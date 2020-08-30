The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Murphy’s Law: David Clarke a Key Part of Bannon Scam
Ex-sheriff not indicted but was key fundraiser for We Build the Wall group accused of fraud.
Aug 26th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
2. Op Ed: A City and Life That’s Segregated
A look at our individual responsibility in creating change for Milwaukee.
Aug 23rd, 2020 by Dominique Samari
3. Evers, Vos Battle Over Jacob Blake Shooting
Governor demands legislative special session on police reforms. Vos accuses Evers of “dictating liberal policies”.
Aug 25th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin
4. WI Daily: Wisconsin Has Higher COVID-19 Positive Case Rate Than Milwaukee
Long the state leader, Milwaukee County appears to be suppressing disease spread.
Aug 25th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Evers Introduces Police Reform Legislation
Bills banning police use of chokeholds, no-knock warrants part of legislative package.
Jun 20th, 2020 by Danielle Kaeding
6. Colectivo Owners Oppose Union
Popular coffee company’s owners sent a letter to employees discouraging unionization.
Aug 25th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. Kenosha Shooter Arrested in Illinois
Trump supporter Kyle Rittenhouse, age 17, is charged with the murders of two people in Kenosha Tuesday night.
Aug 26th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
8. COVID-19 Cases At 5 Wisconsin Colleges
UW-Milwaukee, Marquette and Madison all have positive cases.
Aug 27th, 2020 by Rich Kremer
9. Many City Renters Face Evictions
Black neighborhoods hit hardest as state pandemic aid program can’t keep up.
Aug 23rd, 2020 by Allison Dikanovic, Clara Neupert and Princess Safiya Byers
10. Eyes on Milwaukee: Michael Emem’s Rising Real Estate Career
From drawing homes in high school to building them across the city.
Aug 25th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Gov. Evers Declares State of Emergency in Wisconsin
Aug 25th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
2. Statement from the Kenosha Police Department
Aug 26th, 2020 by Kenosha Police Department
3. Statement from the Kenosha Police Department
Aug 23rd, 2020 by Kenosha Police Department
4. Update: Kenosha Officer Involved Shooting
Aug 24th, 2020 by Josh Kaul
5. UPDATE: Kenosha Officer Involved Shooting
August 26, 2020
Aug 26th, 2020 by Josh Kaul
6. Cathy Myers Calls for Resignation of Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth
Myers describes Beth’s comments as “racist,” “inexcusable,” and “immoral,” and calls on elected officials and candidates to join her in denouncing him
Feb 8th, 2018 by Cathy Myers
8. Statement on the police shooting of Jacob Blake
From Alderwoman JoCasta Zamarripa August 24, 2020
Aug 24th, 2020 by Ald. JoCasta Zamarripa
9. Statement from Tom Palzewicz Regarding Kenosha Shooting of Jacob Blake
Aug 24th, 2020 by Tom Palzewicz
10. Lamar refuses billboard ads with Black Lives Matter content
Statement from members of the Milwaukee Common Council – Alderman Khalif J. Rainey, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Russell W. Stamper, II, Alderman Cavalier Johnson, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman Nik Kovac and Alderman José G. Pérez
Aug 22nd, 2020 by Milwaukee Common Council
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 23rd, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 16th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsAug 9th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee