Get a daily rundown of the top stories on Urban Milwaukee

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will soon be turning his focus back to the court as the NBA season is set to resume in Orlando, Florida, but his off-the-court work continues to move forward.

An in-house contracting team from Connaughton’s real estate development firm, Three Leaf Development, is leading the construction of a three-unit apartment building at the southwest corner of N. Milwaukee St. and E. Knapp St.

The company was recently rebranded as Three Leaf Development from its earlier name, Beach House.

The new building replaces a Civil War-era duplex that Connaughton’s firm spent the latter part of 2019 working with the city on approvals to deconstruct.

Preservation advocateapplied to have the duplex, altered substantially since its construction, designated as historic. But the commission rejected the designation after multiple meetings.

The 27-year-old professional athlete, who has been with the Bucks since the start of the 2018-19 season, acquired the property in March 2019 for $325,000 according to city records. His firm had applied for a raze permit for the property on October 8th. Connaughton told the commission he intends to live in the new building at 1245 N. Milwaukee St.

The project slopes downhill towards Fiserv Forum, with city records listing the under-construction building as four stories due to the largely exposed lower level along E. Knapp St.

Connaughton is a graduate of Notre Dame and his firm has another project underway near the university campus in South Bend, Indiana. Three Leaf, which includes his father, real estate veteran, Len Connaughton, also has projects in Portland where Pat first played professionally. Joseph Stanton, a long-time friend of Pat, serves as a project manager for the company.

The Milwaukee building is one of two Connaughton has planned in the city. His firm was also approved to buy a vacant lot on E. Brady St. and construct a small building.

Both buildings are being designed by Patera.

The Milwaukee Street building was deconstructed by Recyclean.

Photos