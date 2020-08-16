The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. School Reopening Plans Get Failing Grades
State teachers union analysis gives ‘F’ to Oak Creek, Cudahy, Franklin, Greendale, may scare away teachers.
Aug 11th, 2020 by Terry Falk
2. WI Daily: COVID-19 Spreading Faster in Waukesha County Than Milwaukee
As Milwaukee slows, the suburban cases grow.
Aug 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Vote August 11th: Candidate List and Election Guide
Long list of candidates, but ballots will be short for most Milwaukeeans.
Aug 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Protest Day 75: Frank Nitty, Tory Lowe Arrested Marching in Rural Indiana
Group from Milwaukee is marching to Washington DC.
Aug 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Op Ed: Sturgis Biker Rally A Threat to State
Many Wisconsin Harley riders attending event that will likely spread COVID-19.
Aug 12th, 2020 by James Rowen
6. City Hall: Milwaukee Ends Compost Program
As recently as February the city was planning to greatly expand it.
Aug 10th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. Milwaukee County Currently Suppressing COVID-19
New cases continue to go down as R-value is below 1.
Aug 13th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
8. Plenty of Horne: River Hills Buying 55 Acre Lot to Settle $3 Million Suit
Residents fought a 154-unit apartment proposal for the lot in 2017.
Aug 15th, 2020 by Michael Horne
9. 2020 Fall Partisan Primary Election Results
Live City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County results for the August 11th Partisan Primary Election.
Aug 11th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
10. Trump Directives Fall Flat in Wisconsin
President’s executive action on unemployment and evictions cause ‘uncertainty and confusion’, Evers says
Aug 12th, 2020 by Erik Gunn
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Statement from Mayor McBride
Aug 13th, 2020 by Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride
2. Rep. Bowen Statement on Weekend Incident in Wauwatosa
“The Victim Narrative… is Totally Inaccurate, Irresponsible and False.”
Aug 10th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen
3. Statement from the Wauwatosa Police Department
Aug 9th, 2020 by City of Wauwatosa Police Department
5. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds
Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón
7. County Executive David Crowley names Guy Smith for Parks Director
Aug 9th, 2020 by Preserve Our Parks
8. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea
Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration
Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón
9. Danceworks CEO Resigns
Aug 7th, 2020 by Danceworks Inc.
