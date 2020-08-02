New Faces in New Places
A look at all the new people in new places.
All of the New Faces press releases published by Urban Milwaukee in the past month. Content comes from outside organizations.
Milwaukee Preservation Alliance Names New Full-Time Executive Director
Innovative preservation advocate Jeremy Ebersole to lead organization forward
Jul 31st, 2020 by Milwaukee Preservation Alliance
Marquette assistant dean of advising honored with Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award
Mary Minson is the recipient of the 2020 Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion Award.
Jul 30th, 2020 by Marquette University
History professor honored with Haggerty Research Award
Rev. Steven Avella is the 2020 recipient of the Haggerty Research Award.
Jul 28th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette graduate student named investment software fellow
Igor Gayday has been selected for an investment fellowship from the Molecular Sciences Software Institute.
Jul 27th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette social and cultural sciences professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award
Dr. Darren Wheelock is the recipient of a 2020 John P. Raynor, S.J. Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.
Jul 24th, 2020 by Marquette University
Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Announces New Board Member
Dionne Grayson joins the Museum’s Board of Directors.
Jul 23rd, 2020 by Betty Brinn Children’s Museum
Vedran Rimarcuk Elected to Board Secretary REACH (Real Estate Alliance for Charity)
Commercial real estate group names new Secretary to the Officers Board
Jul 22nd, 2020 by Real Estate Alliance for Charity
Marquette biomedical sciences professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award
Dr. Judith Maloney is the recipient of a 2020 John P. Raynor, S.J. Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.
Jul 21st, 2020 by Marquette University
Verdin joins Community Care board
Jul 20th, 2020 by Community Care, Inc.
Findorff Announces Business Development Leader in Milwaukee
Findorff is pleased to introduce John Ferguson as the latest addition to the Milwaukee-area team.
Jul 16th, 2020 by J.H. Findorff & Son Inc.
Marquette English, Africana studies professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award
Dr. Jodi Melamed is the recipient of the 2020 Robert and Mary Gettel Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.
Jul 16th, 2020 by Marquette University
Michael Elton Named Chief Executive Officer of Advantage+
Jul 15th, 2020 by Advantage+
Marquette biomedical engineering professor honored with Teaching Excellence Award
Dr. Taly Gilat-Schmidt has been honored with a 2020 John P. Raynor, S.J. Faculty Award for Teaching Excellence.
Jul 14th, 2020 by Marquette University
MMoCA Announces the Appointment of Its New Gabriele Haberland Director
Christina Brungardt Comes to Madison From Contemporary Arts Museum Houston
Jul 14th, 2020 by Madison Museum of Contemporary Art
Marquette biological sciences professor receives $900,000 National Science Foundation grant for tropical forest research
Dr. Stefan Schnitzer has been awarded a grant of more than $900,000 from the National Science Foundation to conduct a research project to explain how tropical forests maintain extraordinarily high levels of species diversity.
Jul 13th, 2020 by Marquette University
Mandel Group Announces Succession Plan, New President, COO
Barry Mandel named Chairman and CEO; Ian Martin named President; Phillip Aiello named COO; Jason Babcock named Senior VP; Bob Monnat and Dave Pavela named Senior Partners
Jul 9th, 2020 by Mandel Group
Marquette engineering professor honored with young scholar award
Dr. Nathan Weise is the recipient of a 2020 Way Klingler Young Scholar Award.
Jul 9th, 2020 by Marquette University
Marquette University professors receive $1.7 million grant for neuroscience research on substance use disorder in women
Dr. John Mantsch ,and Dr. Matthew Hearing received a $1.7 million R01 grant from the National Institutes of Health for their neuroscientific study on substance use disorder in women.
Jul 8th, 2020 by Marquette University
Irgens Adds to the Finance Team
Irgens welcomed Brian Mays as a Financial Analyst to its finance and investment team.
Jul 8th, 2020 by Irgens
Irgens Appoints New Development Director
Irgens has announced the appointment of Andrew Spataro as Development Director.
Jul 8th, 2020 by Irgens
Gov. Evers Appoints Doug Rebout to DATCP Board
Jul 8th, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
Theology professor receives Way Klingler Young Scholar Award
Dr. Kate Ward is one of the 2020 recipients of the Way Klingler Young Scholar Award.
Jul 7th, 2020 by Marquette University
First Lady Evers Announces the Wisconsin 19th Amendment Celebration Committee’s New “Women Who Inspire” Nominee
Committee celebrates Dr. Berdie Cowser of Milwaukee
Jul 2nd, 2020 by Gov. Tony Evers
Zeidler Group Announces Appointment of Pardeep Kaleka as Executive Director and Sharon McMurray as Program Director
This experienced team brings many years of addressing community conflict and difficulty, in alignment with Zeidler Group’s mission of facilitating civil dialogue and inviting trust.
Jul 2nd, 2020 by Zeidler Group
