The Week’s Greatest Hits

By - Jun 28th, 2020 08:00 am
1. Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned

Crowd surrounds house at 40th and Lloyd believed to be connected to missing children.

Jun 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

2. Daily: Milwaukee Now Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in Wisconsin

For the first time since April, Milwaukee County has highest per-capita rate and greatest number of cases.

Jun 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

3. Burned Home Had 27 Police Service Calls

Police visited alleged sex trafficking house, burned last night, 27 times in four years.

Jun 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

4. Finding City’s Most Integrated Neighborhoods

Study shows 25 neighborhoods across Milwaukee are majority-minority like city as a whole.

Jun 21st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

5. Residents of Burned Home Speak Out

They say they lost everything in the blaze Tuesday.

Jun 25th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer

6. What Happened at Madison’s Protests

State Sen. Tim Carpenter assaulted, two Capitol statues toppled, windows broken, Evers condemns violence.

Jun 24th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy

7. Activists Clean Up Around Burned House As Questions Remain

Activists want more from police, police want cooperation from community

Jun 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

8. WI Daily: Biggest Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Three Weeks

Positive case rate is trending up, the opposite of what public health officials want to see.

Jun 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene

9. Dining: Crazy Nachos Is About More Than Food

Two-story-tall food truck next to other food and drink purveyors creates a carnival of flavors

Jun 23rd, 2020 by Juan Miguel Martinez

10. City’s Protesters Under Police Surveillance?

Cops using Stingrays to intercept marchers’ cell phones? Ald. Kovac says city should “investigate the investigators.”

Jun 23rd, 2020 by Isiah Holmes

Most popular press releases in the past week.

1. DPW Statement on Upcoming Trump Visit

 

Jun 19th, 2020 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

2. MPD investigates report of two missing teenagers

 

Jun 24th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department

3. Wisconsin Leaders Slam Pence and Trump as They Head to Badger State

 

Jun 22nd, 2020 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin

4. UWM Chancellor Mark Mone’s statement on Tommy Thompson’s appointment as interim UW System president

 

Jun 20th, 2020 by University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

5. During Pride Month, Republican members of JCRAR vote to allow continued torture of LGBTQ+ people

 

Jun 25th, 2020 by State Sen. Chris Larson

6. WILL, Wisconsin Realtors Association Secure Property Rights Victory in Lake Geneva

WILL lawsuit results in City Council action

Jun 25th, 2020 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty

7. ACLU of Wisconsin Hires New Communications Director

 

Jun 22nd, 2020 by American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin

8. Lower Speed Limits & Active Streets Coming to the East Side

East Side businesses are open and ready to serve you!

Jun 19th, 2020 by East Side BID

9. Rep. Skowronski Opposes Absentee Voting Decision, Lies in Letter

In a nakedly political letter, Rep. Ken Skowronski shows he’s scared of democracy

Jun 19th, 2020 by Jacob Malinowski

10. Long-time social business café closes after landlord changes vendor direction

 

Jun 22nd, 2020 by Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corp.

