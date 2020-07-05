Urban Milwaukee

The Week's Greatest Hits

By - Jul 5th, 2020 08:00 am
Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned

1. Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned

Crowd surrounds house at 40th and Lloyd believed to be connected to missing children.

Jun 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

“Defund The Police” Becomes “Defend The Police”

2. “Defund The Police” Becomes “Defend The Police”

Mural outside City Hall gets altered overnight.

Jul 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

WI Daily: Wisconsin Records Highest COVID-19 Case Rate in 40 Days

3. WI Daily: Wisconsin Records Highest COVID-19 Case Rate in 40 Days

Testing slows, but cases grow.

Jun 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Everybody Wants Action From Gov. Evers

4. Everybody Wants Action From Gov. Evers

Madison protesters want protection. Republican legislators want tougher policing.

Jun 29th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin

Madison Protester Faces Heavy Charges

5. Madison Protester Faces Heavy Charges

Two federal counts of extortion, up to 40 years in prison.

Jun 29th, 2020 by Rachael Vasquez

Murphy’s Law: Trump Tariffs Slam Wisconsin Economy

6. Murphy’s Law: Trump Tariffs Slam Wisconsin Economy

Bad for companies, workers, consumers — and probably for Trump’s reelection chances.

Jun 29th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

“Defund the Police” Painted On Street In Front of Milwaukee City Hall

7. “Defund the Police” Painted On Street In Front of Milwaukee City Hall

Mural as long as a city block, covers 13,000 square feet.

Jul 1st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Protest Organizer Vaun Mayes Arrested

8. Protest Organizer Vaun Mayes Arrested

For “burglary party to a crime” says arrest blotter. Frank Nitty captures arrest on video.

Jun 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Burned Home Had 27 Police Service Calls

9. Burned Home Had 27 Police Service Calls

Police visited alleged sex trafficking house, burned last night, 27 times in four years.

Jun 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Milwaukee Moves Backward In Fight Against COVID-19

10. Milwaukee Moves Backward In Fight Against COVID-19

City’s positive case rate climbs to 12.1 percent.

Jul 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

Press Releases

Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

1. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds

“I pledge to work very hard for the residents of Milwaukee County to meet the statutory obligations of the Register of Deeds Office, continue its efficient operations, improve on the delivery of services where needed, move the Office forward technologically to better serve our County and be transparent in what we do to restore the confidence of the public in our operations.”

Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón

Bayshore Welcomes Leading National Retailer, Target

2. Bayshore Welcomes Leading National Retailer, Target

Two-story shopping experience brings ease and convenience to area shoppers

Jun 30th, 2020 by Cypress Equities

Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

3. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea

Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration

Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón

Report: 8 Billionaires in Wisconsin See Net Worth Jump $14.2 Billion or 36.1% in First Three Months of COVID-19 Pandemic

4. Report: 8 Billionaires in Wisconsin See Net Worth Jump $14.2 Billion or 36.1% in First Three Months of COVID-19 Pandemic

Meanwhile Wisconsinites, State & Local Governments Face Financial Hardship as Congress Stalls on New COVID-19 Financial Aid Package

Jul 1st, 2020 by Citizen Action of Wisconsin

Milwaukee Public Schools Releases School Reopening Survey

5. Milwaukee Public Schools Releases School Reopening Survey

Survey will gather input until July 8, 2020

Jun 29th, 2020 by Milwaukee Public Schools

WISN 12 Welcomes Meteorologist Molly Bernard

6. WISN 12 Welcomes Meteorologist Molly Bernard

Bernard to deliver important weather coverage during weekend newscasts

Jun 30th, 2020 by WISN 12

The City of Milwaukee Moves Forward into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 Orders

7. The City of Milwaukee Moves Forward into Phase 4 of its COVID-19 Orders

 

Jun 26th, 2020 by City of Milwaukee Health Department

Tammy Belton-Davis Joins Milwaukee Repertory Theater Leadership Team as Loaned Executive Chief Diversity Officer

8. Tammy Belton-Davis Joins Milwaukee Repertory Theater Leadership Team as Loaned Executive Chief Diversity Officer

 

Jun 26th, 2020 by Milwaukee Repertory Theater

MPD makes arrest in connection to civil unrest that occurred on the 2100 block of North 40th Street

9. MPD makes arrest in connection to civil unrest that occurred on the 2100 block of North 40th Street

 

Jun 29th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

I Sincerely Appreciate Your Kind Words of Support!

10. I Sincerely Appreciate Your Kind Words of Support!

 

Jun 30th, 2020 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter

