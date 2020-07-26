The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Now Serving: New Mexican Steakhouse Coming
At Random opening ice cream garden. And say goodbye to Fauntleroy and (for now) Comet Cafe.
Jul 18th, 2020 by Michael Holloway
2. City Hall: FPC Gives Morales 11 Directives, Threatens Firing For Non-Compliance
Move comes as part of six month review of Morales’ performance.
Jul 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Plats and Parcels: 25,000-Square-Foot East Side Mansion For Sale
UWM selling historic mansion, one of largest in the city.
Jul 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. WI Daily: 1,117 New COVID-19 Cases, A Record High in Wisconsin
100-day high in new hospital admissions. Gap between Milwaukee and state continues to grow.
Jul 21st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. MKE County: Noise Pollution at Suburban Stadium?
Franklin’s Rock Sports Complex is partly on county land. County proposal would study the noise level.
Jul 19th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
6. Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside The Dubbel Dutch Hotel
New hotel opens Saturday in historic double mansion.
Jul 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
7. WI Daily: New Single Day COVID-19 High, Cases Spreading To Older Age Groups
State reports double-digit death total for first time in 22 days as hospitalizations fall.
Jul 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Milwaukee County Suburbs Posting Record COVID-19 Case Counts
Public Health officer says personal decisions on mask wearing and social distancing can affect local disease rates.
Jul 24th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
9. Back in the News: Could Milwaukee Get Federal Troops?
Trump’s chief of staff says administration prepping plan to send troops to Democratic-run cities like Milwaukee.
Jul 20th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
10. Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson Gets “F” For Leadership
Republican leaning group ranks him among the worst in Congress running a committee.
Jul 21st, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Current openings make no sense, and the public deserves answers
Statement from Alderman Michael J. Murphy July 17, 2020
Jul 17th, 2020 by Ald. Michael Murphy
2. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Resignation of Milwaukee County Emergency Management Director Christine Westrich
Director Westrich to resign from the Office of Emergency Management effective Monday, August 3
Jul 17th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley
3. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds
Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón
4. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea
Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration
Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón
6. Too many failures: We have no confidence in Chief Morales
Joint statement of Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Nik Kovac, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman Russell W. Stamper and Alderman Khalif J. Rainey July 20, 2020
Jul 20th, 2020 by Milwaukee Common Council
10. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Introduces Proposal to Fully Allocate $77 Million in Federal CARES Act Grants
Amid growing need for County services, the proposal supports life safety measures, emergency operations, and investments in critical economic stability and public health services
Jul 21st, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 19th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 12th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJul 5th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee