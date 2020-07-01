“Defund the Police” Being Painted on Water Street
A group of people are painting “DEFUND THE POLICE” onto N. Water St. across from Milwaukee City Hall. pic.twitter.com/B4HTBxvPCq
— Jeramey Jannene (@compujeramey) July 1, 2020
