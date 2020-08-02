The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Eyes on Milwaukee: Bay View’s Most Polarizing Home For Sale
Former Alderman Tony Zielinski selling house for $2.1 million.
Jul 27th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Plenty of Horne: I-43 to Get Diverging Diamond Interchange
Bicycle-friendly design has cars using left lane, a first for the county.
Jul 29th, 2020 by Michael Horne
3. Back in the News: Report Claims ‘Corruption’ by Ron Johnson
Newly formed Democratic research group finds senator made millions through self-dealing.
Jul 29th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
4. Back in the News: State’s COVID-19 Level Worse Than Entire Developed World?
Wisconsin worse off than 31 states and probably every developed country.
Jul 27th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
5. Dining: New Mexican Restaurant for Bay View
Ventura’s Tacos, a small eatery on Kinnickinnic, opens this weekend.
Jul 27th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
6. State’s Largest Brownfield Now Clean
After years of remediation, a highly-contaminated site in the Menomonee Valley is certified as clean by the DNR.
Jul 27th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
7. Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned
Crowd surrounds house at 40th and Lloyd believed to be connected to missing children.
Jun 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. New Order Allows Milwaukee Schools To Reopen, Could Halt Indoor Dining
Bars and restaurants required to have safety plan by September 15th or face “capacity limits.”
Jul 31st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Karofsky Swearing In During 100-Mile Run
New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice will take oath 35 miles into a 100-mile ultramarathon.
Jul 28th, 2020 by Henry Redman
10. MKE County: Weishan Running for Register of Deeds
After 20 years on the county board Sup. John Weishan, Jr. seeks a better paying position.
May 12th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
Press Releases
2. Dictator Evers’ Mask Decree
Jul 30th, 2020 by State Rep. Cody Horlacher
4. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds
Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón
5. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea
Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration
Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón
6. Darling Dodges 100 Days of Work
COVID-19 Cases and Deaths Rise as Republicans Ignore Crisis
Jul 24th, 2020 by State Senate Democratic Committee
8. Sculpture Milwaukee Announces 2020 Artists & Artworks
Jul 27th, 2020 by Sculpture Milwaukee
10. Bounce Milwaukee to temporarily close, citing broad public health concerns
Jul 28th, 2020 by Bounce Milwaukee
