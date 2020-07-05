The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned
Crowd surrounds house at 40th and Lloyd believed to be connected to missing children.
Jun 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. “Defund The Police” Becomes “Defend The Police”
Mural outside City Hall gets altered overnight.
Jul 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. WI Daily: Wisconsin Records Highest COVID-19 Case Rate in 40 Days
Testing slows, but cases grow.
Jun 28th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Everybody Wants Action From Gov. Evers
Madison protesters want protection. Republican legislators want tougher policing.
Jun 29th, 2020 by Melanie Conklin
5. Madison Protester Faces Heavy Charges
Two federal counts of extortion, up to 40 years in prison.
Jun 29th, 2020 by Rachael Vasquez
6. Murphy’s Law: Trump Tariffs Slam Wisconsin Economy
Bad for companies, workers, consumers — and probably for Trump’s reelection chances.
Jun 29th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
7. “Defund the Police” Painted On Street In Front of Milwaukee City Hall
Mural as long as a city block, covers 13,000 square feet.
Jul 1st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. Protest Organizer Vaun Mayes Arrested
For “burglary party to a crime” says arrest blotter. Frank Nitty captures arrest on video.
Jun 29th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Burned Home Had 27 Police Service Calls
Police visited alleged sex trafficking house, burned last night, 27 times in four years.
Jun 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
10. Milwaukee Moves Backward In Fight Against COVID-19
City’s positive case rate climbs to 12.1 percent.
Jul 3rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. Israel Ramón Announces his Candidacy for Milwaukee County Register of Deeds
“I pledge to work very hard for the residents of Milwaukee County to meet the statutory obligations of the Register of Deeds Office, continue its efficient operations, improve on the delivery of services where needed, move the Office forward technologically to better serve our County and be transparent in what we do to restore the confidence of the public in our operations.”
Sep 28th, 2019 by Israel Ramón
2. Bayshore Welcomes Leading National Retailer, Target
Two-story shopping experience brings ease and convenience to area shoppers
Jun 30th, 2020 by Cypress Equities
3. Register of Deeds Israel Ramón Statement on Predecessor Guilty Plea
Ramón working to move Milwaukee County forward, addresses issues from previous administration
Jun 26th, 2020 by Israel Ramón
4. Report: 8 Billionaires in Wisconsin See Net Worth Jump $14.2 Billion or 36.1% in First Three Months of COVID-19 Pandemic
Meanwhile Wisconsinites, State & Local Governments Face Financial Hardship as Congress Stalls on New COVID-19 Financial Aid Package
Jul 1st, 2020 by Citizen Action of Wisconsin
5. Milwaukee Public Schools Releases School Reopening Survey
Survey will gather input until July 8, 2020
Jun 29th, 2020 by Milwaukee Public Schools
6. WISN 12 Welcomes Meteorologist Molly Bernard
Bernard to deliver important weather coverage during weekend newscasts
Jun 30th, 2020 by WISN 12
10. I Sincerely Appreciate Your Kind Words of Support!
Jun 30th, 2020 by State Sen. Tim Carpenter
If you think stories like this are important, become a member of Urban Milwaukee and help support real, independent journalism. Plus you get some cool added benefits, all detailed here.
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 28th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 21st, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 14th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee