The Week’s Greatest Hits

Now Serving: New Mexican Steakhouse Coming

At Random opening ice cream garden. And say goodbye to Fauntleroy and (for now) Comet Cafe.

Jul 18th, 2020 by Michael Holloway

City Hall: FPC Gives Morales 11 Directives, Threatens Firing For Non-Compliance

Move comes as part of six month review of Morales’ performance.

Jul 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Plats and Parcels: 25,000-Square-Foot East Side Mansion For Sale

UWM selling historic mansion, one of largest in the city.

Jul 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: 1,117 New COVID-19 Cases, A Record High in Wisconsin

100-day high in new hospital admissions. Gap between Milwaukee and state continues to grow.

Jul 21st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

MKE County: Noise Pollution at Suburban Stadium?

Franklin’s Rock Sports Complex is partly on county land. County proposal would study the noise level.

Jul 19th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Eyes on Milwaukee: Inside The Dubbel Dutch Hotel

New hotel opens Saturday in historic double mansion.

Jul 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: New Single Day COVID-19 High, Cases Spreading To Older Age Groups

State reports double-digit death total for first time in 22 days as hospitalizations fall.

Jul 18th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee County Suburbs Posting Record COVID-19 Case Counts

Public Health officer says personal decisions on mask wearing and social distancing can affect local disease rates.

Jul 24th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

Back in the News: Could Milwaukee Get Federal Troops?

Trump’s chief of staff says administration prepping plan to send troops to Democratic-run cities like Milwaukee.

Jul 20th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Murphy’s Law: Ron Johnson Gets “F” For Leadership

Republican leaning group ranks him among the worst in Congress running a committee.

Jul 21st, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

Press Releases

Most popular press releases in the past week.

Current openings make no sense, and the public deserves answers

Statement from Alderman Michael J. Murphy July 17, 2020

Jul 17th, 2020 by Ald. Michael Murphy

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Announces Resignation of Milwaukee County Emergency Management Director Christine Westrich

Director Westrich to resign from the Office of Emergency Management effective Monday, August 3

Jul 17th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley

Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

3. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

 

Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón

Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration

Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón

MPD responds to reported deployment of federal agents in Milwaukee

5. MPD responds to reported deployment of federal agents in Milwaukee

 

Jul 23rd, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

Too many failures: We have no confidence in Chief Morales

6. Too many failures: We have no confidence in Chief Morales

Joint statement of Alderwoman Chantia Lewis, Alderman Nik Kovac, Alderwoman Nikiya Dodd, Alderwoman Milele A. Coggs, Alderman Ashanti Hamilton, Alderman Russell W. Stamper and Alderman Khalif J. Rainey July 20, 2020

Jul 20th, 2020 by Milwaukee Common Council

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Names Brandon Weathersby as New Director of Communications

7. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Names Brandon Weathersby as New Director of Communications

 

Jul 20th, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley

Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Stands With Milwaukee Police Chief Morales

8. Independent Business Association of Wisconsin Stands With Milwaukee Police Chief Morales

 

Jul 20th, 2020 by Independent Business Association of Wisconsin

BBB Warns of Phony Vehicle Ads Falsely Claiming Wisconsin Address Circulating Across U.S.

9. BBB Warns of Phony Vehicle Ads Falsely Claiming Wisconsin Address Circulating Across U.S.

 

Jul 20th, 2020 by Wisconsin Better Business Bureau

Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Introduces Proposal to Fully Allocate $77 Million in Federal CARES Act Grants

10. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley Introduces Proposal to Fully Allocate $77 Million in Federal CARES Act Grants

Amid growing need for County services, the proposal supports life safety measures, emergency operations, and investments in critical economic stability and public health services

Jul 21st, 2020 by County Executive David Crowley

