10th, 2020 by U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Statement from UW System President Tommy Thompson on UW-Madison undergraduate student gatherings

10. Statement from UW System President Tommy Thompson on UW-Madison undergraduate student gatherings

 

Sep 7th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin System

