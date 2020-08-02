Urban Milwaukee

New Faces in New Places

A look at all the new people in new places.

By - Aug 2nd, 2020 03:44 pm
Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director

Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director

Innovative preservation advocate Jeremy Ebersole to lead organization forward

Jul 31st, 2020 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Appointed to NACo Board of Directors

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Appointed to NACo Board of Directors

 

Jul 31st, 2020 by National Association of Counties

Marquette assistant dean of advising honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award

Marquette assistant dean of advising honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award

Mary Minson is the recipient of the 2020 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.

Jul 30th, 2020 by Marquette University

Louie Gentine Appointed to the Board of Directors for Road America

Louie Gentine Appointed to the Board of Directors for Road America

 

Jul 28th, 2020 by Road America

History professor honored with Haggerty Research Award

History professor honored with Haggerty Research Award

Rev. Steven Avella is the 2020 recipient of the Haggerty Research Award.

Jul 28th, 2020 by Marquette University

Marquette graduate student named investment software fellow

Marquette graduate student named investment software fellow

Igor Gayday has been selected for an investment fellowship from the Molecular Sciences Software Institute.

Jul 27th, 2020 by Marquette University

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) Welcomes 2020 Board of Directors

Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) Welcomes 2020 Board of Directors

 

Jul 27th, 2020 by Greater Brookfield Chamber of Commerce

Marquette social and cultural sciences professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award

Marquette social and cultural sciences professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Darren Wheelock is the recipient of a 2020 John P. Raynor, S.J. Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.

Jul 24th, 2020 by Marquette University

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Member

Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Member

Dionne Grayson joins the Museum’s Board of Directors.

Jul 23rd, 2020 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum

Vedran Rimarcuk Elected to Board Secretary REACH (Real Estate Alliance for Charity)

Vedran Rimarcuk Elected to Board Secretary REACH (Real Estate Alliance for Charity)

Commercial real estate group names new Secretary to the Officers Board

Jul 22nd, 2020 by Real Estate Alliance for Charity

Marquette biomedical sciences professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award

Marquette biomedical sciences professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Judith Maloney is the recipient of a 2020 John P. Raynor, S.J. Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.  

Jul 21st, 2020 by Marquette University

Verdin joins Community Care board

Verdin joins Community Care board

 

Jul 20th, 2020 by Community Care, Inc.

Chairwoman Nicholson Appoints Nicole Best to Milwaukee County Pension Board

Chairwoman Nicholson Appoints Nicole Best to Milwaukee County Pension Board

 

Jul 17th, 2020 by Sup. Marcelia Nicholson

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee Announces 2020-21 Board of Directors

Impact100 Greater Milwaukee Announces 2020-21 Board of Directors

 

Jul 17th, 2020 by Impact100 Greater Milwaukee

Findorff Announces Business Development Leader in Milwaukee

Findorff Announces Business Development Leader in Milwaukee

Findorff is pleased to introduce John Ferguson as the latest addition to the Milwaukee-area team.

Jul 16th, 2020 by J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.

Marquette English, Africana studies professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award

Marquette English, Africana studies professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Jodi Melamed is the recipient of the 2020 Robert and Mary Gettel Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.

Jul 16th, 2020 by Marquette University

Michael Elton Named Chief Executive Officer of Advantage+

Michael Elton Named Chief Executive Officer of Advantage+

 

Jul 15th, 2020 by Advantage+

Marquette biomedical engineering professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award

Marquette biomedical engineering professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award

Dr. Taly Gilat-Schmidt has been honored with a 2020 John P. Raynor, S.J. Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.

Jul 14th, 2020 by Marquette University

MMoCA Announces the Appointment of Its New Gabriele Haberland Director

MMoCA Announces the Appointment of Its New Gabriele Haberland Director

Christina Brungardt Comes to Madison From Contemporary Arts Museum Houston

Jul 14th, 2020 by Madison Museum of Contemporary Art

Marquette biological sciences professor receives $900,000 National Science Foundation grant for tropical forest research

Marquette biological sciences professor receives $900,000 National Science Foundation grant for tropical forest research

Dr. Stefan Schnitzer has been awarded a grant of more than $900,000 from the National Science Foundation to conduct a research project to explain how tropical forests maintain extraordinarily high levels of species diversity.

Jul 13th, 2020 by Marquette University

Mandel Group Announces Succession Plan, New President, COO

Mandel Group Announces Succession Plan, New President, COO

Barry Mandel named Chairman and CEO; Ian Martin named President; Phillip Aiello named COO; Jason Babcock named Senior VP; Bob Monnat and Dave Pavela named Senior Partners

Jul 9th, 2020 by Mandel Group

Marquette engineering professor honored with young scholar award

Marquette engineering professor honored with young scholar award

Dr. Nathan Weise is the recipient of a 2020 Way Klingler Young Scholar Award.

Jul 9th, 2020 by Marquette University

ACLU of Wisconsin Hires James Stein as Data and Organizing Specialist

ACLU of Wisconsin Hires James Stein as Data and Organizing Specialist

 

Jul 8th, 2020 by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin

Marquette University professors receive $1.7 million grant for neuroscience research on substance use disorder in women

Marquette University professors receive $1.7 million grant for neuroscience research on substance use disorder in women

Dr. John Mantsch ,and Dr. Matthew Hearing received a $1.7 million R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health for their neuroscientific study on substance use disorder in women.

Jul 8th, 2020 by Marquette University

Irgens Adds to the Finance Team

Irgens Adds to the Finance Team

Irgens welcomed Brian Mays as a Financial Analyst to its finance and investment team.

Jul 8th, 2020 by Irgens

Irgens Appoints New Development Director

Irgens Appoints New Development Director

Irgens has announced the appointment of Andrew Spataro as Development Director.

Jul 8th, 2020 by Irgens

Gov. Evers Appoints Doug Rebout to DATCP Board

Gov. Evers Appoints Doug Rebout to DATCP Board

 

Jul 8th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Theology professor receives Way Klingler Young Scholar Award

Theology professor receives Way Klingler Young Scholar Award

Dr. Kate Ward is one of the 2020 recipients of the Way Klingler Young Scholar Award.

Jul 7th, 2020 by Marquette University

Borgerding Joins Wisconsin Dental Association as Director of Government Services

Borgerding Joins Wisconsin Dental Association as Director of Government Services

 

Jul 7th, 2020 by Wisconsin Dental Association

Theodore Lipscomb named to top job at LISC Milwaukee to expand economic development investments, deepen response to COVID-19

Theodore Lipscomb named to top job at LISC Milwaukee to expand economic development investments, deepen response to COVID-19

 

Jul 7th, 2020 by Local Initiatives Support Corporation Milwaukee

Gov. Evers Appoints Monica Hall as Jefferson County District Attorney

Gov. Evers Appoints Monica Hall as Jefferson County District Attorney

 

Jul 2nd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s New “Women Who Inspire” Nominee

First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s New “Women Who Inspire” Nominee

Committee celebrates Dr. Berdie Cowser of Milwaukee

Jul 2nd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers

Zeidler Group Announces Appointment of Pardeep Kaleka as Executive Director and Sharon McMurray as Program Director

Zeidler Group Announces Appointment of Pardeep Kaleka as Executive Director and Sharon McMurray as Program Director

This experienced team brings many years of addressing community conflict and difficulty, in alignment with Zeidler Group’s mission of facilitating civil dialogue and inviting trust.

Jul 2nd, 2020 by Zeidler Group

If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.

Categories: People

Leave a Reply

You must be an Urban Milwaukee member to leave a comment. Membership, which includes a host of perks, including an ad-free website, tickets to marquee events like Summerfest, the Wisconsin State Fair and the Florentine Opera, a better photo browser and access to members-only, behind-the-scenes tours, starts at $9/month. Learn more.

Join now and cancel anytime.

If you are an existing member, sign-in to leave a comment.

Have questions? Need to report an error? Contact Us