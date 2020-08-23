Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

Aug 23rd, 2020

Colectivo Workers Organizing A Union

1. Colectivo Workers Organizing A Union

Effort seeks to organize company’s 21 locations in Milwaukee, Chicago and Madison.

Aug 17th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Plenty of Horne: River Hills Buying 55 Acre Lot to Settle $3 Million Suit

2. Plenty of Horne: River Hills Buying 55 Acre Lot to Settle $3 Million Suit

Residents fought a 154-unit apartment proposal for the lot in 2017.

Aug 15th, 2020 by Michael Horne

Back in the News: Hendricks Abandoning Trump Campaign?

3. Back in the News: Hendricks Abandoning Trump Campaign?

She’s among many big 2016 donors who haven’t given this year. But the Uihleins are all in.

Aug 17th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Vos Failed to Report All Financial Holdings

4. Vos Failed to Report All Financial Holdings

Watchdog group dings speaker for not reporting all financial interests.

Aug 20th, 2020 by Erik Gunn

Eyes on Milwaukee: Was This Bay View House Historic?

5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Was This Bay View House Historic?

Now-demolished structure on Shore Dr. dated back to 1872. Was it worth saving?

Aug 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Tosa Police Issue Gets More Heated

6. Tosa Police Issue Gets More Heated

Other suburb’s police massing against protesters. Sensenbrenner, police chief, talk radio condemn protests.

Aug 17th, 2020 by Isiah Holmes

School Districts Rethink Reopening

7. School Districts Rethink Reopening

Oak Creek Franklin district votes to go virtual. Will others follow?

Aug 18th, 2020 by Terry Falk

Milwaukee Police Gobble Up City Budget

8. Milwaukee Police Gobble Up City Budget

MPD got 62 cents of every new city budget dollar over last ten years.

Aug 16th, 2020 by Gretchen Schuldt

Eyes on Milwaukee: Associated Bank Upgrading Riverwalk

9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Associated Bank Upgrading Riverwalk

New indoor-outdoor private space planned alongside rehabilitated riverwalk.

Aug 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: Waukesha, Washington Counties Have Faster COVID-19 Spreads Than Milwaukee

10. WI Daily: Waukesha, Washington Counties Have Faster COVID-19 Spreads Than Milwaukee

Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee counties all see declining spreads, Waukesha and Washington accelerating.

Aug 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s Next “Women Who Inspire” Nominee

1. First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s Next “Women Who Inspire” Nominee

Committee celebrates Sharlen Moore, Milwaukee

Aug 14th, 2020 by First Lady Kathy Evers

Rep. Bowen Statement on Weekend Incident in Wauwatosa

2. Rep. Bowen Statement on Weekend Incident in Wauwatosa

“The Victim Narrative… is Totally Inaccurate, Irresponsible and False.”

Aug 10th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen

Article offers insight into how Milwaukee suburbs keep out affordable housing

3. Article offers insight into how Milwaukee suburbs keep out affordable housing

Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy August 19, 2020

Aug 18th, 2020 by Ald. Michael Murphy

UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning Welcomes Sarah Aziz and Lindsey Krug as 2020-21 Fitzhugh Scott Fellows

4. UW-Milwaukee School of Architecture and Urban Planning Welcomes Sarah Aziz and Lindsey Krug as 2020-21 Fitzhugh Scott Fellows

 

Aug 14th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

Giant Abortion Images on Airplane Tow Banners to Fly Over Milwaukee During DNC

5. Giant Abortion Images on Airplane Tow Banners to Fly Over Milwaukee During DNC

 

Aug 12th, 2020 by Created Equal

New and Updated Safety Report Card on School Districts’ Reopening Plans

6. New and Updated Safety Report Card on School Districts’ Reopening Plans

 

Aug 18th, 2020 by Wisconsin Education Association Council

Rep. Brostoff Statement on Rep. Bowen’s Integrity

7. Rep. Brostoff Statement on Rep. Bowen’s Integrity

 

Aug 19th, 2020 by State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff

Deadline to apply for The Dolphin Pool is Sunday, August 23rd

8. Deadline to apply for The Dolphin Pool is Sunday, August 23rd

Milwaukee’s original pitch contest to support local entrepreneurs

Aug 19th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs

Statement from Mayor McBride

9. Statement from Mayor McBride

 

Aug 13th, 2020 by Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride

Wisconsin National Guard continues statewide COVID-19 testing this week

10. Wisconsin National Guard continues statewide COVID-19 testing this week

 

Aug 3rd, 2020 by Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs

