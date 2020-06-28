The Week’s Greatest Hits
Most popular articles and press releases in the past week
Most popular articles in the past week.
1. Suspected Sex Trafficking House Burned
Crowd surrounds house at 40th and Lloyd believed to be connected to missing children.
Jun 23rd, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
2. Daily: Milwaukee Now Has Worst COVID-19 Outbreak in Wisconsin
For the first time since April, Milwaukee County has highest per-capita rate and greatest number of cases.
Jun 20th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
3. Burned Home Had 27 Police Service Calls
Police visited alleged sex trafficking house, burned last night, 27 times in four years.
Jun 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
4. Finding City’s Most Integrated Neighborhoods
Study shows 25 neighborhoods across Milwaukee are majority-minority like city as a whole.
Jun 21st, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
5. Residents of Burned Home Speak Out
They say they lost everything in the blaze Tuesday.
Jun 25th, 2020 by Graham Kilmer
6. What Happened at Madison’s Protests
State Sen. Tim Carpenter assaulted, two Capitol statues toppled, windows broken, Evers condemns violence.
Jun 24th, 2020 by Bruce Murphy
7. Activists Clean Up Around Burned House As Questions Remain
Activists want more from police, police want cooperation from community
Jun 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
8. WI Daily: Biggest Number of New COVID-19 Cases in Three Weeks
Positive case rate is trending up, the opposite of what public health officials want to see.
Jun 24th, 2020 by Jeramey Jannene
9. Dining: Crazy Nachos Is About More Than Food
Two-story-tall food truck next to other food and drink purveyors creates a carnival of flavors
Jun 23rd, 2020 by Juan Miguel Martinez
10. City’s Protesters Under Police Surveillance?
Cops using Stingrays to intercept marchers’ cell phones? Ald. Kovac says city should “investigate the investigators.”
Jun 23rd, 2020 by Isiah Holmes
Press Releases
Most popular press releases in the past week.
1. DPW Statement on Upcoming Trump Visit
Jun 19th, 2020 by Democratic Party of Wisconsin
2. MPD investigates report of two missing teenagers
Jun 24th, 2020 by Milwaukee Police Department
6. WILL, Wisconsin Realtors Association Secure Property Rights Victory in Lake Geneva
WILL lawsuit results in City Council action
Jun 25th, 2020 by Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty
8. Lower Speed Limits & Active Streets Coming to the East Side
East Side businesses are open and ready to serve you!
Jun 19th, 2020 by East Side BID
9. Rep. Skowronski Opposes Absentee Voting Decision, Lies in Letter
In a nakedly political letter, Rep. Ken Skowronski shows he’s scared of democracy
Jun 19th, 2020 by Jacob Malinowski
Most Popular
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 21st, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 14th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee
-
The Week’s Greatest HitsJun 7th, 2020 by Urban Milwaukee