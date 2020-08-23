The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Colectivo Workers Organizing A Union
Effort seeks to organize company’s 21 locations in Milwaukee, Chicago and Madison.
Aug 17th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
2. Plenty of Horne: River Hills Buying 55 Acre Lot to Settle $3 Million Suit
Residents fought a 154-unit apartment proposal for the lot in 2017.
Aug 15th, 2020 by Michael Horne
3. Back in the News: Hendricks Abandoning Trump Campaign?
She’s among many big 2016 donors who haven’t given this year. But the Uihleins are all in.
Aug 17th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
4. Vos Failed to Report All Financial Holdings
Watchdog group dings speaker for not reporting all financial interests.
Aug 20th, 2020 by Erik Gunn
5. Eyes on Milwaukee: Was This Bay View House Historic?
Now-demolished structure on Shore Dr. dated back to 1872. Was it worth saving?
Aug 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
6. Tosa Police Issue Gets More Heated
Other suburb’s police massing against protesters. Sensenbrenner, police chief, talk radio condemn protests.
Aug 17th, 2020 by Isiah Holmes
7. School Districts Rethink Reopening
Oak Creek Franklin district votes to go virtual. Will others follow?
Aug 18th, 2020 by Terry Falk
8. Milwaukee Police Gobble Up City Budget
MPD got 62 cents of every new city budget dollar over last ten years.
Aug 16th, 2020 by Gretchen Schuldt
9. Eyes on Milwaukee: Associated Bank Upgrading Riverwalk
New indoor-outdoor private space planned alongside rehabilitated riverwalk.
Aug 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. WI Daily: Waukesha, Washington Counties Have Faster COVID-19 Spreads Than Milwaukee
Milwaukee, Racine, Ozaukee counties all see declining spreads, Waukesha and Washington accelerating.
Aug 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
1. First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s Next “Women Who Inspire” Nominee
Committee celebrates Sharlen Moore, Milwaukee
Aug 14th, 2020 by First Lady Kathy Evers
2. Rep. Bowen Statement on Weekend Incident in Wauwatosa
“The Victim Narrative… is Totally Inaccurate, Irresponsible and False.”
Aug 10th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen
3. Article offers insight into how Milwaukee suburbs keep out affordable housing
Statement of Alderman Michael J. Murphy August 19, 2020
Aug 18th, 2020 by Ald. Michael Murphy
7. Rep. Brostoff Statement on Rep. Bowen’s Integrity
Aug 19th, 2020 by State Rep. Jonathan Brostoff
8. Deadline to apply for The Dolphin Pool is Sunday, August 23rd
Milwaukee’s original pitch contest to support local entrepreneurs
Aug 19th, 2020 by Ald. Milele Coggs
9. Statement from Mayor McBride
Aug 13th, 2020 by Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride
