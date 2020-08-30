The Week’s Greatest Hits

Urban Milwaukee

1. Murphy’s Law: David Clarke a Key Part of Bannon Scam

Ex-sheriff not indicted but was key fundraiser for We Build the Wall group accused of fraud.

Aug 26th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

2. Op Ed: A City and Life That’s Segregated

A look at our individual responsibility in creating change for Milwaukee.

Aug 23rd, 2020 by Dominique Samari

3. Evers, Vos Battle Over Jacob Blake Shooting

Governor demands legislative special session on police reforms. Vos accuses Evers of “dictating liberal policies”.

Aug 25th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin

4. WI Daily: Wisconsin Has Higher COVID-19 Positive Case Rate Than Milwaukee

Long the state leader, Milwaukee County appears to be suppressing disease spread.

Aug 25th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Evers Introduces Police Reform Legislation

Bills banning police use of chokeholds, no-knock warrants part of legislative package.

Jun 20th, 2020 by Danielle Kaeding

6. Colectivo Owners Oppose Union

Popular coffee company’s owners sent a letter to employees discouraging unionization.

Aug 25th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

7. Kenosha Shooter Arrested in Illinois

Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse, age 17, is charged with the murders of two people in Kenosha Tuesday night.

Aug 26th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

8. COVID-19 Cases At 5 Wisconsin Colleges

UW-Milwaukee, Marquette and Madison all have positive cases.

Aug 27th, 2020 by Rich Kremer

9. Many City Renters Face Evictions

Black neighborhoods hit hardest as state pandemic aid program can’t keep up.

Aug 23rd, 2020 by Allison Dikanovic, Clara Neupert and Princess Safiya Byers

10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Michael Emem’s Rising Real Estate Career

From drawing homes in high school to building them across the city.

Aug 25th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. Gov. Evers Declares State of Emergency in Wisconsin

 

Aug 25th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

2. Statement from the Kenosha Police Department

 

Aug 26th, 2020 by Kenosha Police Department

3. Statement from the Kenosha Police Department

 

Aug 23rd, 2020 by Kenosha Police Department

4. Update: Kenosha Officer Involved Shooting

 

Aug 24th, 2020 by Josh Kaul

5. UPDATE: Kenosha Officer Involved Shooting

August 26, 2020

Aug 26th, 2020 by Josh Kaul

6. Cathy Myers Calls for Resignation of Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth

Myers describes Beth’s comments as “racist,” “inexcusable,” and “immoral,” and calls on elected officials and candidates to join her in denouncing him

Feb 8th, 2018 by Cathy Myers

7. City of Milwaukee Arts Board announces 2020 Mildred L. Harpole Artists of the Year and Friends of the Arts Awards

 

Aug 28th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Arts Board

8. Statement on the police shooting of Jacob Blake

From Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa August 24, 2020

Aug 24th, 2020 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa

9. Statement from Tom Palzewicz Regarding Kenosha Shooting of Jacob Blake

 

Aug 24th, 2020 by Tom Palzewicz

10. Lamar refuses billboard ads with Black Lives Matter content

Statement from members of the Milwaukee Common Council – Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, Alderman Cavalier Johnson, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman Nik Kovac and Alderman José G. Pérez 

Aug 22nd, 2020 by Milwaukee Common Council

