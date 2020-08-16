Urban Milwaukee

The Week’s Greatest Hits

Most popular articles and press releases in the past week

By - Aug 16th, 2020 08:01 am

Most popular articles in the past week.

School Reopening Plans Get Failing Grades

1. School Reopening Plans Get Failing Grades

State teachers union analysis gives ‘F’ to Oak Creek, Cudahy, Franklin, Greendale, may scare away teachers.

Aug 11th, 2020 by Terry Falk

WI Daily: COVID-19 Spreading Faster in Waukesha County Than Milwaukee

2. WI Daily: COVID-19 Spreading Faster in Waukesha County Than Milwaukee

As Milwaukee slows, the suburban cases grow.

Aug 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Vote August 11th: Candidate List and Election Guide

3. Vote August 11th: Candidate List and Election Guide

Long list of candidates, but ballots will be short for most Milwaukeeans.

Aug 6th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Protest Day 75: Frank Nitty, Tory Lowe Arrested Marching in Rural Indiana

4. Protest Day 75: Frank Nitty, Tory Lowe Arrested Marching in Rural Indiana

Group from Milwaukee is marching to Washington DC.

Aug 12th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Op Ed: Sturgis Biker Rally A Threat to State

5. Op Ed: Sturgis Biker Rally A Threat to State

Many Wisconsin Harley riders attending event that will likely spread COVID-19.

Aug 12th, 2020 by James Rowen

City Hall: Milwaukee Ends Compost Program

6. City Hall: Milwaukee Ends Compost Program

As recently as February the city was planning to greatly expand it.

Aug 10th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee County Currently Suppressing COVID-19

7. Milwaukee County Currently Suppressing COVID-19

New cases continue to go down as R-value is below 1.

Aug 13th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Plenty of Horne: River Hills Buying 55 Acre Lot to Settle $3 Million Suit

8. Plenty of Horne: River Hills Buying 55 Acre Lot to Settle $3 Million Suit

Residents fought a 154-unit apartment proposal for the lot in 2017.

Aug 15th, 2020 by Michael Horne

2020 Fall Partisan Primary Election Results

9. 2020 Fall Partisan Primary Election Results

Live City of Milwaukee and Milwaukee County results for the August 11th Partisan Primary Election.

Aug 11th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee

Trump Directives Fall Flat in Wisconsin

10. Trump Directives Fall Flat in Wisconsin

President’s executive action on unemployment and evictions cause ‘uncertainty and confusion’, Evers says

Aug 12th, 2020 by Erik Gunn

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Statement from Mayor McBride

1. Statement from Mayor McBride

 

Aug 13th, 2020 by Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride

Rep. Bowen Statement on Weekend Incident in Wauwatosa

2. Rep. Bowen Statement on Weekend Incident in Wauwatosa

“The Victim Narrative… is Totally Inaccurate, Irresponsible and False.”

Aug 10th, 2020 by State Rep. David Bowen

Statement from the Wauwatosa Police Department

3. Statement from the Wauwatosa Police Department

 

Aug 9th, 2020 by City of Wauwatosa Police Department

Candidate Joel Jacobsen responds to Robin Vos’ letter to school districts

4. Candidate Joel Jacobsen responds to Robin Vos’ letter to school districts

 

Aug 9th, 2020 by Joel Jacobsen

Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

5. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

 

Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón

Letter to Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride Regarding Restoring Law and Order in the City

6. Letter to Wauwatosa Mayor Dennis McBride Regarding Restoring Law and Order in the City

 

Aug 11th, 2020 by U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner

County Executive David Crowley names Guy Smith for Parks Director

7. County Executive David Crowley names Guy Smith for Parks Director

 

Aug 9th, 2020 by Preserve Our Parks

Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

8. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration

Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón

Danceworks CEO Resigns

9. Danceworks CEO Resigns

 

Aug 7th, 2020 by Danceworks Inc.

Wisconsin National Guard continues statewide COVID-19 testing this week

10. Wisconsin National Guard continues statewide COVID-19 testing this week

 

Aug 3rd, 2020 by Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs

Categories: Most Popular

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us