The Week’s Greatest Hits

Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View’s Most Polarizing Home For Sale

Former Alderman Tony Zielinski selling house for $2.1 million.

Jul 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Plenty of Horne: I-43 to Get Diverging Diamond Interchange

Bicycle-friendly design has cars using left lane, a first for the county.

Jul 29th, 2020 by Michael Horne

Back in the News: Report Claims ‘Corruption’ by Ron Johnson

Newly formed Democratic research group finds senator made millions through self-dealing.

Jul 29th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Back in the News: State’s COVID-19 Level Worse Than Entire Developed World?

Wisconsin worse off than 31 states and probably every developed country.

Jul 27th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Dining: New Mexican Restaurant for Bay View

Ventura’s Tacos, a small eatery on Kinnickinnic, opens this weekend.

Jul 27th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

State’s Largest Brownfield Now Clean

After years of remediation, a highly-contaminated site in the Menomonee Valley is certified as clean by the DNR.

Jul 27th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned

Crowd surrounds house at 40th and Lloyd believed to be connected to missing children.

Jun 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

New Order Allows Milwaukee Schools To Reopen, Could Halt Indoor Dining

Bars and restaurants required to have safety plan by September 15th or face “capacity limits.”

Jul 31st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Karofsky Swearing In During 100-Mile Run

New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will take oath 35 miles into a 100-mile ultramarathon.

Jul 28th, 2020 by Henry Redman

MKE County: Weishan Running for Register of Deeds

After 20 years on the county board Sup. John Weishan, Jr. seeks a better paying position.

May 12th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Majority Leader Fitzgerald Reacts to Evers’ Mask Mandate

Jul 30th, 2020 by Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald

Dictator Evers’ Mask Decree

Jul 30th, 2020 by State Rep. Cody Horlacher

Statement from Tom Palzewicz Regarding Fitzgerald’s Response To Governor’s Mask Order

Jul 31st, 2020 by Tom Palzewicz

Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón

Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

5. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration

Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón

Darling Dodges 100 Days of Work

COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Rise as Republicans Ignore Crisis

Jul 24th, 2020 by State Senate Democratic Committee

Statement on behalf of victim Joe Friedman regarding Attorney Stephanie Rapkin’s representation to the court today to have the court remove her case to outside Milwaukee County

Jul 24th, 2020 by Maistelman & Associates, LLC Schwartz

Sculpture Milwaukee Announces 2020 Artists & Artworks

Jul 27th, 2020 by Sculpture Milwaukee

Face mask petition shows strong support from every corner of Wisconsin

9. Face mask petition shows strong support from every corner of Wisconsin

 

Jul 28th, 2020 by State Sen. Chris Larson

Bounce Milwaukee to temporarily close, citing broad public health concerns

10. Bounce Milwaukee to temporarily close, citing broad public health concerns

 

Jul 28th, 2020 by Bounce Milwaukee

